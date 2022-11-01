ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo Doubles Down on Biden Plan to Restrict American Companies, and Citizens, From Helping China Make Semiconductor Chips

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
The Tech Layoff Headlines Are Leaving Out a Lot About Recession Risk and the Economy

The layoffs that have made the headlines recently, from Stripe to Twitter, are concentrated in sectors of the economy most-sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and autos, and where companies "over-hired," predominantly in technology. Several demographic factors, from baby boomer retirements to a declining working age population and persistently...
Twitter Reportedly Ready to Cut About 3,700 Employees

Twitter insiders are expecting a 50% overall reduction in force, representing about 3,700 employees, after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk bought the company last week. Musk is expected to require employees once authorized to work remotely to now work out of Twitter offices in and beyond San Francisco, according to Bloomberg.
Elon Musk Says Twitter Has Had ‘Massive' Revenue Drop as Advertisers Pause Spending

Twitter has suffered a "massive drop in revenue" because of advertisers pausing spending on the social media platform, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday without providing numbers. Major companies including General Mills, Audi and General Motors said they would temporarily pause their ad spending on Twitter to see...
Wells Fargo Mortgage Staff Brace for Layoffs as U.S. Loan Volumes Collapse

Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
Amazon Pauses Hiring for Corporate Workforce

Amazon is pausing hiring for roles in its corporate workforce, the company announced in a memo to staff Thursday. The company had already halted new hires for corporate retail jobs. CEO Andy Jassy has moved quickly to cut costs by ending some projects and shedding warehouse space. Amazon is pausing...
Suspect in Paul Pelosi Beating Is in the U.S. Illegally, DHS Confirms

The man suspected of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home last week is in the United States illegally, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed Thursday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail,...
15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

MOSCOW — (AP) — A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said. Rescuers were...
US ramps up South Korea joint air drills with B-1B heavy bomber

A US B-1B long-range heavy bomber will participate in ongoing joint air drills with South Korea on Saturday, a defence ministry official in Seoul told AFP, ramping up a show of force after North Korea's blitz of missile launches. A South Korean defence ministry official told AFP that a US Air Force B-1B Lancer would participate in the last day of the exercises -- dubbed Vigilant Storm -- which were originally set for Monday to Friday this week.
The Fed Announces 4th Consecutive ‘Jumbo' Interest Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points—Here Are 4 Things That Will Be More Expensive

Struggling to dampen inflation, the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected fourth consecutive "jumbo" 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday. While raising interest rates can slow inflation by making borrowing more expensive, and therefore less appealing, the move further increases debt costs for Americans already struggling with rising prices on pretty much everything, including necessities like food and rent.
Stock Futures Fall Slightly as Wall Street Anticipates October Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures fell slightly Thursday night after the major averages dropped for a fourth day, and investors looked ahead to the October jobs report for clues into the pace of future rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 59 points, or 0.18%. S&P...
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Shot and Wounded at Protest March

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot and wounded while leading a massive protest march in the city of Wazirabad. Mohammad Atif Khan, a senior politician and close aide of Khan, told NBC News he had been shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital. The former Pakistani leader's condition is "out of danger," he added.
