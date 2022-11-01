ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Comments / 5

Related
coloradonewsline.com

Colorado state Rep. Bernett faces felony charges over alleged false address

The Boulder district attorney Friday filed felony charges against state Rep. Tracey Bernett for allegedly lying about the location of her primary residence. Bernett, a Democrat, first won election to the state Legislature in 2020 as the representative from House District 12. She lived in Longmont, but the subsequent once-a-decade redistricting process last year put her home in House District 19, which is represented by Republican Rep. Dan Woog.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Analysts on governor's race, as Polis has double-digit polling lead

Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Others are waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to hear the final pitches from candidates. Analysts on governor’s race, as Polis has double-digit …. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

State rep charged for allegedly lying about her primary residence

BOULDER, Colo. — The Democratic representative for Colorado House District 12 was arrested and is accused of lying about her primary residence in order to run for re-election following redistricting, the Boulder District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Tracey Bernett is charged with the following:. Attempt to Influence a Public...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Election security in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As election day approaches, voters are making their way to the polls and dropping off their ballots. Still, many voters are concerned about the security of the elections office and if their vote will be counted. Investigators are checking reported security breaches in Georgia, Michigan, and Colorado.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Westword

Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It

Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

ELECTION 2022 | CU poll shows top Democratic incumbents leading among likely Colorado voters

Top-ticket Democratic incumbents hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers among likely Colorado voters, a new poll from the University of Colorado Boulder's nonpartisan American Politics Research Lab shows. The annual Colorado Political Climate Survey also found strong support among likely voters for ballot measures to fund free meals for...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: NO to dangerous, deceptive, drug-pushing Prop. 122

It says a lot about the sheer recklessness of Proposition 122 — legalizing hallucinogenic drugs and unleashing them on our streets, schools and playgrounds — when its heavily bankrolled backers won’t even show up to defend it at a public forum. The Gazette and its news affiliate...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community

The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Opinion: A ballot measure that won’t help renters, but lawyers are sure to love

Ordinance 305, appearing on Denver’s municipal election ballot this year, has many issues once you get past its seemingly benevolent purpose. The proposed tax measure creates a “right” for a tenant under eviction to receive an attorney, at the expense of all the rental property owners in Denver. If the measure passes, it raises the following issues:
DENVER, CO
KKTV

WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds

GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since. Updated: 18 hours ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
DENVER, CO
coloradorailroadmuseum.org

Dining on the Rails November 2022: Old Fashioned Navy Bean Soup

As the weather really starts to cool down, we thought we’d share the recipe for Old Fashioned Navy Bean Soup from the Denver & Rio Grande Western. Before we share the recipe, we are going to share the history of the soup itself. Navy Bean Soup, also commonly referred...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy