Connecticut State

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong files enforcement action against alleged robocallers

By Olivia Lank
 3 days ago

(WTNH) – Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced he is filing enforcement actions against two alleged illegal robocallers.

On Tuesday, Tong announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. The task force will ask the court to require two voice service providers to cooperate in a multistate investigation over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls.

On August 2, the task force issued 20 civil investigative demands seeking answers from 20 gateway providers and other entities that are allegedly responsible for a majority of foreign robocall traffic.

“Our Task Force has developed solid evidence that both Avid Telecom and One Eye LLC accepted and routed fraudulent robocalls, including government imposter scams, fake legal threats, and phony offers purporting to be from businesses like Amazon and Apple. These scammers are not above the law, and they cannot hide from our investigation. We are seeking a court order to enforce compliance with our investigation and to hold them accountable,” said Attorney General Tong.

There are 51 attorneys general participating in the task force, and Connecticut is among 16 states on the Executive Committee leading the task force.

According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day. In 2021, fraudsters stole an estimated $29.8 billion through scam calls.

Here are some tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:

  • Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.
  • Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.
  • If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.
