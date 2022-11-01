CNN — People in the US with high blood pressure saw their levels rise during the first eight months of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new study says. When someone has high blood pressure, the force of their blood pushes against the walls of their blood vessels, making their heart less efficient. Both vessels and heart must work harder. Without treatment, high blood pressure will eventually damage the arteries, raising the person’s risk of a heart attack or stroke.

3 DAYS AGO