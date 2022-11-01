Read full article on original website
Triple H Teases Big Name Backup For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has dropped a major tease on potential backup for Logan Paul going into Crown Jewel. Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday. During a conference...
Stephanie McMahon Shares First Look At WWE Crown Jewel Setup
With WWE Crown Jewel less than 24 hours away, the company has been heavily promoting the Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, PLE, with WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sharing a photo of what the event will look like tomorrow. The Chairwoman of WWE tweeted that "the stage was set" for tomorrow's show, calling...
Jim Ross Gives Update After Doctor's Appointment: 'Not All Good News'
Legendary commentator Jim Ross has been battling skin cancer since he was first diagnosed in October 2021. He announced that he was cancer-free in December, but the road to full recovery is not always a straightforward one, and unfortunately, he had announced some negative news this week. Ross, 70, has...
WWE Hall Of Famer Attacks Darby Allin In Shocking AEW Debut
Over the past couple of weeks, All Elite Wrestling stars Darby Allin and Jay Lethal have been going back and forth. After Allin defeated Lethal on the "Dynamite" three-year anniversary show, and Lethal crushed Allin with a solid steel garage door last week, the two met once more in the ring on Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite." However, unlike the first time they met, Lethal would get the win over Allin. But he wouldn't do it alone, as a fake Sting, who turned out to be Cole Karter in disguise, attacked Allin. This wouldn't be the end of the night for Allin however, as a wrestling legend turned AEW into his world.
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn
WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
R-Truth's Injury Reportedly Could Be Very Serious
Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth may be out of the ring for a while following his recent mishap on "WWE NXT." On the November 1st edition of "WWE NXT," Truth took on Grayson Waller. Truth had appeared on the developmental brand's previous episode, mistakenly believing he was the guest host of the special Halloween-themed episode that had happened the weekend before. The veteran superstar would then get into a confrontation with Waller, igniting a match between the two this week. Early on in the bout, Truth performed a dive onto Waller, who stood on the outside of the ring. As he attempted to flip over the top rope, Truth seemingly slipped and awkwardly plunged to the floor, then clutched his leg. Medical staff helped Truth in backstage — the match was stopped and Waller was awarded the victory.
MVP's Status For WWE Crown Jewel Reportedly Revealed
MVP won't be accompanying Omos for his match against Braun Strowman at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. According to PWInsider, MVP was not among the WWE personnel that arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday ahead of Saturday's show at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh. The report did not specify the reason for MVP not traveling to Saudi Arabia, or if there are plans for him to travel at the last minute.
Major Update On WWE's Special Committe Investigation Into Vince McMahon
A little less than a week ago, reports started coming in that AEW's investigation into the post-All Out incident involving CM Punk and The Elite had been completed. Now, it appears that the other big investigation in wrestling is also reaching its conclusion. In a press release addressing their financial...
Sasha Banks And Naomi Pulled From Vulture Festival Due To 'Scheduling Conflict'
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been pulled from the upcoming Vulture Festival due to an "unforeseen scheduling conflict," according to the event's organizers. On Thursday, the organizers of the pop culture festival sent out the following notice to fans who had purchased tickets to watch the former WWE Superstars in person.
Brian Pillman Jr. Recalls Convesation With Steve Austin Before Joining Wrestling
Even though Brian Pillman Jr.'s late father was a pro wrestling star, following in his footsteps was not a surefire path. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Pillman Jr. recalled a conversation he had with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin when he was in college about possibly pursuing a career in pro wrestling.
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
Jeff Jarrett Comments On Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett is having an unprecedented year in pro wrestling, and it just garnered even more momentum as he has officially joined Tony Khan's AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer shocked the wrestling world last night on "AEW Dynamite," surprising a "pillar" in Darby Allin with a guitar shot. Jarrett then proceeded to put the AEW roster on notice, saying that he plans to preserve the legacy his family has created in the business.
Triple H Responds To Logan Paul Doubters Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque believes Logan Paul will rise to the occasion in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship main event against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. "I wouldn't put him in the main event of a massive international event that's gonna have 60, 70 thousand people...
Young Rock's Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua & Ana Tuisila Talk Playing The Rock's Family, Season Three, More - Exclusive
You may think you have a wild and colorful family — until you watch "Young Rock," and realize you don't have any idea what a wild and colorful family is! NBC's hit comedy series looks back at the life of international megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as he recounts the many hurdles and opportunities that have been afforded to him, and a big part of Johnson's life has always been family.
Xia Brookside Comments On Four-Year WWE Run And Release
Xia Brookside was one of many "NXT UK" talents who found themselves on the short end of the stick and getting released from WWE following the brand's shuttering. The United Kingdom native wrestled her first match in WWE in August 2018, taking part in the Mae Young Classic, and competed in 37 matches for the company after that, picking up major wins over Amale and Nina Samuels. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Brookside reflected on her WWE run and her release from the company.
Tony Khan Dodges Questions About CM Punk And The Elite's AEW Futures
CM Punk and The Elite have not made live appearances on AEW TV since they were pulled from the company's programming following a backstage brawl the night of the All Out 2022 pay-per-view. It followed comments by Punk during the post-show media scrum about The Elite and the job the three have done as Executive Vice Presidents of the company. Since then, Ace Steel has been released by AEW. He was the only person involved in the fight who was not an active in-ring competitor. In the last few weeks, vignettes have been played during AEW programming which shows The Elite being erased from AEW history, likely teasing their return.
WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding
Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
Former ROH Champ Teases Match Against Chris Jericho For AEW Dynamite
One former ROH World Champion has teased being the next challenger for current titleholder Chris Jericho. Tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" will feature an ROH World Championship match, but Jericho's opponent is a mystery. Fans have been speculating on who Jericho's opponent will be and one name has popped up quite often. That name is Davey Richards, who had a 321-day reign with the championship. During an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," Richards discussed the possibility of challenging Jericho on AEW TV.
