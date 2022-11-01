Read full article on original website
North Kingstown roadwork to begin next week
The construction at the intersection of Tower Hill and Ten Rod roads is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to police.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. 5 – 12)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. November 6 – 12, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge: There...
Turnto10.com
Bales of hay disrupt traffic in Hartford
Drivers in Hartford were faced with an unusual roadblock Friday. Bales of hay blocked a ramp from Interstate 91 to Interstate 84. State police said a tractor-trailer carrying bales of hay flipped over. The overturned truck and the hay bales blocked the ramp completely. "So, hay, we ask everyone to...
Valley Breeze
Planning Board ditches plan to prevent Smithfield connection
LINCOLN – Lincoln will not restrict future access to Smithfield via Clark Road and Lantern Road, as was previously planned, following discussions during last Wednesday’s Lincoln Planning Board meeting. The bulk of the three-hour meeting was spent going over an application by Stephen Beauregard to subdivide one lot...
Turnto10.com
New concert venue breaks ground at Bold Point Park in East Providence
(WJAR) — State and city leaders broke ground on a new concert venue at Bold Point Park in East Providence on Friday. Governor Dan McKee and East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva were among the officials who attended the ceremony Friday morning and spoke glowingly at the venue to come.
Turnto10.com
Fall River police officer struck by ATV released from hospital
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police said an officer was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Friday night while conducting a traffic stop. Police said the officer, whose name was not released, was treated at Rhode Island Hospital and released. They said the officer is a...
Turnto10.com
Vehicle ends up over guardrail following rollover crash on I-95 in Warwick
(WJAR) — A vehicle ended up on the other side of the guardrail following a rollover crash on I-95 in Warwick Friday morning. The crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. on I-95 north near Exit 24B, according to RIDOT. An NBC 10 news crew observed a badly damaged vehicle...
Turnto10.com
Greek volunteer firefighters train in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Smoke was seen for miles around South Kingstown Thursday, but it was just another drill at the Union Fire District's training grounds. This time with a group of Greek volunteer firefighters learning the latest techniques, to help them live up to the words, "practice makes perfect."
ABC6.com
RIPTA to give out 600 bus passes to low-income and unhoused Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of low-income and unhoused Rhode Islanders will be able to ride the bus for free for six months through new pilot program created by the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority. Recipients of this bus pass must have an income 200% under the poverty threshold...
What to know about Tuesday’s cannabis referendum in Rhode Island
Most Rhode Island voters will be deciding Tuesday if they want a cannabis shop in their town.
fallriverreporter.com
Tiverton woman injured, arrested, released on bail after crash involving vehicles, telephone pole
A Tiverton woman was injured and arrested after a multi-vehicle crash involving a telephone pole. According to Tiverton Police, just after 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, police and fire personnel responded to the area of 423 Stafford Road for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, officers found a downed...
ABC6.com
Two major car crashes in Tiverton, both resulting in arrests for DUI
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two separate car wrecks on Thursday resulted in arrests for driving under the influence. The first accident took place just before 4 p.m. outside of Stone Bridge Commons on Main Rd. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which was a First Student...
Pawtucket voters to decide fate of McCoy Stadium
The future of McCoy Stadium rests in the hands of Pawtucket voters.
ABC6.com
Warwick to hire over a dozen firefighters with help of $6.3M grant
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick plans to hire over a dozen new firefighters with the help of a $6.3 million grant. The federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant will be used to ensure that the Warwick Fire Department is appropriately staffed and meets operational safety standards.
Turnto10.com
Woman struck, killed by train in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a woman was struck and killed by an MBTA commuter train Wednesday afternoon. The woman was struck near Orms Street. No additional information was immediately available, but police said there was no indication of foul play. Train service in Providence was experiencing...
ABC6.com
Hundreds of housing units coming to East Providence, officials say
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Property in East Providence that was previously in environmental ruins will be turned into hundreds of housing units. In 2009, the property formerly known as the Washburn Wire and Ocean State Steel Company was deemed a former brownfield site and was placed into a court-ordered receivership.
Turnto10.com
RIPTA launches pilot program to provide 600 low-income residents with no fare bus passes
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is launching a pilot program to give no-fare bus passes to 600 low-income or unhoused residents. The program is set to run for six months and will be aimed at low-income individuals who don’t qualify for the existing assistance programs, the authority said.
Turnto10.com
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood, police say
(WJAR) — Fall River police said a man was shot in a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the 300 block of America Street. According to police, the man appeared to be seriously injured upon arrival. He was taken to Rhode Island...
DEM continues treating Route 7 for spotted lanternflies
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is continuing to treat "pockets of spotted lanternfly infestation" in Smithfield and neighboring communities.
Turnto10.com
Recycling warehouses offer alternative to landfills for old mattresses
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Using a razor blade, workers at Ace Mattress Recycling off South County Trail in East Greenwich, hack up old, used mattresses. It’s part of their process to separate the different materials, sort them, then ship them off to be recycled. “It’s a way...
