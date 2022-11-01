Read full article on original website
From Russia with cash: Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war
TBILISI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - As war chokes Europe, a small nation wedged beneath Russia is enjoying an unexpected economic boom. Georgia is on course to become one of the world's fastest-growing economies this year following a dramatic influx of more than 100,000 Russians since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's mobilisation drive to drum up war recruits.
French far-right set to pick Bardella, 27, as Le Pen successor
France's far-right National Rally party will Saturday choose a successor to its longtime leader Marine Le Pen, with 27-year-old Jordan Bardella the overwhelming favourite to oversee the task of building on strong parliament gains. Le Pen, who failed to unseat Emmanuel Macron in last spring's presidential vote, has nonetheless turned her party into a sizable force since taking over from her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, 11 years ago.
US ups N.Korea pressure but fears no end to headache
As North Korea fires a blitz of missiles, the United States is sticking to a mixture of pressure and offers of dialogue but US policymakers are resigned that little they do is likely to change Pyongyang's course. The United States has responded to North Korea by extending exercises with South Korea, including deploying a strategic bomber, and Biden will likely offer robust support for South Korean and Japanese leaders during summits this month in Southeast Asia.
15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged
MOSCOW — (AP) — A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said. Rescuers were...
US to fly supersonic bomber in show of force against NKorea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.
US ramps up South Korea joint air drills with B-1B heavy bomber
A US B-1B long-range heavy bomber will participate in ongoing joint air drills with South Korea on Saturday, a defence ministry official in Seoul told AFP, ramping up a show of force after North Korea's blitz of missile launches. A South Korean defence ministry official told AFP that a US Air Force B-1B Lancer would participate in the last day of the exercises -- dubbed Vigilant Storm -- which were originally set for Monday to Friday this week.
