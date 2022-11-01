Read full article on original website
Union will take on Clarkson and Saint Lawrence this week and their head coach Josh Hauge faces his old school. Hauge came from Clarkson to Union this offseason and expects a fun atmosphere. Below is our full interview with from this morning. Enjoy!. These are the Capital Region's Best Colleges,...
The UAlbany Football team is coming off of a massive and much needed win over their rival Stony Brook this past Saturday. After losing so many close games, it was really nice to see them get back the apple trophy and have a dominating win. They were rock solid in all three phases of offense, defense, and special teams. A 45 point margin surprised me but it gives this team some great momentum down the stretch here with only three games left. It was also UA's first CAA conference win which was also huge moving forward as they try to climb the standings in what is an absolutely loaded conference.
We had on Albany Firewolves Head Coach Glenn Clark with us as part of our Follow The Pack weekly segment every Wednesday at both 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Below is our interview with coach from earlier today and from October 5th when we first had him on to kick off the segment. Enjoy!
The 1980s and early 1990s were great for Jose Canseco. Born in Cuba in 1964, Canseco made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in 1985, at the age of 20. He won Rookie of the Year the next season, and grew (naturally or otherwise) into one of the most feared hitters in all of baseball.
There weren't a ton of bright spots for the New York Yankees during the playoffs, but of the few that existed, one of the brightest was the performance of Harrison Bader. A 3rd round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015, Bader flew through the Minor League ranks, making his MLB debut in 2017. The sure-handed centerfielder hit well during his rookie year, but before coming to New York, had struggled to maintain consistency at the plate.
At some point, people should have to be held responsible for their actions. Well, that is unless you play professional basketball for the Brooklyn Nets. For the past 2 seasons, Kyrie Irving has devalued the Brooklyn Nets franchise based on his personal stances. Now, the NBA star decided to spread some antisemitic propaganda to his 4.6 million twitter followers. Then when Irving was given the chance to apologize on Thursday, he and that $500,000 he was pledging danced around without denouncing antisemitism or just hatred in general. Just throw money at it. That's how it will go away? Nets fans, it is time for your ownership to say goodbye to the player trying to ruin your franchise.
