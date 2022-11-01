Read full article on original website
Related
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado state Rep. Bernett faces felony charges over alleged false address
The Boulder district attorney Friday filed felony charges against state Rep. Tracey Bernett for allegedly lying about the location of her primary residence. Bernett, a Democrat, first won election to the state Legislature in 2020 as the representative from House District 12. She lived in Longmont, but the subsequent once-a-decade redistricting process last year put her home in House District 19, which is represented by Republican Rep. Dan Woog.
KDVR.com
Analysts on governor's race, as Polis has double-digit polling lead
Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Others are waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to hear the final pitches from candidates. Analysts on governor’s race, as Polis has double-digit …. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned...
State rep charged for allegedly lying about her primary residence
BOULDER, Colo. — The Democratic representative for Colorado House District 12 was arrested and is accused of lying about her primary residence in order to run for re-election following redistricting, the Boulder District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Tracey Bernett is charged with the following:. Attempt to Influence a Public...
KJCT8
Election security in Mesa County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As election day approaches, voters are making their way to the polls and dropping off their ballots. Still, many voters are concerned about the security of the elections office and if their vote will be counted. Investigators are checking reported security breaches in Georgia, Michigan, and Colorado.
History Colorado highlights Native American Heritage Month with several events
November is Native American Heritage Month. In recognition of the month, History Colorado is highlighting the stories and contributions of the Indigenous people who call Colorado home.
Westword
Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It
Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
coloradopolitics.com
ELECTION 2022 | CU poll shows top Democratic incumbents leading among likely Colorado voters
Top-ticket Democratic incumbents hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers among likely Colorado voters, a new poll from the University of Colorado Boulder's nonpartisan American Politics Research Lab shows. The annual Colorado Political Climate Survey also found strong support among likely voters for ballot measures to fund free meals for...
Town of Mead proclamation marks Flight 629, Longmont on deck
An effort to commemorate local residents who responded to the destruction of an airliner over the beet fields of Weld County 67 years ago gained some traction this week when the town of Mead proclaimed Nov. 1, 2022 as “Flight 629 Remembrance Day.”. Marian Hobgood Poeppelmeyer approached Mead, Longmont...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: NO to dangerous, deceptive, drug-pushing Prop. 122
It says a lot about the sheer recklessness of Proposition 122 — legalizing hallucinogenic drugs and unleashing them on our streets, schools and playgrounds — when its heavily bankrolled backers won’t even show up to defend it at a public forum. The Gazette and its news affiliate...
Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community
The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
coloradopolitics.com
ACLU of Colorado calls on local governments to let those with felony convictions run for office
The American Civil Liberties Union sent letters to 12 Colorado governments Wednesday, demanding they stop barring people with felony convictions from running for public office. This warning comes after the ACLU successfully sued Aurora last year for the city charter's prohibition of former felons from holding elected office. An Arapahoe...
coloradosun.com
Opinion: A ballot measure that won’t help renters, but lawyers are sure to love
Ordinance 305, appearing on Denver’s municipal election ballot this year, has many issues once you get past its seemingly benevolent purpose. The proposed tax measure creates a “right” for a tenant under eviction to receive an attorney, at the expense of all the rental property owners in Denver. If the measure passes, it raises the following issues:
This Denver suburb to become the first Colorado city with Google Fiber
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver suburb of Lakewood will become the first city in Colorado to receive Google Fiber's optic-based, fiber-to-the-home internet service, the company announced Thursday. Google Fiber plans to begin construction in Lakewood in 2023, and it's expected to take several years before the work is totally...
KKTV
WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since. Updated: 18 hours ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
Conservative radio host wrong about DougCo 2024 tax increase
(Castle Rock, CO) While almost everyone can get behind the concept that teachers deserve a raise, some voters may have a hard time voting to pay for it, which is what DougCo's ballot initiative 5A asks.
Missing out-of-state hunter found dead in Colorado
A 64-year-old hunter from California was found dead on Saturday after spending the night missing in the Colorado backcountry, according a news release from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office and San Miguel County Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Dry Creek Basin area...
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it felt like winter across most of Colorado. A cold front brought a round of November snowfall to the mountains of Colorado as well as rain, snow and slush for the Denver metro area and the Front Range. Snow began...
coloradorailroadmuseum.org
Dining on the Rails November 2022: Old Fashioned Navy Bean Soup
As the weather really starts to cool down, we thought we’d share the recipe for Old Fashioned Navy Bean Soup from the Denver & Rio Grande Western. Before we share the recipe, we are going to share the history of the soup itself. Navy Bean Soup, also commonly referred...
Snow totals for Colorado's Nov. 3-4, 2022 snowstorm
As a snowstorm starts to move out of Colorado, it has left an inch or two in downtown Denver, about 4.5 inches at the Denver International Airport, and 10 inches in a southwest town in the state.
Comments / 5