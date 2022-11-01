ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

104.5 The Team

Sabres Fans Are Upset Over What the Team Wore Last Night

The Buffalo Sabres might finally have a playoff-worthy roster. Buffalo improved to a 7-3 record, with a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center on Wednesday evening. The Sabres were down 2-0 in the second period and then 3-1 early in the third period, but went on to score five straight goals.
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

NY Yankees' Hometown Hero Shares Secret Behind Amazing Playoff Performance!

There weren't a ton of bright spots for the New York Yankees during the playoffs, but of the few that existed, one of the brightest was the performance of Harrison Bader. A 3rd round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015, Bader flew through the Minor League ranks, making his MLB debut in 2017. The sure-handed centerfielder hit well during his rookie year, but before coming to New York, had struggled to maintain consistency at the plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Hey Brooklyn Nets, Enough is Enough!! Get Kyrie OUT!!

At some point, people should have to be held responsible for their actions. Well, that is unless you play professional basketball for the Brooklyn Nets. For the past 2 seasons, Kyrie Irving has devalued the Brooklyn Nets franchise based on his personal stances. Now, the NBA star decided to spread some antisemitic propaganda to his 4.6 million twitter followers. Then when Irving was given the chance to apologize on Thursday, he and that $500,000 he was pledging danced around without denouncing antisemitism or just hatred in general. Just throw money at it. That's how it will go away? Nets fans, it is time for your ownership to say goodbye to the player trying to ruin your franchise.
BOSTON, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York.

