Pine volleyball defeated in the postseason
Pine was defeated by De La Salle in the bi-district round of the Division IV volleyball playoffs, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21 in a road match that was held on Wednesday. No. 17 Pine, who made the playoffs for the fourth-straight year, went 11-12 this season. “Our season didn’t end quite...
Local basketball teams competing in jamborees on Thursday
Varnado is hosting a jamboree and Franklinton’s boys team is heading to Salmen for a jamboree, as basketball season tips off for several local teams. Both jamborees will take place on Thursday, Nov. 10. At Varnado, games will start at 5 p.m. and are scheduled to start every half...
Franklinton Jr. High captures parish title
Franklinton Junior High School captured the Washington Parish Championship, 27-8, over Pine Junior High School on Tuesday at Pine. This was Franklinton Junior High School’s first ever parish title, which has been played for since 2018. Franklinton Junior High School went 8-0 this season, which is the team’s first...
Sports Briefs
Jiu Jitsu Planet is having its inaugural Submissions Freaks Tournament on Dec. 3 at the Bogalusa YMCA. The event is being held to raise money for the YMCA. The tournament will be a Gi (wearing the uniform) and No-gi (no uniform). Bouts will be three rounds. The first will be 10 minutes and two five-minute rounds and competitors must get a submission to win or it will be a draw.
Albany will forfeit Friday night’s football game at Bogalusa
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette said Tuesday that Albany High School would forfeit Friday night’s planned football game at Bogalusa High School. Perrette made the public announcement during the Tuesday night meeting of the Bogalusa City Council. According to a Facebook post on Bogalusa High School’s page, the forfeit was...
Bogalusa Mill golf tournament raises $260K for United Way
When the Bogalusa Mill began hosting a charity golf tournament in 2014, the team never imagined it would grow into something with so much potential impact on the community. In this, its eighth year, the John Willis Memorial Classic raised more than $260,000 for United Way Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA), with more than $164,000 from generous sponsors, matched 60 percent by International Paper. All of the money is earmarked for use in Washington Parish.
Kenneth Rodrigue
Kenneth “Boudreaux from Thibodaux” J. Rodrigue, 62, a native of Thibodaux, and resident of Bogalusa, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in his home, after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Antoine C. Rodrigue Sr.; his mother,...
Church Notes for Nov. 5-6, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. The youth will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Trustees will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday, Nov. 20, will be a busy day for the church, with the following activities planned: UMM breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Family Life Center; Stewardship Sunday will be recognized at the 10 a.m. service; a covered-dish meal will be held in the Family Life Center after the Sunday service; and decorating the sanctuary for Advent will start at 5 p.m. The first Sunday of Advent is Sunday, Nov. 27. Join ESM for a combined Sunday school class at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The December UMW meeting will be a trip to “The Tea Room” on Friday, Dec. 9. Please contact the church office if you are interested in attending.
Mildred Ainsworth
Mrs. Mildred Ainsworth, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the age of 97. Mrs. Ainsworth was a secretary at Superior Avenue School in Bogalusa for 31 years. Mrs. Ainsworth is survived by her daughter, Connie (Larry) Crain; her son, Rodney (Gail) Ainsworth; and a...
Betty Sue Thomas
On Nov. 2, 2022, Mrs. Betty Sue Thomas, surrounded by family at her home, went to be with her loving God. Betty was employed by St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court for over 33 years. She was a member of Bogalusa Civic League and was an avid Pikino player, which she enjoyed doing with her friends. Of all her enjoyments, her two grandchildren were her heart.
Early voting is ahead of 2018 levels
Early voting appears to be up in Washington Parish compared to the mid-term election four years ago, according to unofficial records from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. There were 4,251 votes cast in the parish during the early voting period, which lasted from Tuesday, Oct. 25, until Tuesday,...
BPD: Arrest made in Veronique Allen murder case
Early in the investigation into the Aug. 23 murder of Veronique Allen, Bogalusa police identified Christian Myers as one of the suspects, according to Maj. Wendell O’Berry of the Bogalusa Police Department. BPD detectives obtained warrants for his arrest for principal to first-degree murder, principal to assault by drive-by...
Parish jail report for Nov. 2, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Nov. 2, 2022:. Patera Williams, criminal damage-principal to-felony, burglary-simple. Jason Ricker, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of a stolen firearm (two counts), possession of firearm with concealed/altered serial number, possession of controlled dangerous substances with weapon present (three counts), possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse-battery (three counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, license plate expired, possession of marijuana-simple, insurance-no proof.
