TechRadar
Panasonic Arc6 review
The Panasonic Arc6 is very, very expensive. But, if you’re willing to splurge, then it’s worth it. It performs wonderfully for wet-shaving and is okay for a dry shave – and it comes with a number of excellent features, including a self-cleaning station that makes a morning shave as easy as it can possibly be.
NIU KQi3 Pro review
The NIU KQi3 Pro blew us away at first ride with its impressive shock absorption (due to those fat tires), spacious deck, and powerful performance. But, it’s also a gift that keeps on giving as you uncover more features and realize that you really paid only $799 / £699 for all of that. This is the e-scooter that rules (and owns) them all.
Rejoice! Task Manager is finally getting a search bar in a future Windows 11 update
After years of trying to find the app that was slowing down your PC in a long list, Task Manager is getting a search bar in an upcoming Windows 11 update, so you quickly can type in the app in question and close it. According to Windows Latest (opens in...
Your Android smartphone could be your biggest Word or PowerPoint helper
Microsoft has announced a new, more convenient way to pull images from Android devices, such as smartphones, into documents and spreadsheets made with the web versions of Word and Powerpoint found in Microsoft 365. In a post (opens in new tab) on the Office Insiders blog, the company revealed that...
TechSmith Snagit 2022 review
An excellent screen capture and video recording tool, with many interesting and useful options both during the capturing and editing of images. Video recording is flawless, but is let down by a lack of editing on that side. Pros. +. Great image capture options and image editing tools. +. Excellent...
Hands on: Fujifilm X-T5 review
The Fujifilm X-T5 is one of the most hotly-anticipated cameras of the year – and it mostly lives up to the hype. It crams the modern smarts of the flagship X-H2 into a more affordable, retro body to create one of the most enjoyable photography experiences around. The limited buffer for burst shooting means action or sports shooters should look elsewhere, but everyone else should definitely audition its charms.
Virgin Media is giving users a free speed upgrade – here's how to get it
Virgin Media O2 is getting into the Christmas spirit early by handing out free broadband speed boosts to thousands of its customers. The company’s M100 and M200 broadband packages have been upgraded to M125 and M250 packages, respectively. Existing M100 customers will see their max internet speed increase by 22% (from 108Mbps to 132Mbps), while those subscribed to the M200 service will enjoy a 24% boost (from 213Mbps to 264Mbps).
These malicious Android apps have been downloaded over a million times
Researchers have uncovered a collection of malicious apps on the Google Play Store that have been downloaded more than a million times. Researchers from Malwarebytes detailed in a blog post (opens in new tab) how they found a total of four apps, all from the same account - Mobile apps Group. The apps are called “Bluetooth Auto Connect”, “Driver: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB”, “Mobile Transfer: Smart Switch”, and “Bluetooth App Sender”. Clearly, all of them are supposed to be utility apps.
AMD promises powerful RDNA 3 GPUs with a secret weapon
AMD’s imminent next-gen RDNA 3 graphics cards are set to boast new features to drive forward with high-end gaming – in terms of beefy resolutions and frame rates – the company’s chief executive promised in an earnings call. As Wccftech (opens in new tab) highlighted, in...
Looking to leave Twitter? Habbo still exists – and your hotel room is waiting
Social platform Mastodon might be the early winner from the exodus of disgruntled Twitter users fleeing the platform in the wake of Elon Musk taking over, but it’s unlikely to be the only one. With a Twitter-sized hole now emerging in many users’ social media footprint, any competitor in the world of social media could prove a beneficiary.
10 of the best resources online to master ZTNA
When it comes to maximum network security, zero trust network access (ZTNA (opens in new tab)) takes the standpoint that no device or user attempting to connect to your corporate resources should be implicitly trusted. This differs from the traditional model where users or devices are implicitly trusted if they...
Aussie PS5 stock alert: Amazon selling God of War Ragnarök console bundle
Arguably the most anticipated game of the year, God of War: Ragnarök is finally set to hit the shelves – and is already earning rave reviews. As our own Vic Hood wrote in her review, “the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War takes the threads from its predecessor and weaves them into a layered tapestry of emotive storytelling and brutality befitting the next chapter of Kratos and Atreus’ journey.”
Best free logo designer in 2022
The best free logo designers let you brand your business with your own inimitable style - whatever your budget. Today’s marketplace has never been more competitive. That means, with so many businesses and entrepreneurs competing for attention, rising above the crowd has never been more important. And the best logo designers offer one of the best ways to effortlessly build a recognizable online presence.
Google wants to let robots write their own code
Google has released an new open source benchmark that it says will allow robots to perform tasks by writing their own code in response to human-written instructions. The company has launched a new website (opens in new tab) to reveal “Code as Policies” (CAP), whereby prompts written in plain English can be interpreted into language-model generated programs (LMPs) written in Python code.
How to watch the AMD Radeon 7000 launch event
AMD revealed its “together we advance_gaming” livestream event, which will introduce Team Red’s latest in its AMD Radeon graphics cards, the 7000 series. For months now there have been both rumors and genuine information circulating about the gaming chips, and this event will definitely be showing off more about the RDNA 3 architecture.
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
Google's spreadsheets could soon be taking over even more of your working life
Keeping track of how your big workplace projects are progressing could soon be a lot more straightforward thanks to a new Google Sheets (opens in new tab) update. The spreadsheet software (opens in new tab) is introducing a new timeline view that it says will provide a clearer and more intuitive perspective on how your work is progressing, and provide project management tools within the platform for the first time.
Netflix Basic with Ads sounds like a great deal except for this one thing
Netflix Basic with Ads is a good deal. It’s probably the right deal at the right time. Every time I drive by a gas station, which seems to raise the prices in the time it takes me to go someplace and then drive home, leads me to believe we need these cost-cutting measures. Put another way, the Cost-of-Living Crisis isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
