Registrations open, drop boxes going out for Kewaunee County Toys for Tots

KEWAUNEE COUNTY - Registration is being held by phone through Dec. 10 for county residents ages 16 and younger to receive holiday gifts in this year's Toys for Tots program.

Also, boxes for the community to drop off new and unwrapped toys to help brighten the holidays for local families in need are going out to 30 businesses across the county.

Toys for Tots is a mission of the United States Marine Corps Reserve. In Kewaunee County, it’s being coordinated by Sheriff Matt Joski, a former Marine sergeant.

Families who wish to receive toys must register in advance. They can do so between from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays by going to the Public Health Department at the county building, 810 Lincoln St., Kewaunee, or calling Deanne at 920-388-7160.

When registered families go to pick up toys, they must provide photo IDs for all adults in the household, proof of current address (i.e., most recent utility bill or rental lease) and proof of birth for all children in the household (such as birth certificates, birth announcements or immunization records). Families that might need a translator should have one available.

Distribution for those toys will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kewaunee.

Drop-off locations for Toys for Tots donations will be at:

Kewaunee: Vollrath, Center Court Convenience, Kewaunee Fabrications, Dollar General, The Grove, Jorn’s Chevrolet, Pagel's Ponderosa Dairy, Kewaunee Fitness, Tractor Supply Co. and Hooterville Station.

Vollrath, Center Court Convenience, Kewaunee Fabrications, Dollar General, The Grove, Jorn’s Chevrolet, Pagel's Ponderosa Dairy, Kewaunee Fitness, Tractor Supply Co. and Hooterville Station. Algoma: True Value Hardware, Seiler Tire, FishTale Ale House, Algoma Long Term Care, Autumn's Journey Assisted Living, Door County Medical Center Algoma Clinic, Dairy Dean's Family Restaurant and Richmond Center.

True Value Hardware, Seiler Tire, FishTale Ale House, Algoma Long Term Care, Autumn's Journey Assisted Living, Door County Medical Center Algoma Clinic, Dairy Dean's Family Restaurant and Richmond Center. Luxemburg: Lemens Hardware, Simonar Shell, Bank of Luxemburg, Nicolet Bank, Krohn’s Dairy Store, Rice Engineering, Fox Community Credit Union and The Rendezvous.

Lemens Hardware, Simonar Shell, Bank of Luxemburg, Nicolet Bank, Krohn’s Dairy Store, Rice Engineering, Fox Community Credit Union and The Rendezvous. Rio Creek: Rio Creek Country Store.

Rio Creek Country Store. Casco: Village Kitchen.

Village Kitchen. Dyckesville: Bank of Luxemburg.

Bank of Luxemburg. Tisch Mills: L & L One Stop.

For more information, call Sheriff Joski at 920-388-7177 or email joski.matt@kewauneeco.org.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Registrations open, drop boxes going out for Kewaunee County Toys for Tots