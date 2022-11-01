Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
Related
Reggie Miller Rips NBA Players For Response To Kyrie Irving
NBA players in the past have admirably come together to speak out against injustices and other wrongdoings. With this history in mind, a Basketball Hall of Famer is disappointed by players going silent in response to Kyrie Irving. Irving recently raised eyebrows when he took to his personal social media...
Joe Mazzulla Addresses Celtics’ Reactions To Ime Udoka Reports
Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla served as a beneficiary to an overall puzzling situation that led to Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension, to now on the verge of being named the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. A rollercoaster worth of events have transpired within the...
Marcus Smart Doesn’t Expect Explanation From Celtics On Ime Udoka Situation
Former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s hiring by the Brooklyn Nets has been extremely confusing, both ethically and logistically. Udoka was suspended by Boston for participating in an “improper relationship” with a female member of the Celtics staff. Despite never being fired from the organization, Udoka will become the next head coach of the Nets after they agreed to part ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday. Boston reportedly won’t look for any compensation from Brooklyn.
Kendrick Perkins Shares Hot Take After Cavs’ OT Win Over Celtics
Two of the Boston Celtics’ last three losses were against the NBA team that boasts the best starting lineup. That’s Kendrick Perkins’ view of the Cleveland Cavaliers, at least. The new-look Cavs pulled out a pair of nail-biting, overtime wins over the Celtics dating back to last...
Adam Silver Takes Issue With Kyrie Irving’s ‘Reckless’ Decision, Apology
If NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s statement is any indication, Kyrie Irving hasn’t yet fully escaped the hot water into which he recently did a massive cannonball. Silver on Thursday broke his silence about Irving’s tumultuous week. The Brooklyn Nets guard came under fire last week when he posted a link without comment to a movie that featured antisemitic themes. Given the chance to take responsibility and ownership for his action, Irving got defensive in a press conference, leading to a bizarre and rather uncomfortable scene.
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Seventh Straight Fueled By ‘Fight For Each Other’
The Boston Bruins never trailed in their game with the New York Rangers on Thursday night, ending up taking home a commanding 5-2 win from Madison Square Garden — but a spark was needed before they could break away in the third period. After completely dominating the first period,...
ADL Blasts Nets Star Kyrie Irving, Won’t Accept Donation
Kyrie Irving had yet another opportunity to take a step toward making amends Thursday with the Brooklyn Nets star guard drowning in controversy due to his promotion of a film featuring anti-Semitic disinformation. Irving spoke publicly for the first time since getting into a heated exchange with a reporter on...
Stephen A. Smith Mocks Nets’ Kyrie Irving After Spat With Reporter
Stephen A. Smith couldn’t resist poking fun at the smugness recently showcased by Kyrie Irving. Irving had a chance to publicly apologize for his anti-Semitic behavior after the Nets’ loss to the Indiana Pacers in Brooklyn this past Saturday. Instead, the veteran guard stood his ground and tried to act like he was the smartest person in the room. Irving’s defiance ultimately led to a tense back-and-forth with ESPN NBA reporter Nick Friedell.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to Meet with Nets' Kyrie Irving Next Week
According to pr.NBA.com, Commissioner Adam Silver will meet with Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving next week to discuss the latter’s recent actions. Irving shared a link to the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on his Twitter last Thursday, a film that is widely viewed to contain several antisemitic tropes.
Why Jalen Rose Believes Ime Udoka Gives Nets ‘Leadership’
On Wednesday, reports suggested the Brooklyn Nets were finalizing an agreement to make Ime Udoka their next head coach, just 24 hours after firing Steve Nash, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka, who just a year ago was debuting as an NBA head coach for the Boston Celtics, was...
Nets Superstar Kevin Durant 'Shocked' by Steve Nash's Firing
As ESPN’s Nick Friedell reports, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was “shocked” to hear of Steve Nash’s ousting as head coach. After Brooklyn’s 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, Durant said, “You’re always shocked when a move like this happens. But it’s normal in the NBA. It’s about getting ready for the game tonight. It’s a quick turn always in the league, especially during the season. You’ve got practice, games coming up, so you can’t think too much about it. It was on my mind for a little bit today.”
NBA Hall Of Famer Believes ‘There’s Little Hope’ Kyrie Irving Changes
The Nets hope Kyrie Irving can reflect on his actions and apologize for his promotion of an anti-Semitic film, but one NBA Hall of Famer does not believe that will happen. Brooklyn suspended its All-Star guard Thursday for “no less than five games.” Irving’s suspension will last “until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”
Ex-Nets Coach Amar’e Stoudemire Calls For Kyrie Irving Apology
One former longtime NBA veteran, who also coached Kyrie Irving as a member of the Brooklyn Nets coaching staff, feels the star guard needs to take accountability for his actions. Irving, as he’s known to do, made himself the face of controversy, again, when promoting the documentary “Hebrews to Negroes:...
NBA Rumors: Why Ime Udoka Was ‘Unlikely’ To Coach Celtics Again
The Celtics and Ime Udoka appear to be headed toward a separation that would allow the veteran NBA coach to take over at the helm in Brooklyn. But even if the Nets hadn’t parted ways with Steve Nash, Udoka likely still was finished in Boston. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was...
How Celtics’ Grant Williams Addressed Kyrie Irving Controversy
Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving, once again, emerged as the topic of discussion for controversial reasons, and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams offered his two cents on the matter. Before taking the floor against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at TD Garden, Williams suggested members of the players...
Bruins Injuries: Discouraging Jeremy Swayman, Derek Forbort Updates
The Bruins are on a torrid stretch to begin the season but were delivered two big blows Tuesday night. Boston made the improbable comeback and beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime at PPG Paints Arena, but it didn’t come without cost. Derek Forbort registered just 5:03 of ice time...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Falls In OT To Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime, 114-113, at Rocket Mortgage Field House on Wednesday — losing their second-consecutive game to the Eastern Conference’s early top seed. The Celtics fell to 4-3 on the year, while the Cavs improved to 6-1. box score here. ONE...
Could Ime Udoka Win Coach Of The Year After Leaving Celtics For Nets?
After a number of reports heading into Thursday, it appears the question is when, not if, the Nets will hire suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Brooklyn and Steve Nash agreed to part ways Tuesday, and soon after the decision, reports surfaced the Nets were targeting Udoka as his replacement. Boston reportedly will not look for compensation for the 45-year-old coach. Udoka was issued a year-long suspension by the team for violation of team policy due to having an inappropriate workplace relationship with a female Celtics staffer. It later was reported he made unwanted comments toward the staffer.
Cavaliers All-Star Guard Reportedly Making Return Vs. Celtics
After only playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener, Darius Garland is expected to make a return against the Boston Celtics. The All-Star guard suffered an eye injury in the Cavaliers’ season opener against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 19. Despite the loss of Garland, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad enter Wednesday’s matchup with a 5-1 record, including an overtime win over the Celtics last Friday at TD Garden.
Kyrie Irving Walks Back Anti-Semitic Posts In Statement, To Make Donation
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become an agent of chaos in recent years, choosing to do and say things that will draw a reaction out of the masses. But it looks as though even Irving realized he went too far this time around. Irving recently shared a link to...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0