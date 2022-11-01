Read full article on original website
Dementia risk may be tied to how long blood pressure stays in target range
The longer a person's blood pressure levels remain under control, the lower their risk may be for dementia, new research shows. The findings add to evidence suggesting that good heart and brain health is best achieved by keeping systolic blood pressure (the upper number) consistently under control, compared to having levels that vary, even if the average falls within the target range.
Healthline
People on Blood Pressure Meds May Be Less Likely to Develop Dementia
Researchers analyzed data from clinical trials involving over 28,000 people to determine if people using high blood pressure drugs had a reduced risk of dementia compared to those who did not use these drugs. Approximately one out of 10 people older than 65 have dementia. Blood pressure medications may help...
Taking your blood pressure meds may reduce risk of dementia
CNN — Knowing you have higher than normal blood pressure — and taking medications daily to treat it — may be one key to avoiding dementia in later life, a new study found. Scientists already know that having high blood pressure, particularly between ages 40 and 65,...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
2minutemedicine.com
Diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease associated with increased mortality among Black adults: Jackson Heart Study
1. The Jackson Heart Study evaluating the association of cardiometabolic conditions with mortality in Black patients demonstrated that diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease (CHD) independently were associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality. 2. The risks of all-cause mortality and CHD mortality were increased among patients with all three...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
cohaitungchi.com
Connection Between High Blood Pressure and Headaches
Because they can be so common, it can be hard to pin down the exact cause of a headache. Was it something you ate, stress from work, too little sleep, a medical condition you don’t know you have, or something else altogether?. While we can’t get into everything here,...
High blood pressure went up even more early in the pandemic, study finds
CNN — People in the US with high blood pressure saw their levels rise during the first eight months of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new study says. When someone has high blood pressure, the force of their blood pushes against the walls of their blood vessels, making their heart less efficient. Both vessels and heart must work harder. Without treatment, high blood pressure will eventually damage the arteries, raising the person’s risk of a heart attack or stroke.
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals link between belly fat, blood pressure and food responses
People with high blood pressure take longer and work harder to clear fats from the blood after meals and have higher levels of inflammation after eating. The research, published today in Nutrients by researchers from King's College London, has identified that this link is in large part due to visceral fat—the fat that wraps around your organs in your belly.
MedicalXpress
Common sedative can increase risk of heart damage when used at night
A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
MedicalXpress
Dapagliflozin is not only clinically effective, but also cost-effective in patients with chronic kidney disease
The burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) to both health care systems and patients is considerable. Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor, has been shown to be an efficacious treatment for CKD in the Dapagliflozin And Prevention of Adverse outcomes in CKD (DAPA-CKD) trial. A recent analysis in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) indicates that in patients eligible for the DAPA-CKD trial, dapagliflozin is not only effective from a clinical standpoint, but also from a cost standpoint.
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A class of Type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, according to a new study led by the University of Arizona. The researchers said this drug class, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs, which helps insulin work better, may effectively prevent dementia in patients at high risk who have mild or moderate Type 2 diabetes.
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
MedicalXpress
New study shows recently diagnosed adult cancer survivors at higher risk for bone fractures
Adult cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed within five years and/or have a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer, according to a new large study by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who...
Prevention
New Study Says Rise in Chronic Kidney Disease May Be Linked to Diabetes—Here’s What to Know
A new study revealed a high incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes. The most evident rate of new-onset kidney disease was found in minority groups. Experts explain the correlation between diabetes and chronic kidney disease. A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine...
hcplive.com
Empagliflozin Significantly Reduces Risk of Kidney Disease Progression, Cardiovascular Disease Mortality
In a late-breaking abstract, investigators observed a 28% reduction in kidney disease progression or cardiovascular deaths compared to placebo. New data from the EMPA-KIDNEY study shows empagliflozin (Jardiance) resulted in a significant reduction in kidney disease progression and cardiovascular disease mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The data...
MedicalXpress
Trauma during childhood triples the risk of suffering a serious mental disorder in adulthood, study finds
A study led by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute links psychological trauma in childhood with an increased risk of developing some kind of mental disorder years later. Suffering psychological trauma during childhood significantly increases the risk of developing a mental disorder in adulthood. Specifically, as much...
Medical News Today
What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
