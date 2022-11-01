Read full article on original website
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 5-6
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hey! Does a film festival, sneaker gala or a local marketplace sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to cool down, with temperatures in the low 60s with a slight...
Holiday Lights at the Folsom Zoo
Folsom, Calif.- This annual family event returns for the 12th year with its popular seasonal cheer! Thousands of bright and colorful lights, sparkling ornaments and trees, lighted animal figures, and displays transform the zoo sanctuary with holiday spirit. Local caroling groups and musicians provide the merry sounds of the season.
Watch: Playful cubs brawl in fresh South Lake Tahoe snow
Yes, bears can have snow days, too.
What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces. Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday. Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating burgers, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in California that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and exquisite service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Nevada City (CA)
Nevada City is a charming city located in Nevada County in California, United States. The city is the County’s seat. Originally a Nisenan village, Nevada City is a small city with a population of 3,114 in 2021. The city is famous for its energetic and thrilling street festivals, which...
Folsom Ice Skating Rink slated to open November 11 for holiday season
Folsom, Calif. – The 2022 Ice Skating Season in the Historic District of Folsom is about to get underway….we’ve been working hard to bring some positive changes to the rink…we think you’re going to love our new ice skating scene!. First off, this year the...
Hundreds of people gather in Folsom to raise money for homeless people
FOLSOM -- Hundreds of people are gathering in Folsom for a two-mile walk with their dogs to raise money for homeless people.The two-mile walk is put on by the Homeless Assistance Resource Team, a non-profit community-based volunteer organization assisting those experiencing homelessness."The funds for the walk are going be going to transitional housing and emergency shelters for our unhoused citizens in the city of Folsom," said a representative.Organizers say that the goal is to help the unhoused become self-sufficient.
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
New push aims to keep drivers off Dog Valley Road during winter storms
VERDI, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — It's likely Interstate 80 will close this winter east of Reno due to snow and ice. It's also likely that drivers will try to find a way around the road closure and get themselves in trouble. Every year, GPS services tell drivers that...
Food distribution event scheduled in Oroville for Wednesday
OROVILLE, Calif. – The Community Action Agency (CAA) will distribute food to the public at a County Food Action Agency Expansion Program Distribution event on Wednesday. It will be held at the Oro-Naz Church at 2238 Monte Vista Ave. in Oroville. The giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies of food run out, the CAA said in a news release.
Capital Southeast Connector Expressway Phase 1 Completed
Elk Grove-El Dorado County Expressway Connector Phase 1 Completed. Commuters are one step closer to getting from Elk Grove to El Dorado County quicker and safer. The first phase of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway has been completed. Phase 1 includes the construction of four lanes from Highway 99 and...
The Nutcracker Placer Theatre Ballet in Auburn
Tickets On Sale Now for Christmas Holiday Tradition. Auburn, Calif.- A holiday tradition returns in 2022 as Placer Theatre Ballet presents The Nutcracker for a five-night engagement at Placer High. At a Christmas Eve party a young girl, Clara is given a magical nutcracker doll. The Nutcracker comes to life...
Truck stolen from Sacramento airport parking lot serves as security reminder for holiday travelers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jace Tiller's truck, a 1999 ford F-250 XLT Super Duty, has been some places and it's seen some things since his dad bought it brand new off the lot in 2000. "We used to take fishing trips, boating trips. It was the main vehicle for the...
Rick's Hair Cutters leaves a "legacy" behind in Roseville
When Rick Espinosa was 9, he told his mother that he wanted to be a barber when he grew up. Fast forward five-plus decades and Espinosa retired last Friday, after cutting hair for 55-and-a-half years at Rick’s Hair Cutters. “That’s all I ever wanted to do,” Espinosa said....
Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween
SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals. In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes. One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
Water flowing up from multiple spots on street in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Water is flowing into a Sacramento street from under the pavement in multiple spots Thursday morning. A fire and city crews responded to reports of flooding at Young Street and 53rd Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. A member of the Sacramento Department of...
Sacramento city manager requests nearly $30K raise, 30 extra leave days
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the city manager’s salary last year was $372,700. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan is asking the city council for a pay bump, and as a top earner within the city of Sacramento, many people are questioning if it’s a good use of […]
