Closed Iowa hospital eligible for rural emergency hospital designation
A recently shuttered Iowa hospital is eligible for the new rural emergency hospital designation, according to CMS' final rules for the designation. In October, Iowa lawmakers Sen. Chuck Grassley and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks sought clarification from CMS over whether Blessing Health Keokuk would be eligible for the designation despite closing on Sept. 30. Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System closed the hospital in Keokuk on Sept. 30. The system cited several factors for the closing, including financial challenges and low demand for inpatient care.
Ensemble tapped for Valley Health System RCM partnership
Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health System has selected Ensemble Health Partners to optimize its revenue cycle operations. Valley Health said in a Nov. 2 Ensemble news release that it is working to rebound from financial losses due to lower procedural volumes, supply chain issues and staffing challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Valley Health CEO Mark Nantz said the system is confident Ensemble's "infusion of new technology and customer service will create efficiencies and also improve the patient experience."
3 health systems opening hospitals
Health systems that have opened hospitals, submitted proposals for construction or announced plans to build since Oct. 21:. Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours health system broke ground on its new Harbor View Hospital in Suffolk, Va. Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare is planning to build a new hospital complex in the same...
COVID-19 disrupts gut bacteria, increasing risk of infections
Researchers at NYU Langone Health in New York City found COVID-19 alone, and not the initial use of antibiotics, damages the gut microbiome. The report, published Nov. 1 in Nature Communications, followed 96 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in 2020 in New York City and New Haven, Conn. Researchers found most patients had low gut microbiome diversity with a full quarter dominated by a single type of bacteria. In 20 percent of patients, antibiotic-resistant bacteria were found migrating into the bloodstream, making the patients more susceptible to secondary infection.
Technology drives Hackensack Meridian's new $714M pavilion
Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health plans to unveil Helena Theurer Pavilion — a $714 million, 530,000-square-foot project — on Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center's campus in December. Health system officials called it the most technologically advanced hospital in the U.S., ROI-NJ reported Nov. 3. Here are the features...
Northwell appoints Dr. Binoy Singh chair of cardiovascular medicine
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has named Binoy Singh, MD, chair of the department of cardiovascular medicine at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. Dr. Singh will also oversee cardiac services at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology in Yorktown Heights, according to a release shared with Becker's on Nov. 3.
Oregon nurses fight for staffing mandates; hospitals call them punitive
The Oregon Nurses Association plans to introduce a bill that will limit the number of patients a hospital nurse can be assigned — a measure hospitals oppose, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Nov. 2. The union's bill, unveiled at a Nov. 2 news conference, would impose regulations on staffing ratios...
Leadership
Four former employees of Mount Sinai Hospital's Icahn School of Medicine in New York City filed a lawsuit against the school and four additional defendants Oct. 24, alleging sexist behavior by the school's leadership. The four plaintiffs helped build up the education program at Arnhold Institute for Global Health, a...
Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases
From a former Tenet executive asking a judge to throw out a $400 million fraud case, to a Texas physician pleading guilty for his role in a $54 million scheme, here are 10 healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has reported since Oct. 17. 1. Former Tenet executive asks judge to...
