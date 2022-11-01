Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Pizza Week: $9 pies from city's most popular pizza joints
CINCINNATI — It's the most wonderful time of the year!. Cincinnati Pizza Week returns next week, offering $9 pizza pies from some of Cincinnati's most popular pizza joints. For seven days -- from Nov. 7 through the 13 -- participating restaurants will bake up their own spin on the wheel - from signature pies to secret menu specialties and more.
WKRC
Do some authentic German holiday shopping at Christkindlmarkt
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend you can kick off your Christmas with some German flair. The Germania Society's Christkindlmarkt is Nov. 4-6 in Colerain Township.
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: November 3–6
It’s shaping up to be a big weekend for art and music in the Queen City—and it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Fountain Square. The post Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: November 3–6 appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Review: Rosie’s Italian Continues Crown Restaurant Group’s Thoughtful Restaurant Empire
CityBeat’s dining critic Pama Mitchell explores the menu of this revamped Italian kitchen.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is Cincinnati's Famous Skyline Chili
The original Skyline Chili restaurant was established in 1949. The dish's name was inspired by the cityscape of the city where the first location opened. Chef Nicholas Lambrinides first ate the chili at a railway restaurant. Eventually, they moved on to open his own restaurant, which is now a chain with locations across the Cincinnati area and in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida.
WKRC
Zillow rankings: Cincinnati's wealthiest areas
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - It takes more than $100,000 in annual income to live Greater Cincinnati's 12 wealthiest areas. According to Zillow Group Inc., the ZIP code that includes Terrace Park boasts a median home value of $636,727, with residents needing to earn $166,000 to afford the area. That makes it the wealthiest area within the region.
linknky.com
Coppin’s at Hotel Covington to host Thanksgiving Buffet and annual pie sale
Coppin’s at Hotel Covington will host its annual Thanksgiving Day Buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. “Thanksgiving is the perfect time to sit down with the ones you love and enjoy a meal together, and what’s better than an already prepared meal?” said Hotel Covington General Manager Justin Ham. “We invite everyone to enjoy a mouth-watering meal and delicious desserts with us, where the only thing you’re required to do is relax and enjoy being with the family and friends you love most.”
Cincinnati Residents Call Out Greyhound for Moving Bus Terminal to the Suburbs
The new terminal in Arlington Heights leaves many riders in the lurch, some say.
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo updates giant nutcracker in honor of its most famous resident
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona is now the face of the Cincinnati Zoo during the holiday season. The zoo installed the new Fiona nutcracker at the entrance Thursday. The new giant nutcracker has been almost a year in the making. The zoo gave a hint on Wednesday saying the new nutcracker will be a tribute to one of the zoo's most popular residents.
WKRC
Cincinnati radio station already playing Christmas music
(WKRC) - Are you ready for some holiday cheer?. One radio station in Cincinnati is already playing Christmas music!. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, is typically the first in the area to cue up the festive tunes. It started playing holiday music before the Halloween decorations could come down.
WLWT 5
Reports of a electrical fire on Edwards Road in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a electrical fire on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
linknky.com
Check out the cute boutique that just opened in LINK nky’s former home
On an autumn day, three generations of goddesses and business owners—Holly Nicole; her mom, Heather Vagedes; and her mom, Donna Brown, a crystal residence therapist—are gathered at the boutique Pink Moon in Covington, which opened on Oct. 21. This is their second location—in July, they opened at Trade...
WLWT 5
Clifton restaurant giving away free winter coats
CINCINNATI — A local restaurant is handing out free winter coats before chill kicks in. Good Plates Eatery is offering free coats outside its location on McMillan Street in Clifton. The restaurant said it's asking people to donate any size coats to help him keep up the inventory. Donations...
WLWT 5
Greyhound officially operating from new location in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Greyhound has announced that it has begun operations from its new location on E. Galbraith Road in Cincinnati. The new location, 398 E. Galbraith Road, will operate in place of the old downtown location, located on Gilbert Avenue. Greyhound will offer six schedules every day. The new...
WKRC
Christmas tree trimming tips from Sacksteder's Interiors
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you need some lovely ideas for your tree this year, no need to fear. Expert Karen Sacksteder, from Sacksteder's Interiors shares tips on trimming your tree to perfection. Sacksteder's will also be at the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market Nov. 11-13.
WCPO
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
WKRC
Local landmark to be featured on new set of stamps
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Union Terminal is set to be featured as part of a new set of stamps from the Postal Service. It is part of a series called "Noteworthy Railroad Stations" that is due out next year. The set will include 20 stations around the country. The stamps feature...
WLWT 5
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
WKRC
Local bell tower and congregation saved, but fight takes its toll
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - An iconic 127-year-old bell tower will be saved, along with the Lutheran parish beneath it. Local 12 news was first to report on the threat of tearing down the Over-the-Rhine landmark. That led to two years of preservation efforts and lawsuits, and there appears to be a happy ending in sight.
Comments / 0