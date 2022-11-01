ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rincon, GA

Albany Herald

Prosecution reveals new timeline in Murdaugh killings

In court documents filed earlier this week, South Carolina prosecutors provided insight into what could be a key issue for the defense in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial: the time of death of the victims. Alex Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
truecrimedaily

Quinton Simon case: Investigators sift through landfill as search for missing toddler continues

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- Police and other law enforcement officials are continuing to search a landfill for a missing toddler, Quinton Simon, who disappeared a month ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Chatham County Police Department said personnel with the department and the FBI are looking through the landfill in what has become the "most far-reaching investigation" in the police department’s history. They have reportedly searched for "thousands of hours" and believe that "everything still points to Quinton being recovered in the landfill."
wtoc.com

Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In newly filed court documents, the state’s attorney general has provided the Alex Murdaugh defense team with critical information about the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. In a motion filed Tuesday, prosecutors specify that Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were...
wtoc.com

One month since Quinton Simon reported missing

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home. Since his disappearance, the Chatham County Police Department and FBI have come to the conclusion that Quinton is dead. Both agencies have begun to search the Waste Management landfill in Chatham County, in hopes of recovering his remains.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

BCSO investigating gas station shooting, 1 injured

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person injured. At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a shots fired call at Parker’s Gas Station located at in the 850 block of Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena. Upon arrival, […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

Sheriff’s Office on lookout for man involved in Burton shooting

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man wanted for a late-night shooting that injured a man in Burton last week. On Friday, Oct. 25, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Enmark gas station located at 3076 Trask Parkway after a report of gunfire.
BURTON, SC
wtoc.com

Arrest made in E. 71st Street shooting that killed a 17-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 18-year-old J.T. Sidney DeLoach has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 17, according to Savannah Police. DeLoach was booked into the Chatham County Jail on Nov. 1 on charges of murder and four counts of aggravated assault. According to police,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Quinton Simon’s grandfather struck, killed in Georgia crash

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The grandfather of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Henry “Bubba” Moss Sr. was found deceased near the roadway in the 9900 block of Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham Landing Road just north of Girard. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

One person injured in St. Helena shooting

ST. HELENA, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting overnight Wednesday at the Parker’s Gas Station on Sea Island Parkway. When deputies arrived, no victims or suspects were found at the gas station. Shortly after deputies were called to an area hospital for a person who arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim received a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

SPD: man wanted for shooting at police

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a man who fired shots at officers this morning. Police say, Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer and other domestic-related charges after he barricaded himself in his home and shot at police Tuesday morning. He fled the residence […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police complete another two-day operation leading to dozens of arrests over the weekend. The operation took place this past Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. During it, officers made 20 felony arrests, 24 DUI arrests and a misdemeanor arrest. They also recovered seven guns...
SAVANNAH, GA

