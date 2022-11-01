Read full article on original website
California Megadrought Reveals Long-Lost WWII Ghost Ship on Dried Lake Bed
No one knows how or when the wrecked World War II military vessel—dubbed the "ghost boat"—ended up in Lake Shasta.
Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana
Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
Diver finds more human remains in Lake Mead, marking at least the sixth discovery this year
After a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in Lake Mead, the park searched the area and uncovered more human remains, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.
Is This Massive Montana Lake Truly the Clearest in the Entire World?
Montanans, myself included, really enjoy our time at the lake. Some like to fish, swim, boat, or even go out on a canoe or kayak. Of course, it's getting to be that time of year when going to the lake is just going to be too cold, but I've got to know if the largest lake in the Treasure State is as clear as many people on Twitter make it out to be.
Hunters Frustrated With Record-Breaking Idaho Elk Kill on High Fence Ranch
Some serious issues have arisen with avid hunters in Idaho after a potential record-breaking elk was shot. The main issue is how the elk was killed. The elk was killed on a ranch in Idaho and not in the wild, Idaho’s KEZJ reports. According to reports, the massive bull was shot at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch on a fenced hunting trip. The hunt was purchased for Brian Dhooghe’s birthday, and he ended up being the one who took the animal down.
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought
SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
Very bright fireball over Arizona and Nevada, U.S.
A very bright fireball was observed streaking through the night sky over Arizona and Nevada at 01:53 UTC on October 25, 2022. The event was seen by people from Utah to California and detected by a NASA all-sky meteor camera at the MMTO observatory in southern Arizona and several internet-accessible cameras in the region.
Sixth set of human remains found in Lake Mead this year
More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, the sixth set discovered this year.The United States’ largest reservoir has dropped to a record low due to intense and persistent drought conditions in the West, revealing long-hidden corners of the lakebed.Divers spotted what appeared to be a human bone on 17 October and officials subsequently confirmed it human remains, a representative for Lake Mead National Recreation Area told The Independent in a statement.The bones were found in the Callville Bay area of the lake, and no foul play is suspected at this time, the statement added.The new discovery means...
[WATCH] Crazy Video of Dog Herding Massive Moose in Montana
Hiking is one of the most popular activities here in Montana. Whether it's with friends, by yourself, or with your fur-babies, you'll see people out in the hills all year round. If you're hiking in Montana, you need to be aware of wildlife—especially if your dog is the reason a...
Volcanic rocks are the latest treasures to emerge from parched bed of Lake Mead
Water levels in Lake Mead hit record lows this year as the crushing drought in the western US continues, revealing relics like a World War II-era boat and multiple sets of human remains from decades ago.Now, geologists at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) have now documented something much older – volcanic ash from eruptions millions of years ago, stemming from volcanoes all over the west.“Ash from even moderately explosive eruptions can travel hundreds of miles from the source, blanketing entire areas with anywhere from a centimeter to several meters of the heavy material,” Eugene Smith, a geologist...
This River in Maine Was Cursed For Over 200 Years
The Saco River runs in both Maine and New Hampshire. It is one of Maine's largest rivers that starts in the White Mountains and empties into the ocean at Biddeford Pool. Every year, many people go to the Saco River to go tubing, kayaking, or just enjoy being outside on a nice day. However, there is a dark history that once took over the waters that is Saco River.
A dogwalker caught an alligator in rural Idaho
A person walking their dog in rural Idaho was in for quite a surprise when they encountered an alligator, hundreds of miles from the coast where the reptiles are usually found.
This Amazing Cave in Montana is the Deepest in America
Montana is full of natural wonders, but did you know that it's home to the deepest limestone cave in the United States?. Across the great state of Montana, you'll find a lot of caves. Some of them are well-known and easily accessible, while others are a bit harder to get to. In fact, there are over 350 known caves in the state.
US selects proposed plan for open-pit gold mines in Idaho
A plan for three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in east-central Idaho is one step closer to approval after the U.S. government selected the Canadian developer’s proposed plan for mitigating the project’s environmental impact. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday made public the environmental study for British Columbia-based Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project about 40 miles east of McCall and near the southwestern edge of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and will now take public comments on it. ...
Prescribed burning begins today in Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest
Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest — This morning, the U.S. Forest Service- Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (NF) announced that prescribed burning will begin today. Starting today, the Rogue River-Siskiyou NF will officially move into the fall prescribed fire program by reintroducing “good” fire back on the landscape in a safe and controlled manner.
Island in Montana With Wild Horses and Hiking Trails Sounds Like a Dream
Oh Montana, you're one of the most spectacular places on Earth. Mother Nature absolutely gets a 5-star rating on the creation of this awesome destination! The plethora of adjectives are infinite when trying to describe Montana. One would think such a place doesn't exist!,. TikTok video creator @visitmontana shares with...
Winter hours start for Lava Beds National Monument
TULELAKE, Cal. -- Winter hours are in place today for Lava Beds National Monument. Lava Beds National Monument’s (LBNM) Visitor Center starts its winter operational hours of 10:00AM to 4:00PM this week. These hours started yesterday and run until spring 2023. LBNM says its visitor center will be closed...
Cody Townsend Finds Redemption In Alaska (and Still Refuses a Heli Bump)
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. Back in 2019, in the first season of The Fifty Project, Cody Townsend set his sights...
Tensions rise over drought-stricken Colorado River water use
As the Interior Department continues to delay implementing a program to reduce water consumption from the drought-stricken Colorado River Basin, tensions are thickening between the seven states with stakes in the watershed. Now, lawmakers in Congress are fanning the flames as Capitol Hill looks ahead to must-pass, biennial water legislation.
