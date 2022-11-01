ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

abc27.com

Helpful facts to know before voting in the Pennsylvania midterm election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of State urges voters to know their rights at the polls for the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Voters have the right to cast their vote without harassment or intimidation,” Chapman said. “They can find a wealth of information about their rights at the Department of State’s site.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

What time do the polls open on election day in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the Midterm election grows closer, Pennsylvanians may be wondering when they can begin voting on election day, which lands on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Pennsylvania, the polls officially open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Fetterman holds edge over Oz after Pennsylvania debate: poll

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is still holding an edge over Republican Mehmet Oz in their Senate race, according to a new poll that follows the pair’s only general election debate last week in which Fetterman struggled at times to answer questions as he recovers from his stroke.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

How do Pennsylvanians feel about daylight savings time?

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend we “fall back” to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time. That extra hour of sleep is nice, but more and more people are wondering why we’re still changing the clocks twice a year. “I think a lot of people...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Dept. of Human Services warns of SNAP benefit scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning residents of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text regarding an EBT card. The scam, according to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf signs bill requiring retirement systems to divest Russian assets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a bill providing for state pension systems to divest assets relating to Russia and Belarus. The Russia and Belarus Divestiture Act says the State Employees’ Retirement System, the Public Schoool Employees’ Retirement System, and the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System must divest any assets of sanctioned Russian or Belarusian companies or governments.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man recently arrested for Jan. 6 involvement

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly two years after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a western Pennsylvania man turned himself into authorities for his involvement on January 6, 2021, the FBI announced Thursday morning. According to the arrest warrant, Brian Sizer turned himself in 22 months after the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc27.com

November weather records for Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — November is considered by many to be the peak of fall throughout most of the country, with Harrisburg being no exception. But sometimes, it can feel like summer or winter. Before talking about the extremes, let’s talk about averages for the Harrisburg area. According to...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

LIST: Top roller coasters in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If you are an amusement park or roller coaster enthusiast, Pennsylvania is one of the best places to reside, because of the number of roller coasters. From old-fashioned parks like Kennywood and Knoebles to major parks like Hersheypark and Dorney Park, there is something for all thrill seekers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Averted synagogue threat relieves NYC-area Jews — for now

The man who posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey has been identified and was not planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday, relieving Jewish communities already unnerved amid an increasing climate of antisemitism and related violence. The man, whose identity...
abc27.com

These vehicles are the most targeted catalytic converter thefts in Pennsylvania

(KTXL/WHTM) — Authorities say the number of catalytic converter thefts has exploded in recent years, with some vehicle models being targeted relentlessly. The number of reported catalytic converter thefts rose from 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021 — a staggering 1,215% increase, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

RSV could pose high risk to older adults

(WHTM) — Over September and October, a surge of cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, has landed a lot of kids in the hospital. The virus can be dangerous for children, and the rise in hospitalizations is straining hospital systems across the country, including in the Midstate. abc27...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

