Phys.org

Why fish look down when they swim

Just as you might look down at the sidewalk as you walk, fish look downward when they swim, a new study by a Northwestern University-led international collaboration has confirmed. The study is the first to combine simulations of zebrafish's brain, native environment and spatially-varying swimming behavior into one computational model....
Phys.org

Scientists identify the highest-ever recorded volcanic plume

Using images captured by satellites, researchers in the University of Oxford's Department of Physics and RAL Space have confirmed that the January 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano produced the highest-ever recorded plume. The colossal eruption is also the first to have been directly observed to have broken through to the mesosphere layer of the atmosphere. The results have been published today in the journal Science.
Phys.org

Using molecular isomerization in polymer gels to hide passcodes

A team of researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, working with a colleague from the State University of New Jersey, has developed a gel-based code-hiding system that uses combinations of water, light and heat to hide and reveal hidden codes. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes how their gel is made and the possible uses for it.
Phys.org

Parallel alignment of dressing fibers accelerates wound healing

A team of researchers from Singapore has reported the development of a skin-mimicking scaffold by parallelly aligning nanofibers made up of a mixture of polycaprolactone (PCL) and gelatin that enhances wound healing. Their research has recently been published in Advanced Fiber Materials. When the skin is injured, it can take...
Phys.org

Defect in cellular respiration renders sac fungi infertile

If a fungus has to take a circuitous route to achieve cellular respiration, it lacks the energy to build fruiting bodies. The formation of fruiting bodies for sexual reproduction is a central developmental process in fungi. Even though genetic methods have been applied in recent decades to identify a large number of factors involved in this process, we still lack an understanding of how the formation of different cell types is regulated.
Phys.org

Fighting deadly air pollution in cities with sensors and satellites

Urban smog is a major threat to human health. New sensors and data-collection techniques will help to improve air quality. Each day, we take about 20,000 breaths. The oxygen in the air nourishes the cells in our bodies. But when the air we breathe contains harmful particulate matter and chemicals, those contaminants can also find their way into our body.
Phys.org

Neanderthals: How a carnivore diet may have led to their demise

Imagine that you have an unhealthy interest in your neighbors' lives. Unable to ask them directly, you rifle through their rubbish bins. You find the bones of cooked chickens and try and work out what else they eat. This is a bit like how archaeologists study the diets of extinct...
getnews.info

Phys.org

Researchers reveal a galaxy sparkling with the universe's oldest star clusters

A team of Canadian astronomers, including experts from the Dunlap Institute for Astronomy & Astrophysics in the University of Toronto's Faculty of Arts & Science, have used the James Webb Telescope (JWST) to identify the most distant globular clusters ever discovered—dense groups of millions of stars that may be relics containing the first and oldest stars in the universe.
Phys.org

Fluorescence achieved in light-driven molecular motors

Rotary molecular motors were first created in 1999, in the laboratory of Ben Feringa, Professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of Groningen. These motors are driven by light. For many reasons, it would be good to be able to make these motor molecules visible. The best way to do this is to make them fluoresce. However, combining two light-mediated functions in a single molecule is quite challenging. The Feringa laboratory has now succeeded in doing just that, in two different ways. These two types of fluorescing light-driven rotary motors were described in Nature Communications (September 30) and Science Advances (November 4).
Phys.org

Physicists shed new light on unanswered questions about glass-liquid transition

Glasses are peculiar materials exhibiting excellent and well-known properties, but also some phenomena that are still not fully understood, even though they have been studied for more than a century. In particular, researchers have not yet reached a complete description of the glass formation process, upon cooling a liquid, and the converse transition of glass to a more stable state—called supercooled liquid—when it is heated up.
Phys.org

Astronomers discover closest black hole to Earth

Black holes are the most extreme objects in the universe. Supermassive versions of these unimaginably dense objects likely reside at the centers of all large galaxies. Stellar-mass black holes—which weigh approximately five to 100 times the mass of the sun—are much more common, with an estimated 100 million in the Milky Way alone.
Phys.org

A new approach for high-throughput quantitative phase microscopy

Cell organelles are involved in a variety of cellular life activities. Their dysfunction is closely related to the development and metastasis of cancer. Exploration of subcellular structures and their abnormal states facilitates insights into the mechanisms of pathologies, which may enable early diagnosis for more effective treatment. The optical microscope,...
Phys.org

Crows able to understand the concept of recursion

Researchers at the University of Tübingen have found via experimentation that crows are capable of understanding the concept of recursion. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, Diana Liao, Katharina Brecht, Melissa Johnston and Andreas Nieder describe experiments they conducted with crows and what they learned. For...
getnews.info

Phys.org

Researchers' revamped AI tool makes water dramatically safer in refugee camps

Researchers from York University's Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research and Lassonde School of Engineering have revamped their Safe Water Optimization Tool (SWOT) with multiple innovations that will help aid workers unlock potentially life-saving information from water-quality data regularly collected in humanitarian settings. Created in partnership with Doctors Without Borders/Médecins...
Phys.org

Seven draft genomes published for Nordic hare species

Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland, in collaboration with colleagues from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU, Sveriges lantbruks universitet), have published seven draft genomes for Nordic hare species. The genomes include three heath hares (Lepus timidus sylvaticus), a subspecies of the mountain hare (Lepus timidus) that is...
TechCrunch

Port internal development platform gives visibility into DevOps architecture

Port, an early-stage Israeli startup, wants to help by offering a portal of sorts where DevOps engineers can get visibility into the current state of the architecture, while deploying new resources when needed, all from a single window. Traditionally, this kind of functionality was only available to large engineering organizations...

