Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Thanksgiving Dining in Phoenix 2022

Whether you desire a fine-dining prix-fixe holiday feast or simply need to pick up a few pies and tasty sides for your cozy family spread at home, read on for 30-plus restaurants and resorts that are offering Thanksgiving dining in Phoenix. Be sure to make reservations if you’re dining in...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Newcomers’ Guide to Festivals & Events in November 2022

November 4-13 Innovative displays that combine water, art and light are in the spotlight as Scottsdale Public Art presents this annual event in the water, on the banks and soaring above the Arizona Canal. The large-scale art installments are complemented by live music and a beer and wine garden. Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, canalconvergence.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Fossil Creek in central Arizona to reopen after 16-month closure

PHOENIX — Fossil Creek in central Arizona is reopening to the public after a wildfire forced a closure for nearly a year-and-a-half. All sites, including the Childs Dispersed Camping Area, will reopen Thursday after impacts from the Backbone Fire shut down the recreation area in June 2021, Coconino National Forest said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 people injured after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant

Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Former...
MESA, AZ
Builder

The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix

In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fall dining in the desert? Check out some of the best patios around the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As temperatures in metro Phoenix get a little cooler, more of us will want to bask in the fresh, and at times, brisk autumn air. So Good Morning Arizona is making a round-up of the best places around the Valley for dining al fresco (that’s an Italian phrase for outdoor dining). The list is being updated daily all this week.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Duck and Decanter celebrates 50 years

Back in the early ’70s, Phoenix was a bit of a culinary wasteland. Finding a broad selection of quality ingredients could require multiple shopping forays — if they could be obtained at all. Just three Valley shops sold a wide selection of cork-finished premium wines, according to Randy...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try

Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park

The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Gift and Thrift is a little consignment shop worth checking out in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nadeen and Steven do it all. They create local art, and local music, are raising young kids, throwing vendor markets, and running businesses. They used to make jewelry and resin art they sold at various markets and consignment shops around Mesa. When one of those...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water

Above: Hoover Dam’s Penstock towers take in water from Lake Mead and use it to generate electricity. With less water, the dam generates less electricity, so officials replaced some of the dam’s turbines to increase efficiency. (Photo by Jordan Evans/Cronkite News) Business News | yesterday | Cronkite News.
ARIZONA STATE

