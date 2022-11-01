ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego

When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
Is it finally time for permanent Daylight Saving time?

SAN DIEGO — As we turn back our clocks this weekend and prepare for less sunlight in the afternoon, some people are calling for permanent Daylight Saving time. While there have been some moves in this direction on the state and federal level, so far, nothing has changed. A...
“Godmother of Wellness” Deborah Szekely, Visionary Founder of Rancho La Puerta, Honored on her 100th Birthday!

When my dear, longtime friend Deborah Szekely, founder of the world-renowned Rancho La Puerta Wellness Resort and Spa in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico, sent an invitation to her 100th birthday celebration, I booked my flight immediately. For the occasion of Deborah’s birthday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria proclaimed “Deborah Szekely...
City’s oldest business to celebrate 125 years

The oldest business in Escondido, Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, will celebrate 125 years in continuous business under several families on Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara will give the Comer family a proclamation, as will 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond. The Escondido Fire Department will also bring a fire truck and ambulance for the kids.
Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations San Marcos

San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
President Biden set to visit San Diego for campaign stops

SAN DIEGO — Just days away from Election Day, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for House Democrats. Democrats are hoping the presidential visit will boost voter turnout in the tight Congressional race for California's 49th District between Incumbent Rep. Mike Levin and Brian Maryott.
SDUSD Board President Calls for Lead Testing for Students Near Police Gun Range

San Diego Unified Board of Education President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, Ph.D. says she’s been asking the City of San Diego to shut down the police department’s outdoor gun range in the Fairmount Park neighborhood for years. Like many, she believes the sound of gunfire is harmful for children there and in the nearby Mt. Hope neighborhood.
Prosecutor: Redacted search warrants 'entirely lawful'

SAN DIEGO — Charges in a 221-count grand jury indictment were announced Monday regarding a Mountain View grocery store which officials say became a haven for alleged violent and drug-related criminal activity . Police and prosecutors say employees at Mike's Market on Ocean View Boulevard were working directly with...
Crownair Aviation Brings Royal Flush in San Diego

San Diego FBO Crownair Aviation has dealt itself a royal flush over the past two years, with the opening of its new facility and the acquisition of a former competitor that more than doubled its footprint at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport (KMYF). The company has been at KMYF for the past...
Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was So Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen

San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
San Diego hospital’s program ensures no one dies alone

In La Mesa one hospital has revived a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. “The mission statement is no one dies alone,” said Andrew Griffice, clinical chaplain at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Griffice and a team of volunteers are ready...
Carlsbad five-star quarterback Julian Sayin commits to Alabama

The national champions wanted him. Death Valley wanted him. Every other Power 5 program wanted him. At the end of the day, only Nick Saban could have him. Carlsbad quarterback Julian Sayin, the #2 quarterback in the Class of 2024 and 12th ranked player in the nation, chose Alabama over LSU and Georgia.
