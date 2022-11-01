The Fujifilm X-T5 is one of the most hotly-anticipated cameras of the year – and it mostly lives up to the hype. It crams the modern smarts of the flagship X-H2 into a more affordable, retro body to create one of the most enjoyable photography experiences around. The limited buffer for burst shooting means action or sports shooters should look elsewhere, but everyone else should definitely audition its charms.

