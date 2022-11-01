ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, LA

bogalusadailynews.com

Tough second half hurts Franklinton in loss to Lakeshore

Franklinton took a 12-7 lead to halftime, but a tough second half hurt the Demons in a 21-18 District 8-4A setback at home on Friday in the final regular season game of 2022. Franklinton started the second half with the ball, but had to punt. An errant snap that was recovered by Franklinton gave Lakeshore the ball at the Demons’ 3.
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Albany will forfeit Friday night’s football game at Bogalusa

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette said Tuesday that Albany High School would forfeit Friday night’s planned football game at Bogalusa High School. Perrette made the public announcement during the Tuesday night meeting of the Bogalusa City Council. According to a Facebook post on Bogalusa High School’s page, the forfeit was...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Franklinton Jr. High captures parish title

Franklinton Junior High School captured the Washington Parish Championship, 27-8, over Pine Junior High School on Tuesday at Pine. This was Franklinton Junior High School’s first ever parish title, which has been played for since 2018. Franklinton Junior High School went 8-0 this season, which is the team’s first...
FRANKLINTON, LA
High School Football PRO

Slidell, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northshore High School football team will have a game with Slidell High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
SLIDELL, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Kenneth Rodrigue

Kenneth “Boudreaux from Thibodaux” J. Rodrigue, 62, a native of Thibodaux, and resident of Bogalusa, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in his home, after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Antoine C. Rodrigue Sr.; his mother,...
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
BOGALUSA, LA
iheart.com

Albany HS Forfeits Friday's Game To Bogalusa HS Over Safety Concerns

Albany High School is forfeiting Friday's football season finale at Bogalusa High School because of safety concerns. A fatal shooting outside the stadium during Bogalusa's homecoming game on October 14th prompted the Louisiana High School Athletic Association to order Bogalusa last week to relocate Friday's game. Bogalusa successfully appealed the...
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell to honor alumnus Matt Forte Friday night

Slidell football has locked up the District 6-5A title and is riding an 8-game win streak. There are a lot of things to celebrate at L.V. McGinty Stadium on Friday night, including one of the school's most successful football stars. Matt Forte will be honored at halftime during the Tigers'...
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Bogalusa High JROTC Raiders will compete in the Raiders Nationals

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Bogalusa High School Raiders are traveling to Molena, Georgia to compete in the Raider Nationals. The Raider Nationals Weekend annually attracts over 100 Raider teams from across the USA. The best of the best Army JROTC programs compete in the three-day U.S. Army JROTC Raider National Championship.
BOGALUSA, LA
brproud.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
GEISMAR, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa Mill golf tournament raises $260K for United Way

When the Bogalusa Mill began hosting a charity golf tournament in 2014, the team never imagined it would grow into something with so much potential impact on the community. In this, its eighth year, the John Willis Memorial Classic raised more than $260,000 for United Way Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA), with more than $164,000 from generous sponsors, matched 60 percent by International Paper. All of the money is earmarked for use in Washington Parish.
BOGALUSA, LA
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Causeway northbound to be temporarily closed Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Bridge northbound side heading towards Mandeville will be closed on Sunday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.. Louisiana DOTD officials say the closure is happening so the investigation of accident can be completed. The DOTD is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes during...
MANDEVILLE, LA
an17.com

Deputies arrest two on LA 21 near Varnado

Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Highway 21 north of Varnado when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35, of Columbia, Mississippi, was discovered to be in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs. Allen’s passenger, Tiffany Ann Varnado, 33, a resident of Columbia, was also cited for being in possession of illegal drugs.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

