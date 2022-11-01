Read full article on original website
Meta Gray Thompson Hayes
Meta Gray Thompson Hayes, 66, of Richlands, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Meta was born in Johnston County on July 25, 1956 to the late James Walter Thompson and Eva Florence Thompson. In addition to her parents, Meta is preceded in death by her grandson, Xander Owen Pond.
Nancy Carl Wilson Martin
Nancy Carl Wilson Martin, 89, of Kenly passed away at her home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was born on August 17, 1933 in Richland County, South Carolina to the late Carl Alverson Wilson and Florence Martha Davis Rogers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Otis LeRoy Martin, Jr.; daughter, Melissa Lee Martin and sister, Patti Kornell Wright.
James Raeford Massey, Sr.
James Raeford Massey, Sr., 86, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born in Johnston County on July 23, 1936 to the late Charles Patrick and Lela Ingram Massey. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Howell Massey. In addition to his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Massey, and Donnie Massey, and a sister, Helen Butts.
2022 Benson Veterans Day Celebration
BENSON – The annual Benson Veterans Day Celebration will take place this Saturday, November 5, 2022. The Run for the Brave 5K Race takes place at 9:00am. Check-in for the race begins at 7:30am. The Awards Ceremony will be held at 10:30am. The Veterans Day Parade will be held...
Smithfield Veterans Day Event
The Town of Smithfield will hold their annual Veterans Day Celebration and Fireworks Display on Friday, November 11th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at Smithfield Community Park at 600 M. Durwood Stephenson Parkway. There will be food trucks, games, bounce house, and other activities for children along with live music. Fireworks...
CCCC Will Host Veterans Day Ceremony
Central Carolina Community College will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the CCCC Lee Main Campus at the flagpoles. The event is open to the public. Guest speaker will be Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Al Lampkins, a decorated military veteran with 31-plus years of...
5 Finalists For JCC President Announced
SMITHFIELD – The Search Committee for Johnston Community College’s fourth President, led by Trustees Josh Thompson and Mary Daughtry, has narrowed the field of candidates to five top finalists. These finalists will come to JCC during the month of November for on-site interviews, a portion of which are...
Farm Truck Driver Dies In Accident
NEWTON GROVE – The State Highway Patrol investigated a farm truck accident Friday afternoon that claimed the life of a 73 year-old man. The single vehicle accident occurred at 2:37pm on US 13 in Sampson County, two-tenths of a mile south of Newton Grove. A commercial farm truck hauling...
Employee Took Merchandise Without Paying, JCSO Says
CLAYTON – An employee at a Clayton-area business has been arrested following an investigation by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. Gwyneth Caoilin McCloskey, age 22, of River Hills Drive, Clayton was charged November 1 with felony larceny by an employee. On October 22, a loss prevention official at...
Relative Charged In Fatal Pellet Gun Shooting
ERWIN – A 23 year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder following the fatal shooting of her cousin. Rachel Diane Ferguson of 29 Elmon Gilchrist Lane near Erwin was arrested Thursday by the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Wednesday morning, Sheriff Wayne Coats said deputies responded to Elmon...
SSS Hosts First Round Playoff Game Against Wilson Hunt
The Smithfield-Selma High School Spartans hit the field on Friday night, Nov. 4 at Charles Tucker Stadium with a 7:00pm kick off against the Warriors of Wilson Hunt. This is the second consecutive year the Spartans host a first round playoff game. The SSS football team are Conference Champs this year with a 9-1 record which is their best record in nearly 25 years.
3 Businesses Struck By Gunfire, 1 Person Injured, During Shooting
CLAYTON – On Thursday, November 3, shortly before 5:00am, Clayton Police responded to shots fired at the Circle K convenience store on US 70. Officers found the store clerk locked in a restroom and discovered windows shattered at the Circle K as well as the front glass at an adjacent Food Lion and Queen Nails and Spa. Employees were inside the Food Lion at the time of the shooting.
86 Year-Old Woman Struck By Car While Chasing Her Dog
GOLDSBORO – No charges will be filed against the driver of a car that struck an 86 year-old woman Thursday night after she ran into the roadway while chasing her dog. Goldsboro Police said the accident happened just after 7:00pm in the 1900 block of N. Berkeley Boulevard. Renate...
Rash Of Car Break-Ins Reported
JOHNSTON COUNTY – Authorities are investigating a rash of car break-ins. Most of the incidents occurred early Monday morning. The suspects reportedly targeted vehicles in the Archer Lodge, Flowers Plantation, and Thanksgiving areas. At least 16 people reported their cars were broken into while parked outside their homes. Cash,...
