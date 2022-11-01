Read full article on original website
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
Developer Manchester unveils plans for new San Diego waterfront mega-hotel
Doug Manchester is unveiling details about a new Embarcadero mega-hotel he's proposing for the Navy-owned site facing the waterfront at the corner of Pacific Highway and Broadway.
Is it finally time for permanent Daylight Saving time?
SAN DIEGO — As we turn back our clocks this weekend and prepare for less sunlight in the afternoon, some people are calling for permanent Daylight Saving time. While there have been some moves in this direction on the state and federal level, so far, nothing has changed. A...
newyorksocialdiary.com
“Godmother of Wellness” Deborah Szekely, Visionary Founder of Rancho La Puerta, Honored on her 100th Birthday!
When my dear, longtime friend Deborah Szekely, founder of the world-renowned Rancho La Puerta Wellness Resort and Spa in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico, sent an invitation to her 100th birthday celebration, I booked my flight immediately. For the occasion of Deborah’s birthday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria proclaimed “Deborah Szekely...
times-advocate.com
City’s oldest business to celebrate 125 years
The oldest business in Escondido, Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, will celebrate 125 years in continuous business under several families on Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara will give the Comer family a proclamation, as will 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond. The Escondido Fire Department will also bring a fire truck and ambulance for the kids.
northcountydailystar.com
Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations San Marcos
San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
President Biden set to visit San Diego for campaign stops
SAN DIEGO — Just days away from Election Day, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for House Democrats. Democrats are hoping the presidential visit will boost voter turnout in the tight Congressional race for California's 49th District between Incumbent Rep. Mike Levin and Brian Maryott.
La Jolla's bluffside 'secret swing' is mysteriously replaced soon after being mysteriously removed
As quickly and mysteriously as the "secret swing" in La Jolla was removed, it has been reinstated.
kusi.com
Turf War between human smugglers moves from Tijuana into San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities call them the “Border Bandits,” and they’re controlled by the most violent smuggling cartels in Mexico. Experts warn these cartels are getting extremely brazen in the San Diego region, as they have no fear of being caught. The Turf War between...
Vista voters to elect first new mayor in 12 years
For the first time in over a decade, Vista will soon have a new mayor.
Three plead guilty in plot to kidnap, kill business associate in Mexico
According to the prosecution's brief for an upcoming trial in the case, the source was offered $2,000 for the job and received a $1,000 down payment.
NBC San Diego
SDUSD Board President Calls for Lead Testing for Students Near Police Gun Range
San Diego Unified Board of Education President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, Ph.D. says she’s been asking the City of San Diego to shut down the police department’s outdoor gun range in the Fairmount Park neighborhood for years. Like many, she believes the sound of gunfire is harmful for children there and in the nearby Mt. Hope neighborhood.
Prosecutor: Redacted search warrants 'entirely lawful'
SAN DIEGO — Charges in a 221-count grand jury indictment were announced Monday regarding a Mountain View grocery store which officials say became a haven for alleged violent and drug-related criminal activity . Police and prosecutors say employees at Mike's Market on Ocean View Boulevard were working directly with...
Aviation International News
Crownair Aviation Brings Royal Flush in San Diego
San Diego FBO Crownair Aviation has dealt itself a royal flush over the past two years, with the opening of its new facility and the acquisition of a former competitor that more than doubled its footprint at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport (KMYF). The company has been at KMYF for the past...
NBC San Diego
Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was So Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen
San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
Washington Examiner
Police in California conduct home raids with redacted search warrants: Report
Police in San Diego County, California, and FBI agents reportedly coordinated to conduct several early-morning raids on homes with redacted search warrants. The redactions included the location and the people being searched by the warrants, according to a CBS affiliate in San Diego. The raids were conducted Thursday morning, with...
KPBS
San Diego hospital’s program ensures no one dies alone
In La Mesa one hospital has revived a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. “The mission statement is no one dies alone,” said Andrew Griffice, clinical chaplain at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Griffice and a team of volunteers are ready...
Mayoral candidate's campaign flier sparks controversy among parents
A political flier circulating for Imperial Beach mayoral candidate Paloma Aguirre is upsetting some parents whose kids are pictured in the flier.
kusi.com
Carlsbad five-star quarterback Julian Sayin commits to Alabama
The national champions wanted him. Death Valley wanted him. Every other Power 5 program wanted him. At the end of the day, only Nick Saban could have him. Carlsbad quarterback Julian Sayin, the #2 quarterback in the Class of 2024 and 12th ranked player in the nation, chose Alabama over LSU and Georgia.
Delivery driver turned dognapper arraigned in court
A woman suspected of taking a dog from an Encinitas home while working as a delivery driver was arraigned in court Wednesday, according to the Superior Court of California's Public Affairs Office.
