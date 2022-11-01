ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
high-profile.com

Sasaki Celebrates Opening of Florida Park

Lakeland, FL – Sasaki announced a grand opening was held recently for Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland, after five years of design and construction. The grand opening marked the culmination of a partnership between Bonnet Springs Park and Sasaki, which designed the 168-acre park from conception to completion. Before...
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

TIME-LAPSE VIDEO: See the magic as Disney World transforms for holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of year!. While Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, Disney World is looking ahead. Magic Kingdom received its annual Christmas makeover after the end of spooky season. Time-lapse video shows the transformation, complete with festive decorations and colorful...
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless

Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
ORLANDO, FL
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean is going after Orlando vacationers

Royal Caribbean is eyeing its competition, and it's not another cruise line. With Royal Caribbean's introduction of Icon of the Seas, the company wants to attract families that would otherwise consider a land vacation in a place like Orlando, Florida. With its mega theme parks, Orlando is one of the...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
FLORIDA STATE
treksplorer.com

Lake Wales, FL: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

In Central Florida, you’ll find Lake Wales, surrounded by beautiful wetlands and rolling hills that were once the peaks of prehistoric islands. Although sometimes overshadowed by nearby Lakeland and Orlando, Lake Wales is the small-town escape that you’ve been searching for. With its charming historic district lined with...
LAKE WALES, FL
click orlando

Ocoee events this weekend commemorate Election Day massacre

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee is hosting several events this weekend to remember 102 years since the Ocoee Election Day Massacre and its victims. On Nov. 2, 1920, Black residents in Ocoee were attacked by a white mob to prevent them from voting. Dozens of Black residents were killed, including July Perry, who was lynched for trying to register Black voters, and Moses Norman, who was killed while trying to vote.
OCOEE, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system

ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

🎟️ Free concert tickets, gas cards and holiday experiences with News 6 Insider program

ORLANDO, Fla. – So you saw “free” and clicked on this article, eh? That’s great!. This is your News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer here. Some of the stories you may see on ClickOrlando.com have a fancy emoji like this 🤗. It usually means the story is an Insider exclusive or a giveaway. When you click on it, you’ll be prompted to sign in with your News 6 Insider email and password or to create a login.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando

If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

New Black & Brew Opens With Express Lane Feature

Black & Brew has been a Lakeland favorite for locally roasted coffee and signature sandwiches for 16 years, and they finally have a location on the southside. The all new Black & Brew, which enjoyed its soft launch this week, is located at 4602 South Florida Ave. near the Polk Parkway in the former home of Krispy Kreme.
LAKELAND, FL
wogx.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
