Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
North Carolina chicken chain moving into Winter Park, more locations planned
WINTER PARK, Fla. – A North Carolina-based chain focused on fried chicken and biscuits is getting ready to open up in Winter Park in 2023 with more locations already in the works. Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is set to open up at 110 S. Orlando Ave., Unit...
high-profile.com
Sasaki Celebrates Opening of Florida Park
Lakeland, FL – Sasaki announced a grand opening was held recently for Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland, after five years of design and construction. The grand opening marked the culmination of a partnership between Bonnet Springs Park and Sasaki, which designed the 168-acre park from conception to completion. Before...
INSIDE LOOK: The NEW Florida Children’s Museum in Lakeland
The Florida Children’s Museum’s grand opening is this weekend (Friday, November 4-Sunday, November 6) and it is a MUST-SEE! We recently got a sneak peek before opening day to learn more about the museum and its exhibits to help you map out your best day ever! There are a lot of pictures in this post because […]
click orlando
Enjoy ‘Art Under the Stars’ at Lake Lily during Maitland Rotary Club’s 46th annual art festival
MAITLAND, Fla. – With its open spaces, nature sounds and close proximity to food, arts and entertainment, Lake Lily stands out as a great place to let day turn to dusk in Central Florida. While those amenities can normally take you on a walk away from the lake, the...
click orlando
TIME-LAPSE VIDEO: See the magic as Disney World transforms for holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of year!. While Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, Disney World is looking ahead. Magic Kingdom received its annual Christmas makeover after the end of spooky season. Time-lapse video shows the transformation, complete with festive decorations and colorful...
disneydining.com
Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless
Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
royalcaribbeanblog.com
Royal Caribbean is going after Orlando vacationers
Royal Caribbean is eyeing its competition, and it's not another cruise line. With Royal Caribbean's introduction of Icon of the Seas, the company wants to attract families that would otherwise consider a land vacation in a place like Orlando, Florida. With its mega theme parks, Orlando is one of the...
fox35orlando.com
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
treksplorer.com
Lake Wales, FL: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
In Central Florida, you’ll find Lake Wales, surrounded by beautiful wetlands and rolling hills that were once the peaks of prehistoric islands. Although sometimes overshadowed by nearby Lakeland and Orlando, Lake Wales is the small-town escape that you’ve been searching for. With its charming historic district lined with...
click orlando
Ocoee events this weekend commemorate Election Day massacre
OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee is hosting several events this weekend to remember 102 years since the Ocoee Election Day Massacre and its victims. On Nov. 2, 1920, Black residents in Ocoee were attacked by a white mob to prevent them from voting. Dozens of Black residents were killed, including July Perry, who was lynched for trying to register Black voters, and Moses Norman, who was killed while trying to vote.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
click orlando
Man takes child into Disney’s Magic Kingdom without paying, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Virginia man was arrested in August after taking his child into Disney’s Magic Kingdom without paying, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 19, deputies said that Baica Crisan, 37, walked right into the theme park without making any attempt...
click orlando
🎟️ Free concert tickets, gas cards and holiday experiences with News 6 Insider program
ORLANDO, Fla. – So you saw “free” and clicked on this article, eh? That’s great!. This is your News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer here. Some of the stories you may see on ClickOrlando.com have a fancy emoji like this 🤗. It usually means the story is an Insider exclusive or a giveaway. When you click on it, you’ll be prompted to sign in with your News 6 Insider email and password or to create a login.
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
click orlando
On-site D-SNAP locations coming to Oviedo Mall, Volusia Ocean Center this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Children and Families announced in-person Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) locations will open for the weekend at Oviedo Mall and the Volusia Ocean Center. The Oviedo Mall site will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Friday, Nov. 4,...
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
New Black & Brew Opens With Express Lane Feature
Black & Brew has been a Lakeland favorite for locally roasted coffee and signature sandwiches for 16 years, and they finally have a location on the southside. The all new Black & Brew, which enjoyed its soft launch this week, is located at 4602 South Florida Ave. near the Polk Parkway in the former home of Krispy Kreme.
positivelyosceola.com
On-site D-SNAP Location to Open Thursday Through Saturday at Osceola Heritage Park
The Florida Department of Children and Families will hold onsite interviews for D-SNAP applicants who reside or work in Osceola County at Heritage Park in Kissimmee from 7am to 5pm on November 3, 4 and 6. Interviews will not take place on Saturday November 5. D-SNAP provides food assistance to...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
EXCLUSIVE: Brightline on track to bring passengers to Orlando 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline President Patrick Goddard met exclusively with Channel 9 traffic anchor Alexa Lorenzo to preview what’s ahead for the rapidly growing rail line. Goddard oversees the new high-speed rail system that will connect central and south Florida. Our journey started in West Palm Beach. The...
Comments / 0