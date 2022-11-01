ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

There's a Major Shift Underway in Manufacturing for U.S. Companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
NBC Miami

Proposed Rule Change Could Make It Easier to Switch Banks

If you're staying with your bank out of convenience, you are not alone. A Bankrate survey published earlier this year found, on average, U.S. adults stay with the same primary checking account for more than 17 years. Of those surveyed, 17% kept their accounts because it's what they've always had while 10% said it was too much of a hassle to switch. You can read more about that survey here.
NBC Miami

Elon Musk Says Twitter Has Had ‘Massive' Revenue Drop as Advertisers Pause Spending

Twitter has suffered a "massive drop in revenue" because of advertisers pausing spending on the social media platform, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday without providing numbers. Major companies including General Mills, Audi and General Motors said they would temporarily pause their ad spending on Twitter to see...
NBC Miami

Tesla Stock Has Dropped 35% Since Elon Musk First Said He'd Buy Twitter

Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his bid to buy social network Twitter, shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week.
Action News Jax

15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

MOSCOW — (AP) — A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said. Rescuers were...
NBC Miami

Federal Prosecutors Charge Ex-CEOs of MoviePass, Parent Company in Alleged Fraud Scheme

The former CEOs of MoviePass and its parent company have been charged with fraud, according to the Justice Department. The indictment alleges that Theodore Farnsworth and Mitchell Lowe misled investors and were aware that the company's unlimited movie offer was unsustainable at $9.95 per month. The former CEOs are charged...
NBC Miami

U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong

Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
NBC Miami

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The federal government's monthly jobs report hit this morning, giving investors a big data point as they game out what the Federal Reserve could do next in its rate-hiking quest to vanquish inflation. The report came in hotter than expected: 261,000 jobs were added last month. Economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated that the economy added 205,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 3.7%, which still reflects tightness in the labor market – and will likely fuel the Fed's rationale for continued rate increases. Stocks, meanwhile, are coming off a negative session Thursday. Read live market updates here.
WASHINGTON STATE

