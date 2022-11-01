Read full article on original website
Related
Obituary: Anna Sun, 1962-2022
Our luminous mother, sister, daughter and friend, Anna Sun, died peacefully in hospice care on Saturday, October 15, after a brief and intense battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 60 years old. We will always remember Anna’s generosity, vitality, dedication to friends and family, and love of song. Anna...
Raising funds to replace marching band uniforms
The Brookings-Harbor High School marching band has been showing up in a big way and holding their own in competitions against much larger schools in Oregon. They recently got third place in their division at a competition in Grants Pass. “The band has really improved over the past two years, and we have been competing against schools that are twice our size,” said Brookings-Harbor High School volunteer Rochelle Jenkins. ...
Comments / 0