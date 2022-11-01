The Brookings-Harbor High School marching band has been showing up in a big way and holding their own in competitions against much larger schools in Oregon. They recently got third place in their division at a competition in Grants Pass. “The band has really improved over the past two years, and we have been competing against schools that are twice our size,” said Brookings-Harbor High School volunteer Rochelle Jenkins. ...

