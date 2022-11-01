Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
WLKY.com
Frazier History Museum highlights the rivalries that fuel Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're from Kentucky, chances are one of the first questions you've been asked when meeting another Kentuckian is, "where did you go to high school?" Or you've been asked the most polarizing question of them all, "Wildcats or Cardinals?" Despite the fire that sports have...
WLKY.com
Louisville event business relocates to Russell to grow company, revitalize area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The saying "all roads lead back home" rings true for the O'Daniels and their premiere event company, Millennium Events and Floral. On Tuesday, the Kentuckiana company, known for decorating grand corporate and community events, cut the ribbon on its new headquarters in Russell on S. 15thStreet.
WLKY.com
42nd annual Light Up Louisville to bring thousands downtown for holiday season kick-off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most popular events is returning to downtown Louisville to officially launch the holiday season. Light Up Louisville, a beloved tradition, brings Old Saint Nick and thousands of Louisvillians in and around Jefferson Square Park the day after Thanksgiving. The 42nd annual event will...
WLKY.com
WLKY hosts debate with candidates for Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY hosted a special presentation Friday for our Commitment 2022 coverage: A debate with Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District candidates. You can watch the whole debate in the player below:. The candidates are Democrat Morgan McGarvey and Republican Stuart Ray. Mark Vanderhoff served as moderator. The live...
WLKY.com
Kentucky lawmaker wants funding for bigger youth detention center
FRANKFORT, Ky. — From car jackings to shootings, LMPD says crimes involving juveniles are rising at an alarming rate. "We really need a solution and some changes," State Representative Kevin Bratcher (R), House District 29, told the Judicial Oversight Committee in Frankfort Thursday morning. He said it was a...
WLKY.com
Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
WLKY.com
In Their Own Words: Betsy Ruhe, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 21
Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. What are the most important issues facing the City of Louisville?. How can metro council work to reduce violence in the city?. How can metro council improve affordable housing options...
WLKY.com
Applications open for new program teaching Louisville middle school girls crypto
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program aims to empower young girls of color in Louisville to break into the tech industry. 300for300 is a nonprofit created to uplift, mentor and bring positivity to Louisville girls after the death of Breonna Taylor. The organization has teamed up with Nashville-based, women-led...
WLKY.com
'Jack's Louisville': 6 new Hometown Hero banners are going up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some new and familiar faces will be donning the side of buildings across Louisville next year. After an almost five-year hiatus, Hometown Heroes, the program that hangs banners of famous or notable people from Louisville, is making a big return in 2023. There will be six...
WLKY.com
March of Dimes ambassador family shares story of miracle premature birth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville mother gave birth to her son at just 23 weeks pregnant not knowing if he would survive. Thanks to support and research from the March of Dimes, Henderson's preemie is now 3 years old and a healthy preschooler. "I actually didn't know I could...
WLKY.com
TARC reaches tentative verbal agreement with union workers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC and the Amalgamated Transit Union met for more than 12 hours Wednesday, with a tentative verbal agreement coming from it. TARC officials said the two parties had a fruitful negotiation and that tentative agreements were met on multiple contract sections. The one thing that remains...
WLKY.com
ISP investigating crash that killed 2 in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead on Friday morning. ISP said that around 7:50 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on IN 56 just east of Shields Road in Washington County. When they arrived to the scene...
WLKY.com
WATCH: LMPD officers rescue woman standing on highway overpass ledge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are being praised for saving a woman standing on the ledge of a highway overpass and taking her to get help. Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Cody Woolston responded to the overpass on Halloween after someone saw the woman and called...
WLKY.com
Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
WLKY.com
Noche Mexican BBQ celebrates 3rd anniversary with series of Day of the Dead events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Noche Mexican BBQ is celebrating three years in business with a series of events to honor the milestone and the Day of the Dead. Día de Los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) is a multi-day holiday that involves family and friends gathering to pay respects and to remember friends and family members who have passed.
WLKY.com
Police receiving hundreds of tips in case of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Just one week after the name 'Cairo Jordan' was added to the black granite headstone in a small cemetery in Salem, Indiana, the search for his killer continues. "We're very thankful we're getting a good response, not just locally but nationwide," Indiana State Police Sgt....
WLKY.com
Man killed in Southside Drive stabbing, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after they say a man was stabbed to death Friday night. LMPD said they responded to reports of a stabbing around 9:45 p.m. on Southside Drive at National Turnpike. When they showed up to the scene they found a man who had been stabbed.
WLKY.com
Sky Zone indoor trampoline park returning to Louisville at former pizza restaurant location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Years after its former facility closed, Sky Zone is opening a new Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The trampoline park recently submitted plans to Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services for a new complex at 4200 Outer Loop. The property was previously home to a Mr. Gatti's Pizza.
WLKY.com
Lake Forest residents continue to voice concerns about concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents met with the Louisville Metro Planning Commission on Thursday to continue voicing their concerns about a concrete plant being built in the area. Plans to construct the plant near the subdivision were first presented in March. During the early phase of construction, residents...
WLKY.com
Police investigating shooting that sent 1 to hospital in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital late Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, which is in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. LMPD said First Division officers responded to...
