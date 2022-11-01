ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Frazier History Museum highlights the rivalries that fuel Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're from Kentucky, chances are one of the first questions you've been asked when meeting another Kentuckian is, "where did you go to high school?" Or you've been asked the most polarizing question of them all, "Wildcats or Cardinals?" Despite the fire that sports have...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

WLKY hosts debate with candidates for Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY hosted a special presentation Friday for our Commitment 2022 coverage: A debate with Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District candidates. You can watch the whole debate in the player below:. The candidates are Democrat Morgan McGarvey and Republican Stuart Ray. Mark Vanderhoff served as moderator. The live...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky lawmaker wants funding for bigger youth detention center

FRANKFORT, Ky. — From car jackings to shootings, LMPD says crimes involving juveniles are rising at an alarming rate. "We really need a solution and some changes," State Representative Kevin Bratcher (R), House District 29, told the Judicial Oversight Committee in Frankfort Thursday morning. He said it was a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

In Their Own Words: Betsy Ruhe, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 21

Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. What are the most important issues facing the City of Louisville?. How can metro council work to reduce violence in the city?. How can metro council improve affordable housing options...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

'Jack's Louisville': 6 new Hometown Hero banners are going up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some new and familiar faces will be donning the side of buildings across Louisville next year. After an almost five-year hiatus, Hometown Heroes, the program that hangs banners of famous or notable people from Louisville, is making a big return in 2023. There will be six...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

TARC reaches tentative verbal agreement with union workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC and the Amalgamated Transit Union met for more than 12 hours Wednesday, with a tentative verbal agreement coming from it. TARC officials said the two parties had a fruitful negotiation and that tentative agreements were met on multiple contract sections. The one thing that remains...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

ISP investigating crash that killed 2 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead on Friday morning. ISP said that around 7:50 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on IN 56 just east of Shields Road in Washington County. When they arrived to the scene...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

WATCH: LMPD officers rescue woman standing on highway overpass ledge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are being praised for saving a woman standing on the ledge of a highway overpass and taking her to get help. Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Cody Woolston responded to the overpass on Halloween after someone saw the woman and called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in Southside Drive stabbing, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after they say a man was stabbed to death Friday night. LMPD said they responded to reports of a stabbing around 9:45 p.m. on Southside Drive at National Turnpike. When they showed up to the scene they found a man who had been stabbed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Lake Forest residents continue to voice concerns about concrete plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents met with the Louisville Metro Planning Commission on Thursday to continue voicing their concerns about a concrete plant being built in the area. Plans to construct the plant near the subdivision were first presented in March. During the early phase of construction, residents...
LOUISVILLE, KY

