ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indianacapitalchronicle.com

Holcomb dons pink onesie for Trick-or-Treating

Gov. Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb chose Indiana-based film A Christmas Story as their inspiration for Halloween costumes Monday night. The couple welcomed 150 kids and parents to the Governor’s residence in Indianapolis, giving out treats from Zachary Confections in Frankfort and Albanese Confectionery in Merrillville. Holcomb...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway

The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands

On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
SHOALS, IN
Fox 59

Long lasting unseasonable warmth expected for the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS – Near-record warmth is coming to the Midwest and Indiana will be no exception. Beyond highs in the mid 70s, it’s the longevity of this warm stretch that will have it feeling more like late September than early November!. Highs return to the 70s!. Our last stretch...
INDIANA STATE
scottcountysheriff.org

Scott County Sheriff Welcomes Hardy Sisters to the Scott County Jail

Scott County Sheriff Welcomes Hardy Sisters to the Scott County Jail - Commemorates the Sheriff Marietta Hardy Training Room. Scott County-On 10-27-2022, Sheriff Jerry Goodin was joined by Jan Hardy and Shari Hardy. They are the daughters of former Sheriff, Marietta Hardy. They met at the Scott County Jail to commemorate the training room named after Sheriff Marietta Hardy. She was elected Sheriff of Scott County, serving from 1979-1982, and notably was the first elected female Sheriff in the State of Indiana. Sheriff Goodin was honored to present Jan and Shari Hardy the "Marietta Hardy Training Room", a place where deputies will train for years to come while remembering the service rendered by Sheriff Hardy to the citizens of Scott County. The training room, which was built under Sheriff Goodin's watch, is in the basement of the jail and contains a classroom with computer video capability, a driving simulator, a shooting simulator, and a defensive tactics training area.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Dog killing didn’t happen in Greene Co. IN

The Greene County Indiana Sheriff’s Department is debunking a circulating social media post. Sheriff Steve Franks says a post has been floating around with a photo of an officer smiling next to a deceased dog she allegedly killed. The post is labeled as “happening in Greene County.”. Franks...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WTHI

Fork in the Road: The Spot in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is back with a new breakfast place - and it has some unique items on the menu. Mike Latta and his crew went to The Spot in Brazil. You'll find the restaurant in an old garage that's been renovated and...
BRAZIL, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Fine print: Jail bookings, Oct. 24-29

(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 7:12 p.m. Cynthia Robinson, 34, Bloomington, failure to appear warrant. (Doughty) Oct. 27. 11:15 a.m. Thomas Koller, 31, Morgantown, warrant. (Pool) Oct. 28. 12:45 a.m. Craig Reeve, 37, Nashville, possession...
NASHVILLE, IN
FOX59

2 Bloomington teens face charges after house party stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two 17-year-olds from Bloomington have been detained after a house party on Saturday ended with one of the guests kicking in a door while wielding a knife and stabbing someone on the arm. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of N Dunn Street at approximately […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

UPDATE: Two 17-year-olds arrested in connection with stabbing near campus this past weekend

The Bloomington Police Department arrested two 17-year-old boys in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old male early Saturday morning, BPD said in an email Tuesday. Officers responded to a call from a home in the 400 block of North Dunn Street at approximately 12:35 a.m. Saturday morning, where they found a 19-year-old man bleeding heavily from a stab wound in his arm.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy