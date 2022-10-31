Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
ku.edu
Artist Fereshteh Toosi to be in residence Nov. 6-10, with talk planned Nov. 9
LAWRENCE — The Commons, in partnership with the Department of Visual Art and the Advanced Poetry Writing class, will host artist Fereshteh Toosi at the University of Kansas this month. Toosi’s work largely examines the relationships between humans and nature, and they utilize multiple media to create experiences for audiences.
ku.edu
University Dance Company announces performances for fall concert
LAWRENCE — The University Dance Company Fall Concert will explore love, community and self-discovery through professionally choreographed works in ballet, hip hop and contemporary dance at the University of Kansas later this month. “The students and choreographers are thrilled to be working in person again and are excited to...
ku.edu
KU senior advances as a finalist for the Marshall Scholarship
LAWRENCE — A University of Kansas senior from Wichita has advanced to become a finalist for the Marshall Scholarship, which provides funding for graduate study at any university in the United Kingdom. Mary Sevart, who is majoring in chemical engineering with plans to pursue a doctorate in the same...
ku.edu
11 graduate students advance to Three Minute Thesis Competition Finals
LAWRENCE – Eleven University of Kansas graduate students from four different academic units advanced to the finals of the Three Minute Thesis Competition. The finals will take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 in forum C of the Burge Union. “KU’s first round of the 3MT captured cutting-edge research...
ku.edu
Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuk will give talk for KU Center for Russian, East European & Eurasian Studies
LAWRENCE — The University of Kansas Center for Russian, East European & Eurasian Studies will welcome an esteemed Ukrainian poet for the 2022 annual Palij Lecture on Nov. 6. Lyuba Yakimchuk will present "Ball and Chain: Russian Culture Invasion of Ukraine” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cider Gallery, 810 Pennsylvania St. The event is free and open to the public.
ku.edu
Kansas Geological Survey map of Miami County wins award
LAWRENCE — A new geologic map of Miami County published by the Kansas Geological Survey received an Excellence in Cartography award at the world’s largest conference dedicated to geographic information system (GIS) technology. A panel of judges from two mapping organizations — the International Cartographic Association (ICA) and...
ku.edu
Flint water crisis affected timing of pediatric lead testing but not quantity, study finds
LAWRENCE – The word “plumber” comes from the Latin word for the metal “lead.”. But lead coupled with pipes that transport drinking water makes a terrible combination … and one which resulted in the Flint water crisis, among other similar public health hazards. “Lead is...
