Coppin’s at Hotel Covington will host its annual Thanksgiving Day Buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. “Thanksgiving is the perfect time to sit down with the ones you love and enjoy a meal together, and what’s better than an already prepared meal?” said Hotel Covington General Manager Justin Ham. “We invite everyone to enjoy a mouth-watering meal and delicious desserts with us, where the only thing you’re required to do is relax and enjoy being with the family and friends you love most.”

21 HOURS AGO