Girlfriend scarred, nearly blinded in attack by ‘dangerous’ ex in Pennsylvania, feds say
A federal employee on her way to work earlier this year was viciously attacked by her ex-boyfriend in Pennsylvania, authorities said. She was walking to her Philadelphia office on May 4 when the man hurled a caustic substance toward her face and torso, according to a Nov. 4 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Caustics are chemicals that can burn or corrode eyes, skin and mucus membranes.
15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged
Russian authorities say a fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five others
Florida bans gender treatments for minors
Florida's medical boards on Friday voted for a rule that will ban doctors from providing gender-affirming treatment or surgeries to patients under the age of 18, media reports said. The decision by Florida's boards of medicine and osteopathic medicine will not apply to patients who have already started one of those treatments.
