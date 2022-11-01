Read full article on original website
China Opposes Canada's Order on Lithium Mining Investments
BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Sunday said it will take the necessary steps to safeguard the rights and interests of its companies after Canada last week ordered three Chinese companies to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. In a statement, China's commerce ministry said it urged...
Canada's Share Buyback Tax Could Backfire, Energy Sector Warns
(Reuters) - Canada's proposal to tax corporate stock buybacks is unlikely to deter oil and gas companies from returning cash to shareholders and may instead put them at a competitive disadvantage, industry officials and analysts said. Canadian energy companies have been the most active in buying back shares of any...
China Evergrande Says Its Interests in Land in Hong Kong Sold for $637 Million
(Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Sunday its interests in a plot of undeveloped land for residential development in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district have been sold by its receivers for $636.94 million. The proceeds will be used to repay some of the company's financial obligations in relation to...
Some Small Shareholders in Swedish Match Sell Out Ahead of Bid Deadline
(Reuters) - Swedish Match's small shareholders have sold parts or all of their holdings to lock in profits even though they oppose Marlboro-maker Philip Morris International's $16 billion bid for the company. PMI launched its bid for the maker of tobacco and nicotine oral products at 106 crowns a share...
Former Petrobras Executive Asks Brazil Court to Block Dividend Payment
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.
Exxon Faces $2 Billion Loss on Sale of Troubled California Oil Properties
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at...
Chinese Ambassador Warns Swiss: Sanction Us and Ties Will Suffer
ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland should avoid following the European Union by imposing sanctions on China if it cares about Swiss-Sino relations, the Chinese ambassador to Bern told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. Last year, the EU accused Chinese officials of mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs and human rights abuses in...
Wells Fargo Under Pressure From CFPB to Pay Over $1 Billion in Fine Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into customer mistreatment, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The fourth-largest U.S. bank declined to comment on the report, while the...
