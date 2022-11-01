Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Super Treat Night returns with a bang as it brings in thousands of attendees Monday night
BEDFORD – The 17th Annual Super Treat Night, presented by WTIU, and hosted by Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK, 1340 AM WBIW, and 102.5 LiteFM brought in thousands of monsters and goblins to celebrate the Halloween holiday inside the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County Monday night.
indianacapitalchronicle.com
Holcomb dons pink onesie for Trick-or-Treating
Gov. Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb chose Indiana-based film A Christmas Story as their inspiration for Halloween costumes Monday night. The couple welcomed 150 kids and parents to the Governor’s residence in Indianapolis, giving out treats from Zachary Confections in Frankfort and Albanese Confectionery in Merrillville. Holcomb...
WTHI
"It's just a lot of excitement" Lighthouse Custom Meats to open Friday, Saturday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convenient location to get custom meats will be in Greene County soon. People will soon be filling up shopping carts at the old lighthouse junction. That's because a new custom meat shop hopes to bring local food to local people. Marcus Marner is all...
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
wamwamfm.com
7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands
On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
WISH-TV
7-year-old boy hit by minivan while trick-or-treating in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 7-year-old boy was rushed to an Indianapolis hospital after he was hit by a minivan while trick-or-treating Monday night in Crawfordsville, police said. At 7 p.m., police were called to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of...
Fox 59
Long lasting unseasonable warmth expected for the Hoosier State
INDIANAPOLIS – Near-record warmth is coming to the Midwest and Indiana will be no exception. Beyond highs in the mid 70s, it’s the longevity of this warm stretch that will have it feeling more like late September than early November!. Highs return to the 70s!. Our last stretch...
bcdemocrat.com
Stepping up to the challenge: High school marching band growing in numbers, skill
As its season comes to a close, the Brown County High School marching band is reflecting on the memories made this year and what the future holds. At the beginning of the season, ten inexperienced students entered the ranks, all of them quickly learning how to march, and some even learning how to play completely new instruments.
korncountry.com
Portions of East High School without power, students have eLearning day Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE: (4:19 p.m.): In a message sent to parents school officials announced Columbus East had regained power and regular in-person classes will resume Friday. “Power has been restored in the building at CEHS,” said a message sent to parents. “After school events Thursday and classes at...
Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenwood home, leaving family to pick up the pieces
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A family in Greenwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home. “I was startled awake, but I wasn’t really sure why I had woken up. I thought it was maybe thunder,” said Laura Dalton. It was just before 4:30 a.m. on the morning […]
scottcountysheriff.org
Scott County Sheriff Welcomes Hardy Sisters to the Scott County Jail
Scott County Sheriff Welcomes Hardy Sisters to the Scott County Jail - Commemorates the Sheriff Marietta Hardy Training Room. Scott County-On 10-27-2022, Sheriff Jerry Goodin was joined by Jan Hardy and Shari Hardy. They are the daughters of former Sheriff, Marietta Hardy. They met at the Scott County Jail to commemorate the training room named after Sheriff Marietta Hardy. She was elected Sheriff of Scott County, serving from 1979-1982, and notably was the first elected female Sheriff in the State of Indiana. Sheriff Goodin was honored to present Jan and Shari Hardy the "Marietta Hardy Training Room", a place where deputies will train for years to come while remembering the service rendered by Sheriff Hardy to the citizens of Scott County. The training room, which was built under Sheriff Goodin's watch, is in the basement of the jail and contains a classroom with computer video capability, a driving simulator, a shooting simulator, and a defensive tactics training area.
vincennespbs.org
Dog killing didn’t happen in Greene Co. IN
The Greene County Indiana Sheriff’s Department is debunking a circulating social media post. Sheriff Steve Franks says a post has been floating around with a photo of an officer smiling next to a deceased dog she allegedly killed. The post is labeled as “happening in Greene County.”. Franks...
WTHI
Fork in the Road: The Spot in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is back with a new breakfast place - and it has some unique items on the menu. Mike Latta and his crew went to The Spot in Brazil. You'll find the restaurant in an old garage that's been renovated and...
ISP: 2 dead, 1 injured in fatal southern Indiana car crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash in Washington County, Indiana on Friday officials said. Indian State Police (ISP) said troopers were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road around 7:50 a.m.
bcdemocrat.com
Fine print: Jail bookings, Oct. 24-29
(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 7:12 p.m. Cynthia Robinson, 34, Bloomington, failure to appear warrant. (Doughty) Oct. 27. 11:15 a.m. Thomas Koller, 31, Morgantown, warrant. (Pool) Oct. 28. 12:45 a.m. Craig Reeve, 37, Nashville, possession...
2 Bloomington teens face charges after house party stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two 17-year-olds from Bloomington have been detained after a house party on Saturday ended with one of the guests kicking in a door while wielding a knife and stabbing someone on the arm. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of N Dunn Street at approximately […]
WTHR
Bartholomew County sets record for overdose deaths
There are new efforts to stop it. Jennie Runevitch is in Columbus with the crisis, and the new efforts to stop it.
Indiana Daily Student
UPDATE: Two 17-year-olds arrested in connection with stabbing near campus this past weekend
The Bloomington Police Department arrested two 17-year-old boys in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old male early Saturday morning, BPD said in an email Tuesday. Officers responded to a call from a home in the 400 block of North Dunn Street at approximately 12:35 a.m. Saturday morning, where they found a 19-year-old man bleeding heavily from a stab wound in his arm.
INDOT aims to open North Split to traffic by end of 2022, spokesperson says
The Indiana Department of Transportation is aiming to open the North Split to traffic by the end of 2022, a spokesperson now says.
wbiw.com
Springville man threatens to shove a knife in his mother’s throat and is arrested
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was alerted that a man was threatening to put a knife to the caller’s throat and take his children. Officers responded to a house in the 600 block of Bedford Street. When police...
