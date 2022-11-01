Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Man caught on video stuffing pants with pricey perfume in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who used his pants to sneak out of a store with pricey perfumes without paying for them. Police said the theft happened just before 11 a.m. at the Ulta Beauty store on SW Village Parkway. In one...
19 bulldogs stolen during Port St. Lucie home burglary
Police in Port St. Lucie said burglars broke into a home Friday and stole 19 French bulldogs valued at $100,000.
cw34.com
19 French bulldogs worth more than $100,000 stolen from home in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say someone broke into a home and stole 19 French bulldogs worth more than $100,000 in Port St. Lucie. The burglary happened late Friday morning at a home along SW Fenway Road. Police said the thief or thieves shattered a window to...
Police: 19 French bulldogs valued at more than $100,000 stolen during home burglary
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Florida are searching for the suspects who stole more than a dozen animals from a home during a break-in. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a news release that officers were called for a residential burglary at 11:21 a.m. Friday. Police said the suspects shattered a bedroom window and stole 19 French bulldogs from inside the home. The dogs were valued at more than $100,000.
Police: Man found sleeping in stolen U-Haul with stolen credit cards, IDs
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A man found sleeping inside a U-Haul truck with the door open and engine on was arrested after police said they found him with credit cards, Social Security cards and driver’s licenses that had been reported stolen. The Port St. Lucie Police Department...
cw34.com
Man caught sleeping in stolen truck with cocaine and other people's IDs, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested in a compromising position. Police on the Treasure Coast said they found him sleeping in a stolen truck with drugs and more than a dozen stolen cards in his possession. Early Wednesday morning, Port St. Lucie police officers said...
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Suspect Arrested after Upgrading His Vehicle with Stolen Rims and Tires. Victim’s Vehicle Left on Cinder Blocks
PSLPD: Suspect Arrested after Upgrading His Vehicle with Stolen Rims and Tires. Victim’s Vehicle Left on Cinder Blocks. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that a suspect was arrested after upgrading his vehicle with stolen rims and tires. The victim’s vehicle was left on cinder blocks.
Washington Examiner
Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence
A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
cw34.com
Man dead after pedestrian crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in West Palm Beach on Thursday just after 4 p.m. The incident happened on Skee Road just south of Imperial Drive when a 1994 Toyota Supra lost traction and began spinning out of control, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WPBF News 25
Man caught on camera vandalizing memorial for motorcycle crash victim in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie have finally cracked the case of who repeatedly vandalized a memorial for a motorcycle crash victim. The family of that victim, Blake Juntunen, were repeatedly heartbroken when memorial after memorial was dismantled and destroyed. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
Click10.com
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
cw34.com
Good Samaritan and firefighters find lost kayaker before nightfall
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As the sun was beginning to set, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) got the call to find a kayaker who lost his way. On Friday afternoon, PBCFR received a 911 call from a kayaker in the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge who is unable to make it back to the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee NWP’s Lee Road Boat Ramp.
cw34.com
Man with run-ins gets arrested by same cop for holding woman during 28-mile chase up I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer on patrol in the middle of the night spotted an all-too-familiar SUV and wrote about having "prior knowledge that the vehicle is unregistered, and the tag attached is not assigned." That led to a whole lot more than a traffic violation.
cw34.com
Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
cw34.com
Three men found guilty of pawn shop murder and robbery spree
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The people responsible for murdering a pawn shop customer in South Florida were found guilty for murder and other crimes. Jonathan Cruz , 36, Eric Ortiz Melendez , 28, and Jorge Aponte Figueroa, 25, were charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robberies and the actual carrying out of committing Hobbs Act robberies at nine pawn shops in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.
Port St. Lucie police solve mystery of missing memorial for crash victim
An odd mystery has been solved for a family in Port St. Lucie, grieving the death of a loved one killed in a motorcycle crash.
cbs12.com
Tractor-trailer snags and pulls down tree in West Palm Beach, lane closed
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach police are telling drivers to expect traffic delays after a tractor-trailer pulled down part of a tree. It happened on Forest Hill Boulevard and Lake Avenue, Thursday afternoon. Police said the tractor-trailer got caught on a tree and dragged it...
veronews.com
Police search for man who punched, stomped on daughter
VERO BEACH — Police are searching for a man who they said punched and stomped on his 16-year-old daughter while at a 7-Eleven convenience store over the weekend. The man – identified as James Dunbar III – “stomped on her chest and neck,” according to police Det. Jennifer Brumley of the Vero Beach Police Department.
cw34.com
Arrest made in 2021 double shooting of two teenagers in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach been charged with the murder of one teeanger and the shooting of another. The West Palm Beach Police Department said 20-year-old Cemari Dee Daniels shot two teenagers at an apartment on Grant Street on December 18, 2021. Just after 9 p.m., officers found a 17-year-old boy dead in the apartment parking lot and a 16-year-old boy was found wounded a block away on Adams Street. The victims' names were withheld under Marsy's Law.
Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist about a week ago.
