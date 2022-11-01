ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Karamo lawyer walks back request to block Detroit's mailed absentee ballots

Ten days after filing a lawsuit challenging the validity of thousands of Detroit absentee ballots, the lawyer for Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo walked back the request to require Detroiters to vote at the polls Tuesday or obtain an absentee ballot in person. But the lawyer, Alexandria Taylor,...
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Detroit Monroe Street Midway Winter Fest – What You Need To Know

The city of Detroit is where you can experience a brand new premiere outdoor winter festival that includes an arctic slide, bumper cars, puck-putt, food, and more. For the first time ever, Monroe Street Midway is going to be turned into a winter wonderland. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy games, food, fun - and bonus, many of the excursions are free of charge. Here is everything you need to know about Monroe Street Midway Winter Festival.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Detroit’s Oldest and Largest Black Law Firm Awards $25,000 in Black Student Scholarships

Lewis & Munday was founded by David Baker Lewis, Richard T. White and the Hon. Eric Lee Clay. Together, they built a firm rooted in activism that fifty years later has changed the face of the mainstream practice of law. The post Detroit’s Oldest and Largest Black Law Firm Awards $25,000 in Black Student Scholarships appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Detroit Tequila Festival – What You Need To Know

The 6th Annual Detroit Tequila Festival happens in December. This intoxicating event features over one hundred tequila options, food, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Detroit Tequila Festival 2022. When is the Detroit Tequila Festival?. The fun happens on Friday, December 16, 2022. Hours of...
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Flint TV Station Owner Could Be Buying An NFL Team

An NFL team is reportedly up for sale and a Michigan native is preparing a bid to buy the team and become the league's first black owner. Unfortunately for many Lions fans, the Lions do not seem to be for sale and remain in the Ford Family as William Clay Ford Senior's daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, remains in charge of the team and its ownership.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's fulfillment center at fairgrounds won't fully open now until 2023

A 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center originally scheduled to fully open in Detroit by the spring of 2022 now won't fully launch until next year. The fulfillment center is built on the city's old Michigan State Fairgrounds on Woodward near Eight Mile and was expected to provide at least 1,200 full-time jobs.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV

DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Evrod Cassimy: My top 4 memories in Detroit

After nine years, I have had so many amazing memories of Detroit... almost too many to count! Here are my top four favorite memories of this great city in no particular order:. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater: My memories here began when it was known as Chene Park. If you know me, you know I love music and I live here at the Aretha during the summer months. This is one of my FAVORITE places to see a concert... and I’ve seen everyone here! Fantasia, TLC, Anthony Hamilton, Kem, SWV, Next, Patti LaBelle, Tamar Braxton, Kanye West’s Sunday Service, Xscape, Tank, Tamia, India Arie and, of course, The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, herself. Oh, and I’ve performed here too! There’s something about this outdoor covered venue on the water that just makes enjoying a live concert here magical. That and the blue drink (IYKYK). I’ve made some lifelong friends here, too, so this place will always be special to me.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners

Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train

Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
LAPEER, MI
