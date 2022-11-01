A federal employee on her way to work earlier this year was viciously attacked by her ex-boyfriend in Pennsylvania, authorities said. She was walking to her Philadelphia office on May 4 when the man hurled a caustic substance toward her face and torso, according to a Nov. 4 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Caustics are chemicals that can burn or corrode eyes, skin and mucus membranes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO