ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Gut Bacteria and Cocaine Gave Mice the Ultimate Zoomies

By Maddie Bender
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xukqs_0iucxSzm00
Gilberto Trevisan via Getty

You’ve likely been told not to drink on an empty stomach. That’s because mind-altering substances affect your body to wildly different degrees depending on what else you’ve put in it. Scientists now want to know if the trillions of bacteria that live in and on us play a similarly role—and a new study on mice published on Tuesday in the journal Cell Host & Microbe points to “yes.”

Researchers from the U.S., Canada, and Argentina wanted to see how the gut microbiome of mice—all the tiny organisms living inside the belly of the rodents—influenced their behavior on addictive substances. So, naturally, they gave groups of mice tiny amounts of cocaine after priming some of their guts with Citrobacter rodentium , a bacterium that causes colitis. Then, they measured how far the mice traveled over the next five days as a result of the cocaine.

The mice that were given cocaine traveled a greater distance across the board than the mice not given the drugs—but C. rodentium mice traveled even further and demonstrated “significant drug-seeking behaviors,” according to the study. In other words, the bacteria was effectively controlling the minds of the mice in their response to the drug.

By looking at metabolic differences in all of the mice, the researchers singled out an amino acid called glycine at the core of this mind-bending reaction. C. rodentium , they found, eats up glycine that the mouse would naturally use for important brain functions—giving bacteria-laden mice the cocaine equivalent of drinking on an empty stomach.

Importantly, the scientists found that replenishing a mouse’s glycine before giving it cocaine lowered its drug-seeking behaviors days later. If humans respond similarly to drugs based on our own gut microbiota, the researchers hope that their study could one day inspire innovative treatments to curb addiction.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Why does cocaine make you poop?

Cocaine may make some people have bowel movements. However, it may not necessarily be the drug, cocaine hydrochloride, that affects the digestive system. It may be due to other ingredients. Street dealers lace cocaine with other additives and drugs that can make a person need to go to the bathroom....
scitechdaily.com

Human Cocaine and Heroin Addiction Is Tied to Impairments in Specific Brain Circuit

According to a new study, white matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin. The research, which was published on October 6 in the journal Neuron, was conducted by scientists from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine.
Vice

‘Personal Use’ of Heroin, MDMA and Cocaine Has Been Decriminalised in the ACT

People caught with small amounts of illicit drugs, like cocaine, ice, heroin and speed, will be spared criminal charges in the Australian Capital Territory from 2023, after the territory government became the first in Australia to agree to decriminalising personal possession. On Thursday, the ACT’s parliament passed new laws—first tabled...
Andrei Tapalaga

What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?

Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Joel Eisenberg

Multiple Opioid Replacements For Chronic Pain Explored

Studies from varied labs are largely considered as races against the clock due to the increasing worldwide opioid epidemic. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNeuroscience.com, Health.UCDavis.edu, The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, and ONCNursingNews.com.
scitechdaily.com

Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction

Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
Maya Devi

The first person to live for 1,000 years has already been born, says scientist

Although aging is a natural process, humans since time immemorial have sought to fight it. Dr. Aubrey de Grey, a brilliant scientist and co-founder of the SENS Research Foundation, has stated that science will find a way to control aging in the next 20 years. The SENS Research Foundation, an NGO organization that performs research programs and public relations work for the application of regenerative medicine to aging, has set anti-aging solutions as its mission.
The List

How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
96K+
Followers
34K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy