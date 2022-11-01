Read full article on original website
Best Restaurants in PhoenixTerry MansfieldPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"Tina HowellGlendale, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
President Obama Says the Phoenix Suns Look goodSiloamPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Former...
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
fabulousarizona.com
Thanksgiving Dining in Phoenix 2022
Whether you desire a fine-dining prix-fixe holiday feast or simply need to pick up a few pies and tasty sides for your cozy family spread at home, read on for 30-plus restaurants and resorts that are offering Thanksgiving dining in Phoenix. Be sure to make reservations if you’re dining in...
phoenixmag.com
Newcomers’ Guide to Festivals & Events in November 2022
November 4-13 Innovative displays that combine water, art and light are in the spotlight as Scottsdale Public Art presents this annual event in the water, on the banks and soaring above the Arizona Canal. The large-scale art installments are complemented by live music and a beer and wine garden. Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, canalconvergence.com.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
This Is The Best Sandwich In Arizona
Food & Wine compiled a list of the best sandwiches in each state.
KTAR.com
Fossil Creek in central Arizona to reopen after 16-month closure
PHOENIX — Fossil Creek in central Arizona is reopening to the public after a wildfire forced a closure for nearly a year-and-a-half. All sites, including the Childs Dispersed Camping Area, will reopen Thursday after impacts from the Backbone Fire shut down the recreation area in June 2021, Coconino National Forest said in a press release.
AZFamily
2 people injured after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant
KTAR.com
Ambitious master-planned community, now called Teravalis, breaks ground in Buckeye
PHOENIX – Developers of an ambitious master-planned community in the West Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony last week. The plans for Teravalis, previously known as Douglas Ranch, call for 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development over 37,000 acres in Buckeye. The community will have space...
Builder
The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix
In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
AZFamily
Fall dining in the desert? Check out some of the best patios around the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As temperatures in metro Phoenix get a little cooler, more of us will want to bask in the fresh, and at times, brisk autumn air. So Good Morning Arizona is making a round-up of the best places around the Valley for dining al fresco (that’s an Italian phrase for outdoor dining). The list is being updated daily all this week.
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
northcentralnews.net
Duck and Decanter celebrates 50 years
Back in the early ’70s, Phoenix was a bit of a culinary wasteland. Finding a broad selection of quality ingredients could require multiple shopping forays — if they could be obtained at all. Just three Valley shops sold a wide selection of cork-finished premium wines, according to Randy...
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park
The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
AZFamily
Gift and Thrift is a little consignment shop worth checking out in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nadeen and Steven do it all. They create local art, and local music, are raising young kids, throwing vendor markets, and running businesses. They used to make jewelry and resin art they sold at various markets and consignment shops around Mesa. When one of those...
I-TEAM: Valley contractor with history of complaints sued after family says he destroyed their home
PHOENIX — Jason McClure walks through the construction inside his north Phoenix home as his wife, Challyn, holds their small baby. As he navigates around the exposed beams and torn-up floors and bathrooms, he recalls how the renovation was supposed to be finished by the holidays. “Our goal was...
AZFamily
MCSO deputies describe underground bunker discovered at Waddell RV facility
Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Phoenix police say two officers are on leave after video shows them in a...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona is in for a major cooldown as temps are expected to drop: Live radar, updates
Much of Arizona is in for a major cool down as the National Weather Service says a cold front will sweep through the latter part of this week, and that includes snow. Some parts of the state, including Phoenix metro, will feel daily highs in the lows 60s by the end of the week.
azbigmedia.com
How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water
Above: Hoover Dam’s Penstock towers take in water from Lake Mead and use it to generate electricity. With less water, the dam generates less electricity, so officials replaced some of the dam’s turbines to increase efficiency. (Photo by Jordan Evans/Cronkite News) Business News | yesterday | Cronkite News.
