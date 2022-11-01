ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Ex-heavyweight boxer charged with trafficking over $1 billion of cocaine

By Stephen Smith
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHsf3_0iucyj1200

The Department of Justice on Monday charged a former professional heavyweight boxer with trafficking over 20 tons of cocaine worth more than $1 billion through U.S. ports, most of which was from what prosecutors in 2019 called "one of the largest drug seizures in United States history."

Goran Gogic, 43, was arrested Sunday after being indicted by a grand jury in New York, the Justice Department said in a news release . Gogic, who is from Montenegro, was arrested while trying to board a flight at Miami International Airport.

Gogic was charged with three counts of violating the federal Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act, and one count of conspiracy. faces a mandatory minimum 10-year sentence and up to life in prison.

The charges stem from the three seizures of cocaine, most notably 19.8 tons from a cargo ship while it was docked at Philadelphia's Packer Avenue Marine Terminal in 2019. At the time, Ivan Durasevic, the ship's second mate, and Fonofaavae Tiasaga were arrested in the bust. The ship was on its way to the Netherlands.

Heavily armed officers stand guard as law enforcement officials present some of the evidence from a cocaine bust on the MSC Gayane in the port of Philadelphia, during a press conference on June 21, 2019. Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Prosecutors allege that Gogic and others used "meticulous planning" to transport cocaine to Europe from Colombia through U.S. ports, using commercial cargo ships.

"Members of the conspiracy loaded the commercial cargo ships at night near the coast and ports, working with crewmembers who would hoist loads of cocaine from speedboats that approached the ships at multiple points along their route," prosecutors wrote.

The defendants allegedly loaded the drugs using nets and the ship's cranes. Once the cocaine was onboard, the crew would hide it within shipping containers, prosecutors said.

The complex operation involved having to access to each ship's crew, route, real-time positioning and geolocation data, prosecutors said

Gogic is accused of orchestrating the operation  by coordinating with crew members, Colombian traffickers and European dockworkers.

After the massive bust in Philadelphia in 2019, U.S. Attorney William McSwain wrote on Twitter : "This is one of the largest drug seizures in United States history. This amount of cocaine could kill millions — MILLIONS — of people."

According to online boxing records , the 6 foot 5 inch, 250-pound Gogic competed from 2001 to 2012, winning 21 fights and losing four.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace called Gogic's arrest and indictment a "body blow to the organization and individuals responsible for distributing massive quantities of cocaine."

Comments / 387

smh ... constantly ...
4d ago

really ... do the bots have to turn every news article into. trump / no trump ... biden / no biden ... it really is getting old ...

Reply(42)
102
jrocc kmh
5d ago

they posted this while the big ship 🚢 is coming in loaded with Americans favorite drugs ppl wake up their is no good police no good politicians no good presidents those days are long gone let's face it

Reply(33)
89
Ethan Damien
4d ago

the war on drugs needs to just be abolished anyway. it only exists as a way to continuously harass the population of this "free" country and our govt supplies us with the drugs too. they supply them and then arrest us for them. why do you think we seized control of the poppy fields in Afghanistan?

Reply(4)
46
Related
CBS New York

Police: Long Island woman arrested with more than $40 million worth of knockoffs

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Police, prosecutors and U.S. postal inspectors joined forces to take down an alleged counterfeit trademark operation based in a Long Island boutique. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, police say thousands of bogus designer goods were being sold out in the open, and shipped around the country. Nassau Police call it a crime in plain sight. Linny's Boutique, in Plainview, allegedly passed counterfeit designer logos onto clothing and accessories. "The store contained thousands of synthetic, heat sealed counterfeit Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Dior and labels purchased from China," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Police say their 18 month investigation...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Popculture

Another Rapper Arrested on Federal Racketeering Charges

Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing time behind bars after he was arrested at a home in northern New Jersey last week. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a New Jersey-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas, or "SBG."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Mail

Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire

A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
114K+
Followers
20K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy