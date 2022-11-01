Read full article on original website
U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo Doubles Down on Biden Plan to Restrict American Companies, and Citizens, From Helping China Make Semiconductor Chips
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
U.S. accuses Russia, China of abandoning U.N. responsibility over North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States accused Russia and China on Friday of providing "blanket protection" to North Korea from further U.N. Security Council action and said the pair had "bent over backwards" to justify Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches.
Hong Kong's Stock Market Halts Trade When a Typhoon Warning Is Issued – the CEO Says That May Change
Hong Kong authorities are looking into reviewing its guidelines for halting trade after a typhoon signal. The bourse suspended trade after the H.K. Observatory issued a Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8. Aguzin said new listing regimes for specialized technology firms will be formalized and announced "hopefully not too far...
The Tech Layoff Headlines Are Leaving Out a Lot About Recession Risk and the Economy
The layoffs that have made the headlines recently, from Stripe to Twitter, are concentrated in sectors of the economy most-sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and autos, and where companies "over-hired," predominantly in technology. Several demographic factors, from baby boomer retirements to a declining working age population and persistently...
Twitter Reportedly Ready to Cut About 3,700 Employees
Twitter insiders are expecting a 50% overall reduction in force, representing about 3,700 employees, after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk bought the company last week. Musk is expected to require employees once authorized to work remotely to now work out of Twitter offices in and beyond San Francisco, according to Bloomberg.
Elon Musk Says Twitter Has Had ‘Massive' Revenue Drop as Advertisers Pause Spending
Twitter has suffered a "massive drop in revenue" because of advertisers pausing spending on the social media platform, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday without providing numbers. Major companies including General Mills, Audi and General Motors said they would temporarily pause their ad spending on Twitter to see...
Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Could Be Deported After Release From Custody, DHS Says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband could be deported from the U.S. after he is released from custody, the Department of Homeland Security said. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, lodged an "immigration detainer" on 42-year-old Canadian national David DePape, DHS told CNBC. Records show...
Wells Fargo Mortgage Staff Brace for Layoffs as U.S. Loan Volumes Collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
Amazon Pauses Hiring for Corporate Workforce
Amazon is pausing hiring for roles in its corporate workforce, the company announced in a memo to staff Thursday. The company had already halted new hires for corporate retail jobs. CEO Andy Jassy has moved quickly to cut costs by ending some projects and shedding warehouse space. Amazon is pausing...
Suspect in Paul Pelosi Beating Is in the U.S. Illegally, DHS Confirms
The man suspected of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home last week is in the United States illegally, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed Thursday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail,...
15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged
MOSCOW — (AP) — A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said. Rescuers were...
US ramps up South Korea joint air drills with B-1B heavy bomber
A US B-1B long-range heavy bomber will participate in ongoing joint air drills with South Korea on Saturday, a defence ministry official in Seoul told AFP, ramping up a show of force after North Korea's blitz of missile launches. A South Korean defence ministry official told AFP that a US Air Force B-1B Lancer would participate in the last day of the exercises -- dubbed Vigilant Storm -- which were originally set for Monday to Friday this week.
The Fed Announces 4th Consecutive ‘Jumbo' Interest Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points—Here Are 4 Things That Will Be More Expensive
Struggling to dampen inflation, the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected fourth consecutive "jumbo" 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday. While raising interest rates can slow inflation by making borrowing more expensive, and therefore less appealing, the move further increases debt costs for Americans already struggling with rising prices on pretty much everything, including necessities like food and rent.
Fed Approves 0.75-Point Hike to Take Rates to Highest Since 2008 and Hints at Change in Policy Ahead
The Federal Reserve, in a well-telegraphed move, raised its short-term borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage point to a target range of 3.75%-4%, the highest level since January 2008. The central bank's new statement hinted at a potential change in how it will approach monetary policy to bring down inflation. However,...
Stock Futures Fall Slightly as Wall Street Anticipates October Jobs Report
U.S. stock futures fell slightly Thursday night after the major averages dropped for a fourth day, and investors looked ahead to the October jobs report for clues into the pace of future rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 59 points, or 0.18%. S&P...
Biden Administration to Provide Over $13 Billion in Aid to Help American Families Lower Energy Bills
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to announce the new initiative while visiting a sheet metal workers' training facility and union hall in Boston later Wednesday. HHS will release $4.5 billion in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding, which helps pay energy bills and energy related home repairs for families.
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Shot and Wounded at Protest March
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot and wounded while leading a massive protest march in the city of Wazirabad. Mohammad Atif Khan, a senior politician and close aide of Khan, told NBC News he had been shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital. The former Pakistani leader's condition is "out of danger," he added.
Bank of England Raises Its Benchmark Rate by 75 Basis Points, Its Biggest Hike in 33 Years
LONDON — The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates by 75 basis points, its largest single hike since 1989, and warned of a prolonged recession as policymakers looked to temper market expectations for further aggressive monetary policy tightening. The 75 basis point increase takes the Bank Rate...
Biden Blames Extreme MAGA Republicans for Intimidating Voters and Election Officials, Calling It ‘Corrosive' to Democracy
Biden's remarks came with less than a week to go until Election Day and five days after an assailant with a history of sharing right-wing conspiracy theories broke into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband with a hammer, causing serious damage to his head. The...
Here's What the Federal Reserve's Fourth 0.75 Percentage Point Interest Rate Hike Means for You
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the sixth time this year, citing persistent inflation. Its also the fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point increase, which means financing costs will jump for many types of consumer loans. Here’s how your mortgage, credit card, car loan, student debt and savings could be...
