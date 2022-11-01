Read full article on original website
Benzinga
What To Watch In The S&P Biotech ETF After Johnson & Johnson's $16.6B Abiomed Deal
As the exodus out of mega-cap technology stocks continues, investors and money managers are looking for other sectors to rotate into. While value stocks have been grabbing the headlines as of late, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) may have jumpstarted the biotech sector with its purchase of Abiomed Inc. ABMD Monday. More important is the substantial premium the pharma giant paid for the company.
mmm-online.com
Johnson & Johnson acquires cardio med tech firm Abiomed for $16.6B
Johnson & Johnson sealed its biggest deal in six years by acquiring cardiovascular med tech company Abiomed for $16.6 billion, the company announced Tuesday. Abiomed, which develops heart pumps, will bring its expertise in cardiovascular med tech as J&J seeks to expand its presence in addressing heart failure and recovery. The company stated that it aims to position itself as a “cardiovascular innovator.”
Abiomed Stock Soars After $16.6 Billion Johnson & Johnson Takeover Amid Deeper Medical Devices Push
Abiomed (ABMD) shares rocketed higher Tuesday after the medical technology group agreed to a $16.6 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that expands the group's ambitions to grow its pharmaceutical and medical devices businesses over the coming years. Johnson & Johnson said it will pay $380 per share in...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
medtechdive.com
J&J to buy heart device maker Abiomed for $16.6B in year’s largest medtech deal
Johnson & Johnson agreed to acquire Abiomed, a Danvers, Mass.-based maker of heart pumps, for $16.6 billion. The deal will contribute to J&J’s cardiovascular portfolio, complementing its Biosense Webster electrophysiology business, BTIG Analyst Marie Thibault wrote in a research note on Tuesday. The deal has already been approved by...
US News and World Report
Pfizer Boosts COVID Vaccine Sales Forecast by $2 Billion
(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its forecast for annual sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion to $34 billion on demand for Omicron-targeted boosters, helping allay some investor worries over growth for the vaccinations. The U.S. drugmaker's shares rose 2.4% to $47.67 in morning trading as its...
General Mills Insider Trades Send a Signal
Jodi J Benson, Chief Innovation Officer at General Mills GIS, reported a large insider sell on November 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Benson sold 17,690 shares of General Mills. The total transaction amounted to $1,446,572.
Johnson & Johnson to buy Danvers-based Abiomed for $16.6 billion
By TOM MURPHY AP Health WriterJohnson & Johnson will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to strengthen its medical device division.The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Abiomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.Abiomed develops technology that treats coronary artery disease and heart failure. That includes Impella heart pumps, which are used for patients with severe coronary artery disease.J&J says the deal, which is expected to close early next year, will help the company build its medical device segment by entering a high-growth business.J&J announced nearly a year ago, that it was turning its focus more to medical devices and its largest business, pharmaceuticals, by splitting off its consumer health division that sells Band Aids and beauty products.Abiomed will run as a standalone business within J&J's medical device segment once the deal is completed.J&J will pay for the acquisition with a combination of cash and short-term financing. The company expects the deal to be neutral or slightly dilutive to adjusted earnings in the first year after its completion and then will start helping its bottom line in 2024.
NASDAQ
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
tipranks.com
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
With Fed Rate Hike Incoming, Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade AMD, Gilead Sciences, Paramount and More
Monday’s additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Advanced Micro Devices, Amgen, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Caterpillar, Gilead Sciences, Hanesbrands, Honeywell International, Keurig Dr Pepper, Newell Brands, Paramount Global, TuSimple and more.
Benzinga
Quaker Oats Buys Snapple For $1.7B On This Day In Market History To Block PepsiCo Takeover
Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened: On Nov. 2, 1994, Quaker Oats Co. announced a $1.7-billion buyout of Snapple Beverage Co. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at 3,837.13, and the S&P 500 finished the...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more
(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
Carl Icahn owns over 8% stake in beverage-can maker Crown Holdings -WSJ
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn has a more than 8% stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, adding that the activist investor believes the beverage-can maker should shed non-core units and buy back more stock.
msn.com
Moderna sales and profits are down as it lowers COVID vaccine sales expectations
Moderna has lowered expectations for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine this year, citing manufacturing delays, and offering what may be a preview of waning interest in the company’s sole product. The Cambridge company now anticipates making $18 billion to $19 billion from the shots in 2022, down from its...
PepsiCo, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite gained by over 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Expert Ratings for Pfizer
Pfizer PFE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $49.33 versus the current price of Pfizer at $47.36, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Pfizer...
China bars GSK from bulk-buy drug programme for 18 months
BEIJING/LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China has blocked GSK (GSK.L) from participating in its bulk-buy drug procurement programme focused on off-patent medicines from Oct. 31 until April 29, 2024, over quality problems with a prostate drug, the British drugmaker said on Monday.
Baby formula maker Perrigo buying Nestle's Good Start brand, Wisconsin plant
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Infant formula manufacturer Perrigo Company Plc (PRGO.N) said on Tuesday it is buying the Good Start brand and a Wisconsin plant that makes the product from Nestle SA (NESN.S), as U.S. retailers recover from shortages of the good.
