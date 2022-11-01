ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Pope Francis thrills small Gulf Catholic community with big Mass

AWALI, Bahrain, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said Mass for thousands of Catholics in Bahrain on Saturday, thrilling members of the small foreign Catholic community from around the Gulf and urging them show kindness to their hosts, even if they are sometimes looked down on.
SFGate

Global statesmen: UN needs to be more muscular and united

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations needs to be more muscular and united if it wants to remain a central player in tackling the world’s multiple escalating crises, a group of elder statesmen founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. Former world leaders in the group known as...
SFGate

Russian Military Leaders Discussed Use of Nuclear Weapons, U.S. Officials Say

WASHINGTON — Senior Russian military leaders recently had conversations to discuss when and how Moscow might use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, contributing to heightened concern in Washington and allied capitals, according to multiple senior American officials. President Vladimir Putin was not a part of the conversations, which...
SFGate

US to fly supersonic bomber in show of force against NKorea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.
Action News Jax

15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

MOSCOW — (AP) — A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said. Rescuers were...
The Daily Reflector

NPR 'Morning Edition' co-host speaks at ECSU

ELIZABETH CITY — Popular National Public Radio host Leila Fadel talked with an audience at at Elizabeth City State University recently about experiences covering conflict in Iraq and Egypt to her coverage of George Floyd’s death and its aftermath. Fadel, co-host of NPR’s “Morning Edition” radio show, was the guest for ECSU’s Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series on Oct. 27. Fadel, who is Lebanese-American, also hosts the news podcast “Up First.” ...
SFGate

Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under...
AFP

US ramps up South Korea joint air drills with B-1B heavy bomber

A US B-1B long-range heavy bomber will participate in ongoing joint air drills with South Korea on Saturday, a defence ministry official in Seoul told AFP, ramping up a show of force after North Korea's blitz of missile launches. A South Korean defence ministry official told AFP that a US Air Force B-1B Lancer would participate in the last day of the exercises -- dubbed Vigilant Storm -- which were originally set for Monday to Friday this week.
