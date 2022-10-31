Researchers at NYU Langone Health in New York City found COVID-19 alone, and not the initial use of antibiotics, damages the gut microbiome. The report, published Nov. 1 in Nature Communications, followed 96 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in 2020 in New York City and New Haven, Conn. Researchers found most patients had low gut microbiome diversity with a full quarter dominated by a single type of bacteria. In 20 percent of patients, antibiotic-resistant bacteria were found migrating into the bloodstream, making the patients more susceptible to secondary infection.

