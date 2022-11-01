ixlayer Announces Formation of Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

ixlayer, the leading platform for health testing, announces today the formation of the ixlayer Health Testing Advisory Board. The ixlayer Health Testing Advisory Board will consist of industry leaders and experts who will serve as thought partners and strategists to further the movement of making health testing more accessible and affordable.

ixlayer is appointing five members to its recently established ixlayer Heath Testing Advisory Board (iHTAB). The formation of the iHTAB is critical at this moment in time as consumer driven healthcare is on the rise, the company said.

“ixlayer is excited to take these next bold steps on our journey and welcomes these talented and respected professionals to our new advisory board,” said Pouria Sanae, ixlayer’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder.

“With a belief in furthering our mission of making health testing accessible and affordable, the iHTAB will provide guidance and prioritization of efforts across all sectors that ixlayer serves, including retail, biopharma, government, and health systems,” he said. “We are proud to have a diversity of perspectives and experience represented on the advisory board, helping us better understand our customers and provide meaningful solutions to the complex problems of health testing.”

Subject matter experts joining the iHTAB include:

Moncef Slaoui served as Chief Advisor for the US government’s COVID-19 vaccine development effort, Operation Warp Speed (OPWASP). Slaoui previously spent nearly 30 years at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), most recently as Chairman of Global Vaccines, and sat on GSK’s board from 2006 until his retirement. He also was on Moderna’s Board of Directors between 2017 and the start of Operation Warp Speed in 2020.

Paul Martino is the Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of VillageMD. VillageMD is committed to offering high-quality, accessible primary care options for communities across the country through Village Medical. Prior to VillageMD, Martino was the Senior Vice President of Clinical Strategy and Innovation at Anthem/WellPoint and has held senior roles at Kaiser Permanente and Aetna.

The Honorable David J Shulkin M.D. served as the ninth Secretary of the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Prior to VA, Secretary Shulkin served as chief executive of Beth Israel in New York City and Morristown Medical Center in Northern New Jersey, Chief Medical Officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Temple University Hospital, and the Medical College of Pennsylvania Hospital, and Chairman of Medicine and Vice Dean at Drexel University School of Medicine.

Craig Lipset is the Vice Chair at MedStar Health Research Institute (MHRI) Board of Directors, the Founder of Clinical Innovation Partners, co-chair for the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA), and sits on the Board of Directors for the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (Vice President) as well as on the Editorial Board for Therapeutic Innovation and Regulatory Science and served as Head of Clinical Innovation at Pfizer.

Marcus Osborne spent nearly 15 years and numerous leadership positions at Walmart Health, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, and is the former Chief Financial Officer for the Clinton Foundation HIV/AIDS Initiative. Osborne sits as a member of the board at Community Outreach & Patient Empowerment (COPE), the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas, and the Bentonville Public Schools Foundation.

About ixlayer

ixlayer is redefining next generation patient experiences for lab testing and better health outcomes. We make it easy for people to test outside of clinical settings and take proactive steps towards better health. We partner with payors, retail pharmacies, direct-to-consumer brands, biopharma, health systems, and telehealth providers to create configurable solutions for their patients, all under their own brand. ixlayer’s platform enables patient-friendly digital experiences, 1000s of testing options and seamless integration with our customers and lab partners. ixlayer is the infrastructure for millions of diagnostic tests for partners including the United States Coast Guard, Stanford Health, Salesforce, and multiple national health plans. Learn more at https://ixlayer.com/

