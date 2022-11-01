As ESPN’s Nick Friedell reports, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was “shocked” to hear of Steve Nash’s ousting as head coach. After Brooklyn’s 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, Durant said, “You’re always shocked when a move like this happens. But it’s normal in the NBA. It’s about getting ready for the game tonight. It’s a quick turn always in the league, especially during the season. You’ve got practice, games coming up, so you can’t think too much about it. It was on my mind for a little bit today.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO