Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bogalusadailynews.com
Tough second half hurts Franklinton in loss to Lakeshore
Franklinton took a 12-7 lead to halftime, but a tough second half hurt the Demons in a 21-18 District 8-4A setback at home on Friday in the final regular season game of 2022. Franklinton started the second half with the ball, but had to punt. An errant snap that was recovered by Franklinton gave Lakeshore the ball at the Demons’ 3.
bogalusadailynews.com
Albany will forfeit Friday night’s football game at Bogalusa
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette said Tuesday that Albany High School would forfeit Friday night’s planned football game at Bogalusa High School. Perrette made the public announcement during the Tuesday night meeting of the Bogalusa City Council. According to a Facebook post on Bogalusa High School’s page, the forfeit was...
bogalusadailynews.com
Franklinton Jr. High captures parish title
Franklinton Junior High School captured the Washington Parish Championship, 27-8, over Pine Junior High School on Tuesday at Pine. This was Franklinton Junior High School’s first ever parish title, which has been played for since 2018. Franklinton Junior High School went 8-0 this season, which is the team’s first...
Bogalusa football team gets pizza lunch after drama-filled season regular close
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Lumberjack Football team was treated to a pizza lunch on Friday, hosted by the city’s mayor and police department. The Bogalusa Police Department said the lunch was to celebrate the district champions and to offer encouragement to the team as they head into the playoffs in two weeks.
Slidell, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Northshore High School football team will have a game with Slidell High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Bogalusa High football team 'doesn't understand' forfeit that cancels Senior Night
BOGALUSA, La. — It’s been a back and forth between Bogalusa High School and Albany High School about where their Friday night football matchup should happen. “Our coaches and our kids work too hard, and it was also our senior night, so we were excited looking, forward to that,” Bogalusa High School Principal Dr. Eric Greely said.
bogalusadailynews.com
Kenneth Rodrigue
Kenneth “Boudreaux from Thibodaux” J. Rodrigue, 62, a native of Thibodaux, and resident of Bogalusa, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in his home, after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Antoine C. Rodrigue Sr.; his mother,...
Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
iheart.com
Albany HS Forfeits Friday's Game To Bogalusa HS Over Safety Concerns
Albany High School is forfeiting Friday's football season finale at Bogalusa High School because of safety concerns. A fatal shooting outside the stadium during Bogalusa's homecoming game on October 14th prompted the Louisiana High School Athletic Association to order Bogalusa last week to relocate Friday's game. Bogalusa successfully appealed the...
NOLA.com
Slidell to honor alumnus Matt Forte Friday night
Slidell football has locked up the District 6-5A title and is riding an 8-game win streak. There are a lot of things to celebrate at L.V. McGinty Stadium on Friday night, including one of the school's most successful football stars. Matt Forte will be honored at halftime during the Tigers'...
fox8live.com
Bogalusa High JROTC Raiders will compete in the Raiders Nationals
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Bogalusa High School Raiders are traveling to Molena, Georgia to compete in the Raider Nationals. The Raider Nationals Weekend annually attracts over 100 Raider teams from across the USA. The best of the best Army JROTC programs compete in the three-day U.S. Army JROTC Raider National Championship.
brproud.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa Mill golf tournament raises $260K for United Way
When the Bogalusa Mill began hosting a charity golf tournament in 2014, the team never imagined it would grow into something with so much potential impact on the community. In this, its eighth year, the John Willis Memorial Classic raised more than $260,000 for United Way Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA), with more than $164,000 from generous sponsors, matched 60 percent by International Paper. All of the money is earmarked for use in Washington Parish.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
WWL-TV
Causeway northbound to be temporarily closed Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Bridge northbound side heading towards Mandeville will be closed on Sunday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.. Louisiana DOTD officials say the closure is happening so the investigation of accident can be completed. The DOTD is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes during...
an17.com
Deputies arrest two on LA 21 near Varnado
Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Highway 21 north of Varnado when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35, of Columbia, Mississippi, was discovered to be in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs. Allen’s passenger, Tiffany Ann Varnado, 33, a resident of Columbia, was also cited for being in possession of illegal drugs.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Hammond (Hammond, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened west on Louisiana 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road around 10:45 a.m. According to the authorities, the unidentified pedestrian was walking on the road with no streetlights when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.
Comments / 0