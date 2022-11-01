Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Margaret Rose Van Sprouse Blanchard (March 22, 1936 – November 1, 2022)
Margaret Rose Van Sprouse Blanchard, 86, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed unexpectedly of natural causes in her home on the afternoon of November 1, 2022. She was born March 22, 1936, in Fort Duchesne, Utah, to Grace and Phillip Van. She eloped with her high school sweetheart, Elmer Leon Sprouse,...
sweetwaternow.com
Carla Jane Sims (December 2, 1960 – September 20, 2022)
Carla Jane Sims, age 61, passed away peacefully at her home in Green River, WY on September 20, 2022 from kidney failure and congestive heart failure and to what could also be described as broken heart syndrome. She was born December 2, 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri to William and...
sweetwaternow.com
Mary Elenor (Fanok) Holbert (March 26, 1925 – November 3, 2022)
Mary Elenor (Fanok) Holbert, 97, died of natural causes early Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyo. She lived in Rock Springs, Wyo., for 60 years prior to her death. She was born March 26, 1925, to Rusyn and Ukranian immigrant...
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs winner of “Paint the Town Pink” recognized
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff would like to thank all of the businesses that helped create awareness for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month by decorating their businesses. This year there were 22 entries in Rock Springs and Green River. Paint the Town Pink supports...
sweetwaternow.com
Linda Kay Croson Tosh Shively (September 27, 1943 – October 31, 2022 )
Linda Kay Croson Tosh Shively, 79, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 40 years and a former resident of Pinehurst, Idaho. Linda died following a courageous battle with cancer for the last seven months.
sweetwaternow.com
Margaret Johnson (October 30, 2022)
Margaret Johnson, aged 92, passed away at her home in Rock Springs on a Sunday afternoon, after an extended battle with congestive heart failure. She died peacefully in the presence of her immediate family. Marge started her life in the coal mining camp of Lionkol, just north of Rock Springs,...
sweetwaternow.com
Tiger Talk: Trying New Things Produces a Better Quality of Life
Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words. I decided to play golf in 2020 once COVID-19 hit the country because I had nothing to do. To keep me busy I knew...
sweetwaternow.com
Stagecoach Elementary Students Celebrate Dia de los Muertos
ROCK SPRINGS — The Hispanic culture around the world celebrated Dia de los Muertos on Wednesday and students at Stagecoach Elementary took part in those festivities. Students not only learned about this holiday but participated in fun activities while celebrating the holiday this week. “In our school, we celebrate...
oilcity.news
Employees at Rock Springs retail store buy coworker a car
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — When Rock Springs resident Richard Turner arrived at his job last Thursday, he had no idea his life was about to get a little bit easier when his coworkers gave him a 2001 Chevy Malibu. You see, Richard has been riding his bike 6 miles...
sweetwaternow.com
Join us for the YWCA’s Annual Festival of Trees
The YWCA of Sweetwater County holds a special place in our hearts here at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. We believe in supporting organizations and individuals that work to make a positive impact in our community. The YWCA of Sweetwater County has worked hard for over 40 years doing just that.
sweetwaternow.com
GRHS Speech and Debate Seeks Judges for Home Tournament
GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Speech and Debate will be hosting the 20th annual Green River Rendezvous Speech and Debate Tournament on November 18 and 19, in which they will need to cover over 800 slots for judges. The team is asking for the community’s help...
sweetwaternow.com
Weather Impacts to Make Travel Tough through Friday
CHEYENNE — A brisk winter storm front will hit Wyoming tonight impacting roads and travel over the next several days. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports that black ice will develop on the western side of the state and continue eastward toward Rock Springs beginning tonight. We can expect...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 3
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: , Bond: #10263, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
wyo4news.com
Road closure notice in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Notice is hereby given that starting Monday, November 7, 2022, road work will commence at the intersection of Center St. and Grant St. in Rock Springs. Grant St. will be closed between College Dr. and Center St. as well as between Center St. and A St. Center St. will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Grant St. Access to the food bank only will be provided at the intersection of College Dr. and Grant St. This road closure is expected to last approximately 3 weeks. Please use alternate routes to reach your destination during this closure.
sweetwaternow.com
Resident’s Request to Feed Deer within City Limits Was Denied
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council denied a resident’s request to repeal an ordinance making it illegal to feed deer and other wildlife within city limits. During the Council meeting tonight, longtime Rock Springs resident Bill Wonnacott asked the Council to repeal Section 3-545 of Ordinance 2021-13, which states residents cannot feed deer and other wildlife within city limits.
sweetwaternow.com
Cuthbertson Resigns as Wolves Football Coach
GREEN RIVER — After leading the Green River Wolves football team for the last three years, GRHS head coach Kevin Cuthbertson announced he will be stepping down from the position. The resignation comes after the Wolves finished the season two weeks ago, ending the year with a 2-7 record....
sweetwaternow.com
NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Snow is on the way and the United States National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sweetwater County beginning at 6 tonight and running through 6 p.m. tomorrow, November 3. Sweetwater County residents can expect to see 2-4 inches of snow during...
sweetwaternow.com
WYDOT Reports RS Area Experiencing Snowplow Operator Shortages
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) announced it is ready to implement is Snowplow Priority Plan despite some areas of Wyoming, including Rock Springs, facing snowplow operator staff shortages. Like many other industries, WYDOT is experiencing challenges with recruiting and retaining personnel, especially snowplow operators, mechanics and...
sweetwaternow.com
Meet Your Sweetwater County Republican Candidates
Superintendent of Public Instruction – Megan Degenfelder. Paid for by SweetwaterGOP. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate committee.
