1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
What Grade did ESPN Give Colts in Nyheim Hines Trade?
How did ESPN feel the Indianapolis Colts did in their trade of Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills?
What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Hates’ Playing Patriots
Travis Kelce has made four trips to Gillette Stadium since entering the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013. It’s safe to say the superstar tight end didn’t enjoy any of those visits to Foxboro, Mass. This isn’t because the Patriots were a major thorn in...
What Roethlisberger would do if he was offensive coordinator
Ben Roethlisberger says he doesn’t want to be the Steelers next offensive coordinator, but he’s happy being an “armchair offensive coordinator.” So what would Big Ben do to fix the offense?
TE T.J. Hockenson excited to join Vikings after trade with Lions: "There's nowhere I'd rather be"
EAGAN, Minn. -- Tight end T.J. Hockenson's enthusiasm to join the Vikings - a now-former division rival - is palpable.Hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, the Vikings acquired Hockenson from the Detroit Lions in exchange for draft picks. RELATED: Vikings trade for Lions' TE T.J. Hockenson, place Irv Smith Jr. on IRIt means Hockenson is going from a struggling team to a 6-1 team with playoff aspirations. He addressed the media Wednesday. "I'm super excited to be here, excited to have a role, a piece in this puzzle," Hockenson said. "A lot of good guys around here. This facility is...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses being called out during wrestling event
The Baltimore Ravens have had a little more time this week to get ready for the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football”, especially following their Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A few of the Ravens, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, were in attendance for AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) Dynamite show that took place in Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Patriots Won’t Have To Worry About Jonathan Taylor In Colts Game
Last season, Jonathan Taylor had 29 carries and 170 yards, including a game-sealing 67-yard touchdown, in a pivotal Week 15 win against the Patriots. Sunday’s rematch in New England? He won’t even be on the field. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Friday ruled Taylor out for...
Patriots’ AFC Rival Dealt Massive Injury Hit To Key Receiver
An AFC rival of the Patriots and a team currently ahead of New England in the playoff standings continues to get unlucky breaks when it comes to injuries. Seen as a contender in the AFC largely due to the wizardry of Lamar Jackson, the dynamic quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens now has one less weapon to throw to.
NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Rams Coaching Future Tied To Star Players
Sean McVay is nowhere near the veteran of his job like his fellow head coaching peers, but the 36-year-old’s days could be ending a lot sooner than many would expect. The defending champion Rams struggling and hold a 3-4 record heading into Week 9. Los Angeles is fighting for a playoff spot as Cooper Kupp nurses an ankle injury and Matthew Stafford fights for his life behind a weak offensive line.
Did Nick Caserio, Texans Bungle Brandin Cooks Situation At NFL Trade Deadline?
Texans general manager Nick Caserio might have just mismanaged one of Houston’s biggest assets as Brandin Cooks clearly is unhappy with his current standing. Cooks was involved in trade reports leading up to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline with the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys in talks with Houston until the final hour, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Cooks, however, was not traded as the Texans failed to come to an agreement with the Cowboys, specifically, as draft capital and his $18 million in guarantees proved to be sticking points, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.
NFL Survivor League Week 9 Picks: Road Favorites Present Enticing Options
Chances are those who made it through the first seven weeks were able to escape Week 8 unscathed, as well, with the most popular NFL survivor league picks all earning victories. The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and even the Atlanta Falcons marked the three most popular picks in the Circa...
NFL Playoff Picture: Who’s In, Out, On Bubble After 2022 Trade Deadline?
We’ve reached a pivotal point in the 2022 NFL season. The NFL trade deadline is behind us and we’re hovering around the midway marker, with some teams having played seven games and others with eight under their belts ahead of Week 9. The postseason conversation will pick up before you know it, and the next few weeks could go a long way toward separating the contenders from the pretenders. So far, it’s been a difficult campaign to gauge.
Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Hires Bank of America to Sell Team
According to Forbes’ Mike Ozanian, Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has hired Bank of America to explore a potential sale of the team. Per Ozanian, “Snyder and his bankers are exploring all options, and a transaction could be for the entire NFL team or a minority stake.”. The...
Jets WR Corey Davis OUT Sunday vs. Bills
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Buffalo Bills. This will be Davis’s second straight game on the sidelines as he continues to deal with a sprained MCL suffered in Week 7’s 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos. Fortunately, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he expects Davis to return to the lineup following Gang Green’s Week 10 bye.
Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson to Return to Practice on Wednesday
According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been designated to return to practice. The move officially opens Patterson’s 21-day window to come off injured reserve. The 31-year-old has not played since Week 4 due to a knee injury. Before landing on the IR, Patterson served as Atlanta’s starting tailback, rushing for 340 yards on 58 carries (5.9 AVG) and scoring three touchdowns.
Titans RB Derrick Henry: 'I'll be Out There on Sunday'
Fresh off rumbling for 219 yards last week against the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry was a surprise limited participant during Wednesday’s practice with a foot injury. The news was particularly noteworthy after Henry missed the second half of last season due to a Jones Fracture.
Patriots Rule Out Three Offensive Starters For Week 9 Colts Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots will be without three key offensive starters when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. New England on Friday ruled out center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and receiver DeVante Parker for the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Neither Parker nor Andrews practiced all week — with Andrews now missing six straight practices — while Cannon missed the last two sessions after practicing Wednesday.
How Bill Belichick Feels About Patriots Roster After Trade Deadline
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots opted not to make any moves ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Does that mean Bill Belichick is completely satisfied with New England’s current roster?. Not necessarily. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Belichick explained the roster still is subject to change over the...
Patriots Practice Notes: O-Line Takes Another Hit Before Colts Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots could be seriously shorthanded up front when they host the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. Marcus Cannon, who started the last two games at right tackle, was not present during the open media portion of Thursday’s practice, putting his availability for Sunday in question. The 34-year-old Cannon was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report, so the reason for his absence was unclear.
