ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Huskers QB Casey Thompson day-to-day for game vs Minnesota

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is listed as day-to-day for the game against Minnesota on Saturday because of an arm injury that knocked him out of last week’s game.

Interim coach Mickey Joseph said Thompson was held out of practice Tuesday and backups Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers split snaps evenly with the No. 1 offense.

Thompson, the Texas transfer who has started every game for the Huskers (3-5, 2-3 Big Ten), was hurt in the second quarter while throwing an interception. He got hit on the elbow on his right (throwing) arm, causing numbness in his hand.

Smothers played the rest of the first half and Purdy took over at the start of the second. The Cornhuskers, who lost 26-9, managed only 29 yards after halftime.

Smothers is considered the better runner and Purdy the better passer. Smothers’ only start was last year in a 28-21 loss at Iowa. Purdy is in his first year at Nebraska after transferring from Florida State.

Joseph said he went with Purdy in the second half because he thought the Huskers, down double digits, would need to pass more. The Huskers had only 20 offensive plays in the second half and passed on eight, with Purdy completing three for 15 yards and throwing an ill-advised interception.

“He plays nervous sometimes and I just want him to breathe and calm down because (then) he plays better,” Joseph said. “He’s got to have more poise behind the center when he goes in a game. He wants to make a play so bad that he makes a bad play. We’ve got to do a better job as coaches to get him ready.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck details respect for Nebraska ahead of matchup with Huskers

Minnesota and Nebraska square off in an interesting matchup within the Big Ten West. Both teams need a win to keep the slim division title hopes alive and Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck knows the challenge of going out to Lincoln. If there’s one guy he respects, it is interim head coach Mickey Joseph and what he’s done with the program during his time taking over for Scott Frost. He detailed that respect when talking about the Husker offensive attack.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

New video brings more detailed glimpse of how grand new Husker facility will be

OK, it wasn't really an announcement so much as an update with some behind-the-curtain images of the Go Big Facility the Huskers are planning to finish by next summer. John Ingram, Nebraska's associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, offered some thoughts as some mockup sketches of what parts of the building's inside will look like were displayed.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Quarterback Decision Going Down to the Wire for Nebraska

Who starts at quarterback Saturday for Nebraska will be a game-time decision, interim head coach Mickey Joseph said after Thursday's practice. No. 1 quarterback Casey Thompson is "trying to convince me that he's going to play," Joseph said. "But you know my rule as far as injuries. He's got to tell me that he's ready to go, but then I got to have enough sense to say you're ready or you're not. ... Right now, Casey is telling me he's ready to go."
LINCOLN, NE
landgrantholyland.com

Visiting Locker Room: Previewing Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball with Corn Nation

The Ohio State Buckeyes weren’t the only team on the red color scale last year to surprise the Big Ten. Although they never achieved top-25 status, the Nebraska Cornhuskers began their 2021-22 campaign winning their first 12 games. Now, they return to conference play with a strong pair in Jaz Shelley and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Alex Markowski.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked

LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Day 1: Nebraska state volleyball highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. — Wednesday in Lincoln, day one of the state volleyball tournament kicked off with quarterfinals in classes A, B and C-1. The remaining quarterfinal games start Thursday. Omaha Skutt Catholic's Skyhawks took on the Waverly Vikings, coming out on top 3-1. Elkhorn North dominated Grand Island Northwest,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor

OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean

The incoming governor of Nebraska should carefully examine the voting, statements and activities of the entire board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust to ensure they align with the law, rules and regulations, and principles of the Trust. The winner of the Carol Blood-Jim Pillen race for governor should sweep the board clean after taking office next […] The post The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy