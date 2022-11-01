ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bales of hay disrupt traffic in Hartford

Drivers in Hartford were faced with an unusual roadblock Friday. Bales of hay blocked a ramp from Interstate 91 to Interstate 84. State police said a tractor-trailer carrying bales of hay flipped over. The overturned truck and the hay bales blocked the ramp completely. "So, hay, we ask everyone to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Planning Board ditches plan to prevent Smithfield connection

LINCOLN – Lincoln will not restrict future access to Smithfield via Clark Road and Lantern Road, as was previously planned, following discussions during last Wednesday’s Lincoln Planning Board meeting. The bulk of the three-hour meeting was spent going over an application by Stephen Beauregard to subdivide one lot...
LINCOLN, RI
Fall River police officer struck by ATV released from hospital

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police said an officer was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Friday night while conducting a traffic stop. Police said the officer, whose name was not released, was treated at Rhode Island Hospital and released. They said the officer is a...
FALL RIVER, MA
Greek volunteer firefighters train in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Smoke was seen for miles around South Kingstown Thursday, but it was just another drill at the Union Fire District's training grounds. This time with a group of Greek volunteer firefighters learning the latest techniques, to help them live up to the words, "practice makes perfect."
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Two major car crashes in Tiverton, both resulting in arrests for DUI

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two separate car wrecks on Thursday resulted in arrests for driving under the influence. The first accident took place just before 4 p.m. outside of Stone Bridge Commons on Main Rd. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which was a First Student...
TIVERTON, RI
Warwick to hire over a dozen firefighters with help of $6.3M grant

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick plans to hire over a dozen new firefighters with the help of a $6.3 million grant. The federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant will be used to ensure that the Warwick Fire Department is appropriately staffed and meets operational safety standards.
WARWICK, RI
Woman struck, killed by train in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a woman was struck and killed by an MBTA commuter train Wednesday afternoon. The woman was struck near Orms Street. No additional information was immediately available, but police said there was no indication of foul play. Train service in Providence was experiencing...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Hundreds of housing units coming to East Providence, officials say

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Property in East Providence that was previously in environmental ruins will be turned into hundreds of housing units. In 2009, the property formerly known as the Washburn Wire and Ocean State Steel Company was deemed a former brownfield site and was placed into a court-ordered receivership.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood, police say

(WJAR) — Fall River police said a man was shot in a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the 300 block of America Street. According to police, the man appeared to be seriously injured upon arrival. He was taken to Rhode Island...
FALL RIVER, MA

