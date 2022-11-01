Read full article on original website
Albany HS Forfeits Friday's Game To Bogalusa HS Over Safety Concerns
Albany High School is forfeiting Friday's football season finale at Bogalusa High School because of safety concerns. A fatal shooting outside the stadium during Bogalusa's homecoming game on October 14th prompted the Louisiana High School Athletic Association to order Bogalusa last week to relocate Friday's game. Bogalusa successfully appealed the...
Bogalusa football team gets pizza lunch after drama-filled season regular close
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Lumberjack Football team was treated to a pizza lunch on Friday, hosted by the city’s mayor and police department. The Bogalusa Police Department said the lunch was to celebrate the district champions and to offer encouragement to the team as they head into the playoffs in two weeks.
Franklinton Jr. High captures parish title
Franklinton Junior High School captured the Washington Parish Championship, 27-8, over Pine Junior High School on Tuesday at Pine. This was Franklinton Junior High School’s first ever parish title, which has been played for since 2018. Franklinton Junior High School went 8-0 this season, which is the team’s first...
Tough second half hurts Franklinton in loss to Lakeshore
Franklinton took a 12-7 lead to halftime, but a tough second half hurt the Demons in a 21-18 District 8-4A setback at home on Friday in the final regular season game of 2022. Franklinton started the second half with the ball, but had to punt. An errant snap that was recovered by Franklinton gave Lakeshore the ball at the Demons’ 3.
Kenneth Rodrigue
Kenneth “Boudreaux from Thibodaux” J. Rodrigue, 62, a native of Thibodaux, and resident of Bogalusa, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in his home, after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Antoine C. Rodrigue Sr.; his mother,...
Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
Covington, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bogalusa Mill golf tournament raises $260K for United Way
When the Bogalusa Mill began hosting a charity golf tournament in 2014, the team never imagined it would grow into something with so much potential impact on the community. In this, its eighth year, the John Willis Memorial Classic raised more than $260,000 for United Way Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA), with more than $164,000 from generous sponsors, matched 60 percent by International Paper. All of the money is earmarked for use in Washington Parish.
Local basketball teams competing in jamborees on Thursday
Varnado is hosting a jamboree and Franklinton’s boys team is heading to Salmen for a jamboree, as basketball season tips off for several local teams. Both jamborees will take place on Thursday, Nov. 10. At Varnado, games will start at 5 p.m. and are scheduled to start every half...
Mildred Ainsworth
Mrs. Mildred Ainsworth, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the age of 97. Mrs. Ainsworth was a secretary at Superior Avenue School in Bogalusa for 31 years. Mrs. Ainsworth is survived by her daughter, Connie (Larry) Crain; her son, Rodney (Gail) Ainsworth; and a...
Bogalusa High JROTC Raiders will compete in the Raiders Nationals
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Bogalusa High School Raiders are traveling to Molena, Georgia to compete in the Raider Nationals. The Raider Nationals Weekend annually attracts over 100 Raider teams from across the USA. The best of the best Army JROTC programs compete in the three-day U.S. Army JROTC Raider National Championship.
Community Calendar for Nov. 5-6, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Washington Parish Library System will be accepting donations from now until Wednesday, Nov. 30, to help support the local animal shelter. Items that are needed include: blankets and towels; unopened pet food; nursing bottles; paper towels and toilet paper; toys and treats; leashes, collars and harnesses; animal beds and litter boxes; eco-friendly laundry detergent; pest prevention supplies; animal shampoos and brushes.
Slidell to honor alumnus Matt Forte Friday night
Slidell football has locked up the District 6-5A title and is riding an 8-game win streak. There are a lot of things to celebrate at L.V. McGinty Stadium on Friday night, including one of the school's most successful football stars. Matt Forte will be honored at halftime during the Tigers'...
Karr vs. Curtis: ‘High School Heavyweights’ on Friday night
On the final Friday of the regular season, Edna Karr and John Curtis play for the District 9-5A championship. It is a most anticipated matchup – until, perhaps, they meet again in the play
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Hammond (Hammond, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened west on Louisiana 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road around 10:45 a.m. According to the authorities, the unidentified pedestrian was walking on the road with no streetlights when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.
Louisiana football game murder investigation “far from over,” according to police
According to the Bogalusa Police Department, police issued arrest warrants for 18-year-old Lakendall Travon Brown, 18-year-old Jordan Smith, Jr., and 27-year-old Jerome Wilson.
Sports Briefs
Jiu Jitsu Planet is having its inaugural Submissions Freaks Tournament on Dec. 3 at the Bogalusa YMCA. The event is being held to raise money for the YMCA. The tournament will be a Gi (wearing the uniform) and No-gi (no uniform). Bouts will be three rounds. The first will be 10 minutes and two five-minute rounds and competitors must get a submission to win or it will be a draw.
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions roar back from down two sets to notch season’s 20th win
NATCHITOCHES, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team had to go the long route to get its historic 20th win of the 2022 season, and equally-historic tenth win in Southland Conference play, rallying back from down two sets to upend the Northwestern State Lady Demons 3-2 (23-25, 17-25, 25-8, 25-19, 15-12) Tuesday night at Prather Coliseum.
Our Views: Amid rising violence everywhere, football too must cope
If one thinks it’s tough in the big cities, crime is everywhere. If anything, smaller cities and towns perhaps aren’t as hardened to it. A tragedy in Bogalusa led to much anxiety and the suggestion, later reversed, that Friday's high school football game against Albany High School should be moved to a neutral site.
