Jacksonville, FL

Suspect arrested for murder of a man in Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On July 7, a 30-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department media release, the shooting happened at the 6200 block of Pernecia Street.

The same night, K9 units were able to catch the suspect of the shooting.

On Oct. 27, members of the JSO’s homicide team and the crime scene unit further investigated the suspect, Keith Hubbard, 38.

Hubbard was charged with attempted murder and shooting into occupied home the night of the murder.

According to the media release, on Oct. 27, he is currently being charged with murder.

