Pope Francis thrills small Gulf Catholic community with big Mass
AWALI, Bahrain, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said Mass for thousands of Catholics in Bahrain on Saturday, thrilling members of the small foreign Catholic community from around the Gulf and urging them show kindness to their hosts, even if they are sometimes looked down on.
Global statesmen: UN needs to be more muscular and united
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations needs to be more muscular and united if it wants to remain a central player in tackling the world’s multiple escalating crises, a group of elder statesmen founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. Former world leaders in the group known as...
U.S. accuses Russia, China of abandoning U.N. responsibility over North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States accused Russia and China on Friday of providing "blanket protection" to North Korea from further U.N. Security Council action and said the pair had "bent over backwards" to justify Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches.
Russian Military Leaders Discussed Use of Nuclear Weapons, U.S. Officials Say
WASHINGTON — Senior Russian military leaders recently had conversations to discuss when and how Moscow might use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, contributing to heightened concern in Washington and allied capitals, according to multiple senior American officials. President Vladimir Putin was not a part of the conversations, which...
US to fly supersonic bomber in show of force against NKorea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.
15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged
MOSCOW — (AP) — A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said. Rescuers were...
NPR 'Morning Edition' co-host speaks at ECSU
ELIZABETH CITY — Popular National Public Radio host Leila Fadel talked with an audience at at Elizabeth City State University recently about experiences covering conflict in Iraq and Egypt to her coverage of George Floyd’s death and its aftermath. Fadel, co-host of NPR’s “Morning Edition” radio show, was the guest for ECSU’s Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series on Oct. 27. Fadel, who is Lebanese-American, also hosts the news podcast “Up First.” ...
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under...
US ramps up South Korea joint air drills with B-1B heavy bomber
A US B-1B long-range heavy bomber will participate in ongoing joint air drills with South Korea on Saturday, a defence ministry official in Seoul told AFP, ramping up a show of force after North Korea's blitz of missile launches. A South Korean defence ministry official told AFP that a US Air Force B-1B Lancer would participate in the last day of the exercises -- dubbed Vigilant Storm -- which were originally set for Monday to Friday this week.
