Port Saint Lucie, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: 19 French bulldogs valued at more than $100,000 stolen during home burglary

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Florida are searching for the suspects who stole more than a dozen animals from a home during a break-in. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a news release that officers were called for a residential burglary at 11:21 a.m. Friday. Police said the suspects shattered a bedroom window and stole 19 French bulldogs from inside the home. The dogs were valued at more than $100,000.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD: Suspect Arrested after Upgrading His Vehicle with Stolen Rims and Tires. Victim’s Vehicle Left on Cinder Blocks

PSLPD: Suspect Arrested after Upgrading His Vehicle with Stolen Rims and Tires. Victim’s Vehicle Left on Cinder Blocks. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that a suspect was arrested after upgrading his vehicle with stolen rims and tires. The victim’s vehicle was left on cinder blocks.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Washington Examiner

Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence

A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man dead after pedestrian crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in West Palm Beach on Thursday just after 4 p.m. The incident happened on Skee Road just south of Imperial Drive when a 1994 Toyota Supra lost traction and began spinning out of control, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Good Samaritan and firefighters find lost kayaker before nightfall

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As the sun was beginning to set, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) got the call to find a kayaker who lost his way. On Friday afternoon, PBCFR received a 911 call from a kayaker in the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge who is unable to make it back to the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee NWP’s Lee Road Boat Ramp.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Three men found guilty of pawn shop murder and robbery spree

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The people responsible for murdering a pawn shop customer in South Florida were found guilty for murder and other crimes. Jonathan Cruz , 36, Eric Ortiz Melendez , 28, and Jorge Aponte Figueroa, 25, were charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robberies and the actual carrying out of committing Hobbs Act robberies at nine pawn shops in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Police search for man who punched, stomped on daughter

VERO BEACH — Police are searching for a man who they said punched and stomped on his 16-year-old daughter while at a 7-Eleven convenience store over the weekend. The man – identified as James Dunbar III – “stomped on her chest and neck,” according to police Det. Jennifer Brumley of the Vero Beach Police Department.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Arrest made in 2021 double shooting of two teenagers in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach been charged with the murder of one teeanger and the shooting of another. The West Palm Beach Police Department said 20-year-old Cemari Dee Daniels shot two teenagers at an apartment on Grant Street on December 18, 2021. Just after 9 p.m., officers found a 17-year-old boy dead in the apartment parking lot and a 16-year-old boy was found wounded a block away on Adams Street. The victims' names were withheld under Marsy's Law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

