Saint Louis, MO

Layer like a Pro with items from Mid Rivers Mall

ST. LOUIS – The trick to these fall days is having multiple layers. Christine Poehling from Mid Rivers Mall showed us how to start the day in the 40s and end it in the 70s in style. It’s all about putting the right pieces together with color and patterns....
Power Swabs Offers 40% off Teeth Whitening for a Bright Smile

ST. LOUIS – Do you find yourself not smiling as much or allowing yourself to fully laugh because your teeth are not as white as they used to be?. Lifestyle expert, Scott DeFalco, talked with us about a very effective tooth whitening product called “Power Swabs.”. Studies show...
Roof Renewal extends the life of your roof by 5 to 15 years

ST. LOUIS — Homeowners can extend their life of their roof with an environmentally friendly process from Roof Renewal. Why replace it when you can renew it?. Owner Darryl Durell does not replace your roof. Darryl says they are now using rubber roofing and walks us through the whole process and show how effective it can be at extending the life of a roof. Contact them today!
Reserve your spot to save big at the annual St. Louis Skin Solutions Holiday Party

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Skin Solutions is having a huge party just in time for the holiday season. It’s a day of exciting specials where you can earn free money towards injectables, fillers, facials, skincare treatments, and so much more. The St. Louis Skin Solutions Holiday Party 2022 is happening Thursday, November 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you pre-register, you will receive a complimentary gift bag.
It’s the start of sturgeon season, get your tickets to the Bumps at Bulrush

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has a locally owned and sustainably sourced caviar company named Karl Bruce Caviar. The caviar comes from the Hackleback Sturgeon, which can only be found in a few North American rivers, including the Mississippi. To celebrate the start of sturgeon season, there is a party, caviar, and all at Bulrush in the Grand Art District.
Get Gooey with The Chocolate Rooster’s Fall Lineup

ST. LOUIS — Thanksgiving is weeks away, and you don’t want to do dinner without a little goo. We are talking about the gooey butter cakes from The Chocolate Rooster. Owner, Erica Miller, has her fall lineup of totally tasty treats. Get your turkey day orders in now!
Author of book 'The Calm Code' shares how to deal with stress

It's National Stress Awareness Day. Author of book ‘The Calm Code’ shares how to deal with …. It's National Stress Awareness Day. The Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing is up to $575,500 and the next drawing is tonight. Belleville Area Humane Society hosts ‘Bingo Fundraiser’ …
Get 20% off all exterior tuckpointing with Approved Home Improvements

ST. LOUIS – Home for the holiday should include a nice night by the fireplace. Let James Anderson and his crew at Approved Home Improvements inspect and see if you have any damage. Approved Home Improvements specialize in masonry restoration, they don’t use subcontractors, and have 32 years of personal chimney experience in St. Louis.
Attemted break-in early morning at figurines

A very unique fashion show for children battling …. Experience a remarkable fashion show, brought to you by Friends of Kids with Cancer. It was a day of fun and funds, raising money for kids who have survived or are undergoing cancer treatment, providing them and their families with the educational, emotional, and recreational support.
Wine Down Wednesday – get ready for International Merlot Day

ST. LOUIS – It’s one of the more popular wines; we spoke about Merlot, and it has a day all its own, November 7. Advanced sommelier, Wanda Cole-Nicholson, brought in a few of her favorite samplings of Merlot and talked about its history and what to pair it with when dining.
Wedding plans made easy at the Fall Wedding Expo

ST. LOUIS – Come meet the bride at St. Louis’ Fall Wedding Expo. Meet face to face with the area’s top wedding vendors and start making those plans and securing dates for your big day. It’s a one-day event with free educational seminars. Attend the Wedding...
Buy a $50 gift certificate to Santa Fe Bistro for only $25

ST. LOUIS – From fish tacos to Al Pastor Pizza and fried cauliflower, you are sure to find your next favorite dish at Santa Fe Bistro. We invite you to be our guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 to the Santa Fe Bistro.
