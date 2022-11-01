Read full article on original website
North Fork Smith River Road closed due to landslide
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Public Works Department has closed North Fork Smith River Road on Hwy 48 due to a landslide Wednesday night. Douglas County Government says both lanes of travel are blocked with large boulders and other debris. Equipment has been sent to clear the debris, but it is not yet known how long the road will be closed.
Crescent Ranger District Firefighters begin pile burning
CRESCENT, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service says that Crescent Ranger District firefighters plan to start pile burning. The districts fire specialists hope to accomplish 1,300 acres of pile burning during this fall and winter. According to the Forest Service, pile burn units are distributed across the district bordering near:
Roseburg Fire announces Tyler Christopherson promoted to Fire Chief
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tyler Christopherson has been promoted to Fire Chief, the Roseburg Fire Department announced in a news release. Christopherson assumed the role November 1. He replaces retired Chief Monte Bryan who retired on June 30. According to the Roseburg Fire Department,. Chief Christopherson was born and raised...
Road to Umpqua Hot Springs closed due to weather concerns
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Officials with the Umpqua National Forest announced Wednesday the closure of Forest Service Road 3401. With more rain and possible snow in the forecast, the road conditions to the Umpqua Hot Springs will continue to degrade, the Forest Service said. "To prevent the need for...
New Eugene park set for 2023 opening after delays
EUGENE, Ore. — Striker Field Park, located off Grand Cayman Drive in Eugene, has been in the works since late 2018 following the passing of a Parks and Recreation bond and levy that same year. Originally scheduled to open in fall of 2022, various supply chain issues, as well...
Newly renovated Sheldon Pool reopens after closure of more than a year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Community Center has reopened its newly renovated pool in the Cal Young neighborhood in Eugene. The 55-year-old pool closed in late spring 2021 and recently reopened at the end of September with funding from a Parks and Recreation bond measure passed in the 2018 primary election.
What's happening in Roseburg? The Fall 2022 City Connection e-newsletter has updates
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg turned 150 years old on Oct. 3 and the Fall 2022 City Connection e-newsletter is full of stories about Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial celebrations - including the return of the Neewollah Parade. Residents can stay up to date on all that’s been happening at the City...
Oregon State Police ask for public assistance with a cow shot in a field
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are seeking public assistance in finding more information about a bovine that was shot in a field in Douglas County. Police say on October 31, around 11:00 p.m., OSP was alerted by a landowner that a cow was shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road near Myrtle Creek.
Eugene Police received 3 reports of blades found in candy bars on Halloween
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say trick-or-treaters have found two more razor blades in their candy bars making it a total of three. Police say the razor blades resemble the blades found in pencil sharpeners. "It's so unfortunate that a holiday that's meant for kids to go out and...
Springfield Police hoping to evolve their drone team
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police are incorporating drones and more officers to assist in service calls, searching for suspects, or trying to find missing people. Patrol officer Tony Del Castillo says that if the community happens to spot the drones, they are specifically for crime and search operations. "There...
Man in custody after early morning standoff with police
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say they arrested a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment on 1975 5th Street in Springfield late Tuesday night. Michael Glenn Bailey was wanted for a previous crime. Police say a patrol officer was in the area initially and visually identified Bailey, who...
Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson makes stop in Springfield to visit with mayor
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The topic of downtown Springfield's revitalization came up during coffee between gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Springfield mayor Sean VanGordon Thursday morning. This is part of Johnson's state tour to meet Oregonians and talk about local government, which Johnson says is vital information for lawmakers in...
Roseburg accepting fall tourism grant applications
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Community Development Department and Roseburg Economic Development Commission is now accepting fall tourism grant applications, the city announced in a news release. “The City is excited about the opportunity to possibly provide tourism grants to those seeking to draw tourists to our area and...
Standoff between Springfield Police and wanted suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police Department's SWAT team was deployed to the area of 1975 5th Street due to standoff between a suspect and police. According to officials, a patrol officer who was in the area around 11:26 p.m., on November 1st, was alerted to the presence of multiple wanted suspects in the apartment complex.
ALERT: Scammers posing as Douglas County Sheriff's Office staff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be aware of scammers calling them and impersonating Sherriff's Office personnel. The sheriff's office has received calls from community members, who reported that they've received such calls from people claiming to be Lt. Brad O'Dell or other employees with the sheriff's office.
Festival of Bands makes its return to Autzen after two years
EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks might be in Colorado Saturday, but Autzen will still host some fierce competition. After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Marching Band's annual Festival of the Bands, a competition that hosts high school bands from all over the Pacific Northwest, will return.
Specifics to be ironed out in Emeralds' hope for baseball stadium at Lane Events Center
EUGENE, Ore. — More information is needed before the Lane County Board of Commissioners moves forward with a new baseball stadium at the site of the Lane Events Center. After approving a transient lodging tax in October, the board listened to a pitch from Eugene Emeralds ownership on Tuesday. Emeralds owner DG Elmore and general manager Allan Benavides presented a vision of a baseball stadium that encompasses more than sports.
Eight local teams advance to OSAA Girls Soccer quarterfinals
EUGENE, Ore. — The OSAA girls soccer playoffs continued Wednesday and 14 local teams were in action. We now have eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals. 6A: After beating Beaverton 1-0, #4 Sheldon will host #5 Tualatin in the quarterfinals. 5A: Three teams are moving on. #2 Thurston will...
Oregon Football: Starting the right way, Lanning hopes for fast start vs. Colorado
The Oregon football team has just four games remaining in the regular season. November will be a pivotal month for the Ducks, and it starts Saturday afternoon in Colorado. It's an uncommon trip for the Ducks here to Boulder. Saturday will be the first time Oregon has played at Folsom Field since 2015.
Eugene Ballet kicks off 2022-2023 season with 'The Sleeping Beauty' at the Hult Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Ballet is kicking off their 2022-2023 season with "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall this weekend. The show features sets that Artistic Director Toni Pimble describes as "eye candy." Plus, brand new costumes like tutus and tiaras. Thirty young performers from...
