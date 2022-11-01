Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin labor lawyer sheds insight into massive Twitter layoffs
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Twitter employees from around the country were laid off Friday after Elon Musk took over as the new owner. "Really sad day for families across the country and families in Austin with folks working at Twitter. The news is that 50% of the work force was laid off in one shot," said Labor Attorney, Austin Kaplan.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — No one hit the Powerball jackpot Wednesday, but one lucky winner in Round Rock is $1 million richer. The winning $1 million ticket was sold at JaJa Accessories at 900 Round Rock Ave., near Round Rock High School. This is the second $1 million ticket...
Paramore announces 2023 tour dates, including stop at Austin's Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is about a different show announced at Moody Center next year. The band announced their 2023 North American tour dates on Friday, including a stop at Austin's Moody Center on July 9, 2023. For their Austin date, Paramore will be supported by Foals and The Linda Lindas.
UPS looking to hire hundreds of seasonal employees in the Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for a seasonal gig? UPS is hiring for the holiday season. UPS said it plans to hire nearly 525 seasonal employees in the Austin area during its annual "UPS Brown Friday" event this weekend. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 9020 Tuscany Way in Austin.
Austin 7th grader wins national 'News-O-Matic Spooktacular Story Contest'
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin 7th grader inspired by the coronavirus pandemic is making waves at her school after winning the 2022 "News-O-Matic Spooktacular Story Contest." Nazanin Jeizan, a student at Harmony School of Science in Austin, wrote and submitted a fiction story called "The Mystery Goop" because she loves writing. She said she wanted to create a piece that everyone can enjoy.
Facebook and Meta to reduce office footprint in Austin, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — Facebook and its parent company, Meta, are backing out of an Austin real estate venture, according to a report from The Real Deal, a real estate news outlet. During Meta's Quarter 3 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said moving forward, the company is planning to shrink its office footprint through 2023 after being behind on revenue and due to the lack of stability in the economy.
Austin-based wine chiller makes 2022 list of 'Oprah's Favorite Things'
AUSTIN, Texas — Raise a glass because an Austin-based wine chiller brand has made the 2022 list of Oprah Winfrey's favorite things this holiday season. VoChill's stemless wine chillers are included in the 2022 list of "Oprah's Favorite Things." The wine chillers act in place of an ice cube to keep wine cold. The brand's creators state that the inspiration behind the product was their glass of wine becoming too warm while sitting outside in Austin.
Report: Company that builds homes in under 60 days coming to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A startup homebuilder that creates fully functional homes in less than 60 days is reportedly coming to North Austin. According to a report by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Carrollton-based Onx Inc. is a homebuilding startup company that has been producing homes in Florida in less than two months. The company is planning to make its home-building turnaround even faster in Austin.
Austin-area schools receive drug disposal packets from Texas Attorney General's Office
AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement and school leaders are still sounding the alarm after a spike in overdose deaths among teens in Central Texas. Now, officials are using high school football games to educate teens about the dangers of opioids. It's all a part of Texas Attorney General Ken...
Amy's Ice Cream expanding to Round Rock, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans can soon expect another Amy's Ice Creams in Round Rock, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Austin-based Amy's Ice Creams was founded by Amy Simmons and established in 1984. Since then, the company has garnered recognition in major cities across Texas. Amy's serves handcrafted artisan ice cream in over 350 flavors.
Ordinance providing wiggle room for Austin renters to start this month
AUSTIN, Texas — On Nov. 7, the right-to-cure ordinance will take effect in Austin. The right to cure requires landlords to give tenants a seven-day notice before an eviction notice. "There are many Austinites who live paycheck to paycheck," said District 2 Austin City Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes. "When you...
'Marcha De Los Niños' events occurring across Texas to honor Uvalde victims
AUSTIN, Texas — A statewide vigil for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde will honor those lost and demand gun reform on Tuesday. The vigil, which will be held in the evening hours on Nov. 1, falls on the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos. Día de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead," is a two-day holiday that reunites the living and the dead as a way to remember loved ones that have passed on.
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Cedar Park store
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Two lucky Texans are now walking away $1 million richer after Monday night's Powerball drawing. The $1 million winning tickets were sold in Cedar Park and Houston. These lucky ticket holders matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number. According to the Texas Lottery,...
Did the law enforcement delay in Uvalde cost lives? An Austin doctor and his team are trying to find out
AUSTIN, Texas — It is one of the most painful, lingering questions from the shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers in May: Would a faster police response, rather than a 77-minute delay, have saved any of the victims?. Five months after that tragic day, a...
Man arrested after climbing crane in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a man after he was discovered climbing a crane downtown. Austin Fire Department crews were on the scene to help the man climb down from the crane in the 400 block of West Fourth Street, where new skyscrapers are being built by Republic Square Park.
