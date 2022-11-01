Read full article on original website
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
Helpful facts to know before voting in the Pennsylvania midterm election
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of State urges voters to know their rights at the polls for the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Voters have the right to cast their vote without harassment or intimidation,” Chapman said. “They can find a wealth of information about their rights at the Department of State’s site.”
What time do the polls open on election day in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the Midterm election grows closer, Pennsylvanians may be wondering when they can begin voting on election day, which lands on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Pennsylvania, the polls officially open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and...
Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%.
Shapiro keeps double digit lead over Mastriano in new Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Democrat Josh Shapiro is maintaining a double digit lead over Republican Doug Mastriano in the latest Pennsylvania Governor race polling. The survey released by Muhlenberg College/Morning Call shows Shapiro with 54% support to Mastriano’s 40%. There were just 2% of voters planning to select a third party candidate and 4% undecided.
Fetterman holds edge over Oz after Pennsylvania debate: poll
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is still holding an edge over Republican Mehmet Oz in their Senate race, according to a new poll that follows the pair’s only general election debate last week in which Fetterman struggled at times to answer questions as he recovers from his stroke.
How do Pennsylvanians feel about daylight savings time?
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend we “fall back” to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time. That extra hour of sleep is nice, but more and more people are wondering why we’re still changing the clocks twice a year. “I think a lot of people...
Pennsylvania Dept. of Human Services warns of SNAP benefit scams
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning residents of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text regarding an EBT card. The scam, according to the...
Gov. Wolf signs bill requiring retirement systems to divest Russian assets
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a bill providing for state pension systems to divest assets relating to Russia and Belarus. The Russia and Belarus Divestiture Act says the State Employees’ Retirement System, the Public Schoool Employees’ Retirement System, and the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System must divest any assets of sanctioned Russian or Belarusian companies or governments.
Pennsylvania man recently arrested for Jan. 6 involvement
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly two years after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a western Pennsylvania man turned himself into authorities for his involvement on January 6, 2021, the FBI announced Thursday morning. According to the arrest warrant, Brian Sizer turned himself in 22 months after the...
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.
November weather records for Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — November is considered by many to be the peak of fall throughout most of the country, with Harrisburg being no exception. But sometimes, it can feel like summer or winter. Before talking about the extremes, let’s talk about averages for the Harrisburg area. According to...
LIST: Top roller coasters in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If you are an amusement park or roller coaster enthusiast, Pennsylvania is one of the best places to reside, because of the number of roller coasters. From old-fashioned parks like Kennywood and Knoebles to major parks like Hersheypark and Dorney Park, there is something for all thrill seekers.
Averted synagogue threat relieves NYC-area Jews — for now
The man who posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey has been identified and was not planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday, relieving Jewish communities already unnerved amid an increasing climate of antisemitism and related violence. The man, whose identity...
These vehicles are the most targeted catalytic converter thefts in Pennsylvania
(KTXL/WHTM) — Authorities say the number of catalytic converter thefts has exploded in recent years, with some vehicle models being targeted relentlessly. The number of reported catalytic converter thefts rose from 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021 — a staggering 1,215% increase, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).
Layer of meth found in shipment of green onions at California border crossing
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Smugglers used plastic bags with printed images of green onions to hide meth in a shipment of … green onions. The drugs were deep inside a shipment of produce that arrived on the afternoon of Oct. 20 at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility in San Diego.
RSV could pose high risk to older adults
(WHTM) — Over September and October, a surge of cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, has landed a lot of kids in the hospital. The virus can be dangerous for children, and the rise in hospitalizations is straining hospital systems across the country, including in the Midstate. abc27...
