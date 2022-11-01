Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Prosecution reveals new timeline in Murdaugh killings
In court documents filed earlier this week, South Carolina prosecutors provided insight into what could be a key issue for the defense in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial: the time of death of the victims. Alex Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old...
Quinton Simon case: Investigators sift through landfill as search for missing toddler continues
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- Police and other law enforcement officials are continuing to search a landfill for a missing toddler, Quinton Simon, who disappeared a month ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Chatham County Police Department said personnel with the department and the FBI are looking through the landfill in what has become the "most far-reaching investigation" in the police department’s history. They have reportedly searched for "thousands of hours" and believe that "everything still points to Quinton being recovered in the landfill."
wtoc.com
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In newly filed court documents, the state’s attorney general has provided the Alex Murdaugh defense team with critical information about the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. In a motion filed Tuesday, prosecutors specify that Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were...
Police say likelihood of finding Quinton Simon’s remains at landfill are low
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four weeks ago little Quinton Simon was last seen at his southwest Chatham County home. Police say the last time he was reportedly seen was at 6 a.m. on Oct. 5. “Today, the FBI and Chatham County Police Department searchers are continuing to work tirelessly in the landfill to recover […]
wtoc.com
Police chief releases statement after another protester arrested outside Quinton Simon’s home
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was arrested Thursday outside the home of a missing Chatham County child. According to the Chatham County Police Department, Jimmy Williams was arrested in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road and is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct. According to police, a...
wtoc.com
One month since Quinton Simon reported missing
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home. Since his disappearance, the Chatham County Police Department and FBI have come to the conclusion that Quinton is dead. Both agencies have begun to search the Waste Management landfill in Chatham County, in hopes of recovering his remains.
WJCL
Grandfather of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon struck, killed by hit-and-run driver
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — Above file video: Search for Quinton Simon now in its 4th week. Authorities are investigating after the grandfather of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon was struck by a car and killed. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning. On Thursday,...
Man arrested following standoff at Hilton Head apartment complex
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was arrested after barricading himself into a Hilton Head apartment and pointing a gun at bystanders on Wednesday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, deputies responded to a call of an armed subject brandishing a firearm and making threats in […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man barricaded in apartment complex
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an armed man making threats at the Hilton Head Gardens Apartments on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, a man was seen with what appeared to be a rifle. The man then retreated...
WTGS
Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
BCSO investigating gas station shooting, 1 injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person injured. At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a shots fired call at Parker’s Gas Station located at in the 850 block of Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena. Upon arrival, […]
WJCL
Authorities could have issued statewide alert after Quinton Simon disappeared. Why didn't they?
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The search for the remains of 20-month-old Quinton Simon now enters its fourth week. Specially trained FBI agents sift through garbage at a landfill, where they believe they will find his remains. Quinton is presumed dead. Chatham County Police have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as...
yourislandnews.com
Sheriff’s Office on lookout for man involved in Burton shooting
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man wanted for a late-night shooting that injured a man in Burton last week. On Friday, Oct. 25, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Enmark gas station located at 3076 Trask Parkway after a report of gunfire.
wtoc.com
Arrest made in E. 71st Street shooting that killed a 17-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 18-year-old J.T. Sidney DeLoach has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 17, according to Savannah Police. DeLoach was booked into the Chatham County Jail on Nov. 1 on charges of murder and four counts of aggravated assault. According to police,...
Quinton Simon’s grandfather struck, killed in Georgia crash
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The grandfather of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Henry “Bubba” Moss Sr. was found deceased near the roadway in the 9900 block of Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham Landing Road just north of Girard. […]
wtoc.com
One person injured in St. Helena shooting
ST. HELENA, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting overnight Wednesday at the Parker’s Gas Station on Sea Island Parkway. When deputies arrived, no victims or suspects were found at the gas station. Shortly after deputies were called to an area hospital for a person who arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim received a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.
Man wanted for barricading himself inside home and shooting at Savannah police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a man who shot at officers Tuesday morning. Police say, Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer and other domestic-related charges after he barricaded himself in his home. He fled his home on Vinyard Drive around 2:50 a.m. after […]
SPD: man wanted for shooting at police
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a man who fired shots at officers this morning. Police say, Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer and other domestic-related charges after he barricaded himself in his home and shot at police Tuesday morning. He fled the residence […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that injured 1 male
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, leaving one male injured. The Sheriff’s Office says around 7:10 a.m., deputies responded to the Holiday Inn Express at 35 Bluffton Road, in Bluffton, for a gunshot victim. One male...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police complete another two-day operation leading to dozens of arrests over the weekend. The operation took place this past Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. During it, officers made 20 felony arrests, 24 DUI arrests and a misdemeanor arrest. They also recovered seven guns...
