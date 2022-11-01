ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Opelika announces partnership to place cameras in retail parking lots

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s the holiday season, and as we know, that also means shopping. With that in mind, the Opelika Police Department is teaming up with Live View Technologies to help keep shoppers and businesses safe this year. Opelika police announced the partnership today called the “Access...
OPELIKA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Legacy Seafood Market and Barbeque of Millbrook celebrates First Anniversary Today

Legacy Seafood Market opened up their doors to the community on November 4th 2021. Since opening, it has grown into a thriving seafood market, bringing in many customers throughout the River Region area. The market not only sells fresh seafood, but also incorporated barbeque as well. It is located in the Ashton Plaza Shopping Center off of Hwy. 14 in Millbrook. Their hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
MILLBROOK, AL
tallasseetribune.com

New boutique doing well in Tallassee

Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

Hilton L. Tracy Larkin Foundation to host day of service Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two years after the death of longtime Montgomery Councilman Tracy Larkin, work is still being done in his name to help those in need. This weekend, a big service project will kick off to help clean up a north Montgomery neighborhood. Those who knew Larkin...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

What’s Happening: November 3-6

Wetumpka is the place to be this weekend! There’s the Wildlife Arts Festival and the Holiday Open House. There’s also plenty to do in Montgomery, including a unique chance to race like a superhero. Watch the video to get the latest from Alabama News Network’s Savanna Sabb.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Lanes of U.S. 231 near Troy clear after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple lanes of U.S. 231 in Pike County were closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA Sgt. Burkette says the crash happened around 5 a.m. Both northbound lanes and a southbound lane of U.S. 231 near the intersection of Pike County 5516 were closed.
TROY, AL
WSFA

2022 Families of the Year: The Scott family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bobby and Marilyn Scott have been married for 32 years and they have two adult children, Victoria and Valencia. Recently, they gained a son-in-law, Bernard, when Victoria got married over the summer. This family is the perfect example of the Family Guidance Center’s Families of the Year awards. They exhibit family teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Obituaries, Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Mr. William Harold Wilkins of Troy, AL passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy. He was 77. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mack Lowery officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. Mr. Wilkins was born December 29, 1944 to the late William Clifford Wilkins and Ruby Meadows Wilkins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Wilkins. He was well known in the timber industry and as a local business owner of Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts of Troy. He is survived by his children, David Wilkins (Sharon), Pelham AL, Danny Wilkins (Kim), DeFuniak Springs, FL, Donald Wilkins (Sandra) Bryson City, N.C., Douglas Wilkins, (Candace) Cordele, GA; grandchildren, Anna, Connor, Emily, Amy, Stephen, Shelby, Adam, Lindsay, and Braxton; great grandchildren, Ani Jane and Kathryn; sister, Dorothy Howard. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, David, Danny, Donald, and Douglas and his grandsons, Connor, Stephen, Adam and Braxton. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
TROY, AL
WSFA

National Peanut Festival, wing fest & more happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to November so let’s find you something to do. All you foodies out there will be excited about the events happening this weekend. Where are all the wing lovers? Listen up. The 6th Annual East YMCA Wing Festival is happening Saturday. You can enjoy great chicken wings, refreshments, and activities for children. You can get all-you-can-eat wings for just $10, now that’s a deal. The Wing Festival starts at 11:30 a.m.
DOTHAN, AL
theshelbyreport.com

Fresh Value Expands Store Footprint Into Montgomery, AL

Fresh Value, a Birmingham, Alabama-based supermarket chain, will debut a new location with a grand opening ceremony Nov. 2 in Montgomery, Alabama. The festivities will begin with a ribbon-cutting in front of the renovated store at 2020 East South Blvd., formerly home to Vowel’s Cash Saver. The first 100 customers in the store Nov. 2-4 will receive a free bag of groceries.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy loses a local masterpiece

No one lives forever. But Mack Gibson should have. Mack Gibson had a merry heart and everywhere he went, he did good, like a medicine. Gibson was at the center of so many things and his heart was in every one of them, said Brenda Campbell, director of the Johnson Center for the Arts.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Rosa Parks Museum features River Region artists in new exhibit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new exhibit is on display at the Rosa Parks Museum featuring River Region artists. “Art of the River Region” highlights the work of current River Region residents such as Nathanial Allen, Alisa Beck, Madeline Burkhardt, Maalik Camp, Alana Enfinity, Sueann Gomez, Patricia Hackett, Keith J.R. Hollingsworth, Rebecca Olson, Jayla Poe, J. Felton Powell, Ashley Redic, Korey Rowswell, Tara Sartorius, Ciera Simone, Mary Soylu, Toni Toney and Cleve Webber.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Camp stew: Going, going, gone!

The Pike County Salvation Army’s November 2022 Camp Stew Sale was, yet another, “Sold Out!” success. Donna Kidd, Service Center director, said orders were placed for 720 quarts of the “famous’ camp stew for pickup between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Thursday. By 5 p.m. most all orders had been filled. Kidd said people sometimes forget, so any orders placed but not picked up will be held for a day and then will be available for sale. Kidd expressed appreciation for the community’s support of the camp stew fundraiser. The monies raised will support the increasing needs that come with the winter season coupled with the existing needs of friends and neighbors. For information about availability of the camp stew, call 808-1069.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Phones out at Tallassee PD and City Hall

Callers are unable to reach the Tallassee Police Department and Tallassee City Hall after a line was cut. Phone service was lost to the two facilities sometime Thursday. “I have heard a line between Tallassee and Wetumpka was cut,” Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill said. “Phones at city hall and the police department are out.”
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

Documentary created on life of John Ed Mathison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An original documentary on former longtime pastor John Ed Mathison debuted Wednesday. The documentary shares Mathison’s life work in ministry at the helm of Frazer Free Methodist Church. It features church members, pastors, other ministry members, family and friends. “I think anyone who meets him,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL

