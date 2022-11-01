Read full article on original website
Second suspect in deadly shooting between two vehicles arrested
KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office identified a 13-year-old boy as one of the suspects in the death of Jatzivy Sarabia, 18. A warrant was obtained for first-degree murder with aggravated circumstances with nationwide extradition for the suspect. On Thursday, the suspect was located in...
Murder Warrant Issued for Woman Found Floating in Columbia
Formal murder charges and an arrest warrant have been issued for the suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman. Suspect soon to be extradited from Oregon to Benton County. On September 27th, 2022, a fisherman found what appeared to be the floating remains of a body in the Columbia River, just east of the Cable Bridge near the shoreline. After an investigation, the body was found to be that of 34-year-old Brandy Ibanez of Kennewick.
14-year-old boy arrested in fatal shooting in Kennewick
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with an active homicide investigation. According to information released by the police department Wednesday, the boy has been taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and is facing a 1st degree murder charge. The shooting happened October 29. KPD officers responded to the 1100 block of West 5th...
Second suspect, 13, arrested for murder of 18-year-old
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A 13-year-old suspect has been arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder relating to the death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia on October 15 around 1st Avenue and Benton Street, according to a press release from Lieutenant Jason Erickson. Erickson says the Benton County Sheriff's Office has been...
Vehicle, Driver Sought in Richland Hit-and-Run Involving Teen
Richland Police are still seeking leads to locate this vehicle and identify the driver, following a hit-and-run on October 26th. Teen riding bike hit by car near GW Way and McMurray. October 26th, around 4:10 PM, Richland Police say a 14-year-old boy was riding his bike in the crosswalk, heading...
Benton County man dead, 15-year-old facing murder charge
BENTON CO., Wash. – Benton County authorities have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the killing of a man in a rural community. According to Lieutenant Jason Erickson with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 27,000 block of Ambassador PR Thursday night for reports of a fight. The deputies said the 15-year old boy and an adult...
BCSO deputies conduct welfare check, do some home improvement in Benton City
BENTON CITY, Wash.- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducting a welfare check at a home in Benton City ended up doing a little home improvement. Responding Deputies found Dotty, the resident of the home, in good health and spirits, however, during the course of their visit they found out she needed help fixing her doorbell.
Pair of Suspects Sought on Serious Charges by KPD
Kennewick Police are seeking to locate these two suspects. Kennewick Police say the two, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Delos Santos (left image), and 21-year-old Anthony Salvador Hernandez is wanted by authorities. Santos is facing Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest & Assault 4th Degree charges,...
Did Wanted Suspect Leave a Bomb in Car for Cops Near Othello?
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, as of Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM, the Richland Bomb Squad is at a site north of Othello. ACSO says it appears the suspect left a 'bomb' in a car for authorities. According to the Sheriff's Department, they were at a location in...
Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
Arrest Made in Brandy Ebanez Murder Case
(Portland, OR) -- The Kennewick Police Department has officially named a suspect in the case of a woman, who's dead body was found floating in the Columbia River near the south end of the Cable Bridge back on September 29th. 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen, has been in custody in the Multnomah County Jail. The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office has now issued an arrest warrant for Jacobsen for the alleged crime of Murder 2nd Degree. Richard has yet to be extradited from the State of Oregon, but this will occur in the near future.
Bail set at $1 million for 14-year-old Tri-Cities murder suspect
The 14-year-old appeared in juvenile court in Kennewick on Thursday.
Richland police release photo of skimmer suspect
—— RICHLAND, WA – The Richland Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of installing credit card skimmers at the local Walmart, 2801 Duportail Street. Police reported that multiple skimmer devices, used to capture debit and credit card information and the customers’ personal identification numbers, were found. However, RPD did not specify the exact date the devices were located.
Kennewick police arrest 14-year-old for murder on 5th Avenue
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old male on suspicion of first-degree murder regarding the person found dead in their car around the 1100 block of W 5th Avenue on October 29, according to a press release from Sergeant Joe Santoy. Police were originally called...
29-year-old man suspected of murder pleads not guilty
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The man accused of shooting and killing Fernando Pulido, 36, plead not guilty in Benton County Superior Court on Wednesday. Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, is being held for suspicion of Second Degree Murder for the shooting death of Pulido in Kennewick back in September. His bail...
Tribal Police investigating shooting in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has confirmed that there was a shooting on 810 1st Avenue in Toppenish on the morning of November, 1. Reports of the shooting first came in around 7:20 a.m. and one person was found with a gunshot wound in the roadway. The...
Two arrested in Kennewick fatal shooting, one facing murder charge
PASCO – Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Kennewick last month. Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland is facing a charge of murder. Rebecca Chavez, 31, of Pasco is facing a charge of rendering criminal assistance. The two are accused in connection with the killing of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick. On September...
Adams County Sheriff's Offices searches for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. - Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in connection to multiple incidents, including an alleged attempted bombing on Wednesday. ACSO said they believe Nicholas Romero-Rivera may have left an explosive device in the front seat of a car...
Wyatt is back in jail
PENDLETON – Taylorlee Michelle Wyatt, 21, didn’t stay out of Umatilla County Jail for long. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested her for stealing a vehicle the same day she was released on charges from Milton-Freewater. She wrecked the Kia Sedona that she allegedly stole. The Umatilla...
Victim identified in Kennewick shooting, crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The 19-year-old found dead with gunshots around the 1100 block of W 5th Avenue on October 29 has been identified by the Benton County Coroner's Office. Bill Leach tells us Julian Chavez lived around the East Kennewick and Finley area. An autopsy will be done in Spokane...
