KTVU FOX 2
DA not charging driver who killed Supervisor Wilma Chan; successor faces trial
ALAMEDA, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney's Office says it will not be filing charges against the driver who hit and killed Supervisor Wilma Chan. Chan died almost one year ago while walking her dog near the corner of Grand and Shoreline Drive in Alameda. The driver remained on...
KTVU FOX 2
Police chief of troubled Vallejo Police Department resigns
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams abruptly resigned Friday after three years on the job, following internal scandals and a no-confidence vote from the police union. Williams but did not give a reason why he decided to step down. He came to Vallejo in November 2019, to manage...
KTVU FOX 2
Livermore father arrested in fentanyl death of 23-month-old daughter
LIVERMORE, Calif. - A Livermore father was arrested Wednesday and charged in the death of his 23-month-old daughter who had fentanyl in her system, authorities said. Justin Pittman, 22, was charged with homicide and child abuse in the death of his daughter, Francesca. Francesca was found unresponsive on Aug. 18...
KTVU FOX 2
'No one is above the law': Sheriff found guilty of corruption, misconduct
Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith was found guilty on all counts of corruption and misconduct in a civil case on Thursday. She abruptly resigned from her position earlier this week. The district attorney had been working on this case for four years.
Attempted murder suspect dies following medical distress at Santa Rita jail
DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — A 71-year-old man died after suffering medical distress at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin last week, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday. Ali Muhammad was booked into the jail by Oakland police on July 16, 2020, on suspicion of attempted murder. Deputies saw Muhammad in medical distress just before noon on […]
KTVU FOX 2
Another person killed in Oakland as OPD teams up with U.S. Marshals to address gun violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in Oakland left one person dead Friday afternoon, as the police chief says all hands are on deck to address gun violence. Oakland police said one person was shot and killed just after 3 o'clock on 81st Avenue. There is no information yet on a possible suspect, but we know OPD is now taking a different approach to these investigations with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting in East Oakland leaves 1 dead
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was killed in a shooting in East Oakland Friday afternoon. According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of 81st Avenue. Officers responded to the scene where the located a gunshot victim. Officers provided medical treatment to...
Vehicular manslaughter charges filed in deadly SF Sunset District pedestrian collision
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Hayward man has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other counts in an Oct. 24 accident that claimed the life of a female pedestrian and sent a second to the hospital with major injuries. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the felony charges against Robert Green on Thursday in the death of 66-year-old Huansu He.On October 24, police arrested Green at the scene of the crash at 24th Avenue and Santiago in San Francisco's Sunset District. He and another woman were struck shortly after 10:50 a.m.He, a San Francisco resident, was pronounced dead...
Armed robbery suspect involved in chase, Hayward officer injured
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested by Hayward police after he was accused of committing and armed robbery and leading officers on a chase, the Hayward Police Department (HPD) said on Friday. An officer was hospitalized for an injury he suffered in the incident. According to HPD, a victim called 9-1-1 to report […]
Former Santa Clara Co. sheriff found guilty of all counts in corruption, misconduct trial
"I think this signals that no one is above the law and that serious, troubling wrongdoing - as was uncovered in our investigation - is something our community takes seriously," District Attorney Jeff Rosen told ABC7 News.
Juvenile stabbed during large brawl in San Francisco Fillmore District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A brawl among a group of high school students in San Francisco resulted in a teenage girl getting stabbed, police said Friday.The incident happened Thursday at around 11:44 a.m. in the area of Fillmore Street and O'Farrell Street. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a large group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation.On the way, officers were notified that someone had been stabbed and when they arrived they found a juvenile victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.The victim is an 11th grader whose aunt told KPIX 5 it was a group of her classmates that attacked her niece.Officers rendered aid and medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the investigation was still active and the department would additional information when it becomes available. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Graphic photos show injuries to 7-Eleven employee who survived deadly attack
Caution: This story contains graphic photos that some viewers might find disturbing. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A victim who survived a deadly attack at a 7-Eleven store in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley has shared photos of their injuries with KRON4. The victim, an employee at the store where the attack took place, is seen bandaged, […]
sfstandard.com
Driver Charged With Manslaughter in Collision That Killed Elderly Asian Woman
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced manslaughter charges against a driver in a fatal traffic crash that killed an elderly Asian woman and seriously injured another victim. Robert Green, 47, allegedly drove while intoxicated by drugs and struck two pedestrians on a Sunset District street on the morning of...
Violent attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven takes 'heartbreaking' toll
SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect was in custody after a violent attack inside a San Francisco 7-Eleven left two people injured and claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries. One of the bystanders -- 77-year-old Richard Owens -- died at the scene of his injuries. It was a brutal assault that was captured on video.Investigators said the attack was random. The death was 17th homicide this year in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood."It is heartbreaking to see this type of senseless violence on the seniors in our community," said Supervisor Shamann Walton. "I am committed to working with our community, city departments, and law enforcement to prevent violent incidents like this from happening to our community and to our seniors."People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Stolen car with sleeping driver, assault rifle found in middle of Oakland street
OAKLAND -- Police on the lookout for a stolen vehicle in Oakland came across the vehicle in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep inside the vehicle, the department said.Just before midnight Thursday, officers discovered the stolen vehicle on the 2500 block of 26th Avenue and saw a male driver who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat. The department's tactical emergency vehicle responded to the scene, and officers issued a number of commands to the driver.Police the suspect complied with the verbal commands and he was safely taken into custody. Police did not disclose his identity.A search of the stolen vehicle produced an assault rifle and tools associated with catalytic converter theft.No other information was immediately available.
Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud
Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
2 adults in critical condition following Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Two adults are in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday evening in East Oakland, police said Thursday. Shots were fired just after 5 p.m. in the 10300 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded, located the victims and provided medical aid until paramedics relieved them, according to police. The two victims were taken […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspected catalytic converter arrested after string of thefts, gunfire in Berkeley hills
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police have arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of a string of catalytic converter thefts in the hills, including one where he is accused of shooting a gun at a witness. Oscar Cerrato-Garcia was taken into custody on Oct. 27 after police tracked him to an Oakland...
One dead in fatal shooting near Oakland Coliseum
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting that left one victim dead Friday afternoon, according to authorities.The Oakland Police Department issued a press release about the shooting early Friday evening. Police said the incident occurred Friday just after 3 p.m. on the 800 block of 81st Avenue near San Leandro Street and a few blocks from the Oakland Coliseum. Arriving officers located a victim who had sustained at least one gunshot wound and provided medical aid to the victim until paramedic personnel got to the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital, but were pronounced deceased after arrival.The OPD Homicide Section responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821.
Oakland police arrest alleged serial liquor store armed bandit
OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly holding up at least three Oakland liquor stores in the last two weeks, authorities announced Wednesday.Investigators said the suspect -- whose identity was not released -- has made a full confession and has been charged with multiple counts of robbery. According to investigators, the first robbery took place in the 2700 block of 23rd Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. on October 20. The victim told police that an individual approached the counter as if they were going to pay for items, instead produced a firearm, demanded money and fled the scene.The second incident occurred three days later at a store in the 10800 block of Bancroft Ave. An individual entered the store shortly before 8:45 a.m.The suspect approached the counter to purchase an item before displaying a firearm, demanding money and fleeing the scene.The third armed robbery took place on Oct. 25 at a store in the 4200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, shortly before 8:30 p.m.The suspect used the same motive of approaching the counter, pointing a firearm at the victim and demanding money before fleeing the scene, this time in a vehicle.
